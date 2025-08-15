93 Food Nobody Should Eat If They Value Their Physical And Mental Health (New Pics)

Not everyone would find it appetizing to eat fries and ice cream at the same time. Yet, it’s one of the many unorthodox food pairings that a good chunk of people would be on board with, especially those who enjoy the sweet-salty flavor combo. 

However, the same can’t be said for the following photos, which we collected from the Unusual Foods Facebook page. This online community gathers the heinous culinary crimes people committed, resulting in dishes that look unappealing, to say the least. 

Go ahead and scroll through, but do so at your own risk.

#1 Just A Cup Of Rice, Not All The Packaging

Juri Nevalainen:

That’s enough rice for like two weeks or so.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#2 Meat Ironing Board

Anon:

When you have an ironing board shaped slab of ground beef and half an hour until the dinner party.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#3 Yup, I Just Did That… Chips And Nutella! Dont Knock It Till You Try It!

__jemma_dilemma__:

Yes! Finally… I thought I was the only one who liked this. All the kids in my high school thought I was a freak, joke’s on them because it tastes amazing.

Image source: Unusual Foods, elisabethgreiser

#4 Very Balanced Brazilian Breakfast With All Nutrients

halfchewedcaramel:

Your farts must smell terrific after eating this.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#5 Pizza With A Ready-Made Flavor

Tristan Miranda:

Fold the whole thing and eat it like a taco 🤷‍♂️

Image source: Unusual Foods

#6 American Fine Dining

AsymptoticAbyss:

Thought they didn’t allow camera phones in prison.

Image source: Unusual Foods, Hoodville_

#7 My Head Hurts For Seeing This

Kristin Haldorson:

As a mom of a child with autism and ketchup being his top tier food… I can tell u mine would do this 😆😆😆

Image source: Unusual Foods

#8 Finally, Street Food

call_me_cookie:

Someone stumbled on that pothole and the spaghetti fell out of their pockets, what’s weird about that?

Image source: Unusual Foods

#9 Makes Me Wonder What Carbonated Ice Cream Would Be Like

Cyric420:

Does that look like dog vomit to anybody else?

Image source: Unusual Foods, godofkratos3

#10 Must Be A British Thing

John Pace:

Forget the mustard, at least try a ripe watermelon.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#11 When You Drop Your Food On The Ground And Need To Wash Off The Dirt

Image source: Unusual Foods

#12 I Would Eat Anything For Love, But I Won’t Eat That

WRONGTHINK ANNA:

My mom makes feetloaf every Halloween.

Image source: Unusual Foods, derJamesJackson

#13 This Is Literally What You Feed Raccoons

Daniel Dunn:

That’s not a bad idea.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#14 I Asked For A Boneless Pizza

Driftin Dan:

I prefer boneless pizza personally.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#15 Loafers

HotDrippingWax:

Do you think I should get those in a 40 or with a 40?

Image source: Unusual Foods

#16 Bean Cocktail

Image source: Unusual Foods

#17 Always Important To Have A Snack While On The Job

I_eat_small_birds:

I have a friend who does this, so you don’t surprise me.

Image source: Unusual Foods, Green-Inkling

#18 M&M Pizza

SpaceFanatic:

This is the most delicious thing I’ve ever seen.

Image source: Unusual Foods, gotanypain

#19 Is That Even Legal?

Sean Rainey:

I’m calling the police.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#20 Because Everything Needs To Have A Bacon Flavor Now

hobbes0405:

Most disturbing part is the pig eating it. That’s the same as human-flavored cotton candy for you and me.

Image source: Unusual Foods, beaned_boy

#21 Steroid Free

Image source: Unusual Foods

#22 How Could I Say No To This

Image source: Unusual Foods

#23 Put That Thing Back Where It Came From Or So Help Me

Image source: Unusual Foods

#24 Thought It Was The 🕉️

Image source: Unusual Foods

#25 I Said Martini Not Beanweenie

Image source: Unusual Foods

#26 Bri’ish Innit

David Iacob:

Much better than the ones they have in Alabama.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#27 Ah Yes The Mcdoggle

Image source: Unusual Foods

#28 Say “Parmesan”

Image source: Unusual Foods

#29 Spotted In England. Do People Really Eat This Ice Cream Flavor?

felstas:

I’ll have some of that “stimulant” flavor in the back instead please.

Image source: Unusual Foods, arbysguy

#30 Cursed Burrito

Image source: Unusual Foods

#31 Just Saying This Looks Fire Yum Munchies

Image source: Unusual Foods

#32 Gender Cake Does Seem To Be Returning Puberty These Days

Image source: Unusual Foods

#33 Angry Birds Pizza

Image source: Unusual Foods

#34 That Looks Like Buddy The Elf Mixing Different Sugary Snacks To Go With Spaghetti!

Image source: Unusual Foods

#35 Luv Tuna Fijh!!.!

Image source: Unusual Foods

#36 Kebab

Image source: Unusual Foods

#37 What I See Anytime Shrimp Is Being Served

Image source: Unusual Foods

#38 My Gums Bleed Just Looking At This Treat

Image source: Unusual Foods

#39 Is This Fusion Cuisine?

Image source: Unusual Foods

#40 I’d Eat That

Image source: Unusual Foods

#41 Sweet Yet Modest

Image source: Unusual Foods

#42 Just Need 46,853 Of These

Image source: Unusual Foods

#43 You Got What You Asked For

vinetwiner:

Better than no pizza and eating an old pizza box.

Image source: Unusual Foods

#44 Pepto Glizmal

Image source: Unusual Foods

#45 Dripping On The Fingers Is Unforgettable

Image source: Unusual Foods

#46 That’s Way Too Spicy. I Didn’t Order A Caesar

Image source: Unusual Foods

#47 I Use Water

Image source: Unusual Foods

#48 Oh My. Someone Baked A Tiny Dinosaur Baby In Their Bread

Mike Osborne:

That’s not unusual

Image source: Unusual Foods

#49 That’s Nasty!

Image source: Unusual Foods

#50 Worst Combo Ever

Image source: Unusual Foods

#51 Coke Float ? Close Enough

Image source: Unusual Foods

#52 Honestly? You Heat It Up A Bit With Some Butter And It’s 🔥

Image source: Unusual Foods

#53 Somebodyʼs On A Pickle Roll! Polish Sushi!

Image source: Unusual Foods

#54 They Did It. They Gentrified Spam

Image source: Unusual Foods

#55 Delicious Classic

Image source: Unusual Foods

#56 Luv Shrenk!!

Image source: Unusual Foods

#57 Banattery

Image source: Unusual Foods

#58 I Just Seen A Stall Selling Those At A Festival On The Weekend

Image source: Unusual Foods

#59 A Mcflurry And Fries In One Yes I’d Try That

Image source: Unusual Foods

#60 …Mud Cakes?

Image source: Unusual Foods

#61 I Thought It Was An Ashtray For A Sec. Please Name This Dish ‘Ashtray’

Image source: Unusual Foods

#62 More “Oregano”, Please!

Image source: Unusual Foods

#63 I’d Like To Have A Slice Out Of Curiosity

Image source: Unusual Foods

#64 Gimme

Image source: Unusual Foods

#65 When You Only Know 3.14

Image source: Unusual Foods

#66 That’s Just A Poutine

Image source: Unusual Foods

#67 It Doesn’t Look That Bad

Image source: Unusual Foods

#68 Imagine Trying To Get The Smell Off Of Your Hands Afterwards… That’s Going To Be Your Whole Day

Image source: Unusual Foods

#69 No Ketchup?

Image source: Unusual Foods

#70 Peanut Butter And Pickle Sandwich

Image source: Unusual Foods

#71 Wang Korea Cheese Bong Fish Sausage, A Popular Korean Snack

Image source: Unusual Foods

#72 That Looks Depressing

Image source: Unusual Foods

#73 I’m Going With The Count Pastula

Image source: Unusual Foods

#74 Not Like That But Corn Water Or Corn Milk Is Very Common In Asia

Image source: Unusual Foods

#75 I Thought This Was An Actual Hot Dog

Image source: Unusual Foods

#76 Ohhh Noooo

Image source: Unusual Foods

#77 Ice Cubes Don’t Belong In Cereal

Image source: Unusual Foods

#78 Average British Cuisine

Image source: Unusual Foods

#79 Not Unusual

Image source: Unusual Foods

#80 McDonald’s Buns Would Be Perfect For That

Image source: Unusual Foods

#81 Milk Straight From A Cow’s Teat, As Nature Intended

Image source: Unusual Foods

#82 Oh! I Hope The Filling Is Mayonaisse, Whipped Cream, Chopped Baglona And Green Junk! 👌

Image source: Unusual Foods

#83 I Do This With Extra Buttered Popcorn

Image source: Unusual Foods

#84 LOL, What Would That Taste Like Between Corn And Beer? It’s Crazy

Image source: Unusual Foods

#85 Milk… Dogs

Image source: Unusual Foods

#86 Dude Was So Hungry Couldn’t Wait For The Hot Water To Cool Down

Image source: Unusual Foods

#87 Now Is That Ketchup Or Cocktail Sauce?

Image source: Unusual Foods

#88 Guess This Could Work In An Emergency! 😂

Image source: Unusual Foods

#89 Tastebuds Of A Stray Cat

Image source: Unusual Foods

#90 Who Tf Puts Ketchup On A Pizza

Image source: Unusual Foods

#91 Brian O’connor The Only Things That Belong In A Lobster Roll Are Lobster Meat And Butter

Image source: Unusual Foods

#92 Could Be Worse

Image source: Unusual Foods

#93 British Christmas Tree Ornaments Be Like

Image source: Unusual Foods

Patrick Penrose
