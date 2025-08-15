93 Food Nobody Should Eat If They Value Their Physical And Mental Health (New Pics)

Not everyone would find it appetizing to eat fries and ice cream at the same time. Yet, it’s one of the many unorthodox food pairings that a good chunk of people would be on board with, especially those who enjoy the sweet-salty flavor combo.
However, the same can’t be said for the following photos, which we collected from the Unusual Foods Facebook page. This online community gathers the heinous culinary crimes people committed, resulting in dishes that look unappealing, to say the least.
Go ahead and scroll through, but do so at your own risk.
#1 Just A Cup Of Rice, Not All The Packaging
Juri Nevalainen:
That’s enough rice for like two weeks or so.
#2 Meat Ironing Board
Anon:
When you have an ironing board shaped slab of ground beef and half an hour until the dinner party.
#3 Yup, I Just Did That… Chips And Nutella! Dont Knock It Till You Try It!
__jemma_dilemma__:
Yes! Finally… I thought I was the only one who liked this. All the kids in my high school thought I was a freak, joke’s on them because it tastes amazing.
#4 Very Balanced Brazilian Breakfast With All Nutrients
halfchewedcaramel:
Your farts must smell terrific after eating this.
#5 Pizza With A Ready-Made Flavor
Tristan Miranda:
Fold the whole thing and eat it like a taco 🤷♂️
#6 American Fine Dining
AsymptoticAbyss:
Thought they didn’t allow camera phones in prison.
#7 My Head Hurts For Seeing This
Kristin Haldorson:
As a mom of a child with autism and ketchup being his top tier food… I can tell u mine would do this 😆😆😆
#8 Finally, Street Food
call_me_cookie:
Someone stumbled on that pothole and the spaghetti fell out of their pockets, what’s weird about that?
#9 Makes Me Wonder What Carbonated Ice Cream Would Be Like
Cyric420:
Does that look like dog vomit to anybody else?
#10 Must Be A British Thing
John Pace:
Forget the mustard, at least try a ripe watermelon.
#11 When You Drop Your Food On The Ground And Need To Wash Off The Dirt
#12 I Would Eat Anything For Love, But I Won’t Eat That
WRONGTHINK ANNA:
My mom makes feetloaf every Halloween.
#13 This Is Literally What You Feed Raccoons
Daniel Dunn:
That’s not a bad idea.
#14 I Asked For A Boneless Pizza
Driftin Dan:
I prefer boneless pizza personally.
#15 Loafers
HotDrippingWax:
Do you think I should get those in a 40 or with a 40?
#16 Bean Cocktail
#17 Always Important To Have A Snack While On The Job
I_eat_small_birds:
I have a friend who does this, so you don’t surprise me.
#18 M&M Pizza
SpaceFanatic:
This is the most delicious thing I’ve ever seen.
#19 Is That Even Legal?
Sean Rainey:
I’m calling the police.
#20 Because Everything Needs To Have A Bacon Flavor Now
hobbes0405:
Most disturbing part is the pig eating it. That’s the same as human-flavored cotton candy for you and me.
#21 Steroid Free
#22 How Could I Say No To This
#23 Put That Thing Back Where It Came From Or So Help Me
#24 Thought It Was The 🕉️
#25 I Said Martini Not Beanweenie
#26 Bri’ish Innit
David Iacob:
Much better than the ones they have in Alabama.
#27 Ah Yes The Mcdoggle
#28 Say “Parmesan”
#29 Spotted In England. Do People Really Eat This Ice Cream Flavor?
felstas:
I’ll have some of that “stimulant” flavor in the back instead please.
#30 Cursed Burrito
#31 Just Saying This Looks Fire Yum Munchies
#32 Gender Cake Does Seem To Be Returning Puberty These Days
#33 Angry Birds Pizza
#34 That Looks Like Buddy The Elf Mixing Different Sugary Snacks To Go With Spaghetti!
#35 Luv Tuna Fijh!!.!
#36 Kebab
#37 What I See Anytime Shrimp Is Being Served
#38 My Gums Bleed Just Looking At This Treat
#39 Is This Fusion Cuisine?
#40 I’d Eat That
#41 Sweet Yet Modest
#42 Just Need 46,853 Of These
#43 You Got What You Asked For
vinetwiner:
Better than no pizza and eating an old pizza box.
#44 Pepto Glizmal
#45 Dripping On The Fingers Is Unforgettable
#46 That’s Way Too Spicy. I Didn’t Order A Caesar
#47 I Use Water
#48 Oh My. Someone Baked A Tiny Dinosaur Baby In Their Bread
Mike Osborne:
That’s not unusual
#49 That’s Nasty!
#50 Worst Combo Ever
#51 Coke Float ? Close Enough
#52 Honestly? You Heat It Up A Bit With Some Butter And It’s 🔥
#53 Somebodyʼs On A Pickle Roll! Polish Sushi!
#54 They Did It. They Gentrified Spam
#55 Delicious Classic
#56 Luv Shrenk!!
#57 Banattery
#58 I Just Seen A Stall Selling Those At A Festival On The Weekend
#59 A Mcflurry And Fries In One Yes I’d Try That
#60 …Mud Cakes?
#61 I Thought It Was An Ashtray For A Sec. Please Name This Dish ‘Ashtray’
#62 More “Oregano”, Please!
#63 I’d Like To Have A Slice Out Of Curiosity
#64 Gimme
#65 When You Only Know 3.14
#66 That’s Just A Poutine
#67 It Doesn’t Look That Bad
#68 Imagine Trying To Get The Smell Off Of Your Hands Afterwards… That’s Going To Be Your Whole Day
#69 No Ketchup?
#70 Peanut Butter And Pickle Sandwich
#71 Wang Korea Cheese Bong Fish Sausage, A Popular Korean Snack
#72 That Looks Depressing
#73 I’m Going With The Count Pastula
#74 Not Like That But Corn Water Or Corn Milk Is Very Common In Asia
#75 I Thought This Was An Actual Hot Dog
#76 Ohhh Noooo
#77 Ice Cubes Don’t Belong In Cereal
#78 Average British Cuisine
#79 Not Unusual
#80 McDonald’s Buns Would Be Perfect For That
#81 Milk Straight From A Cow’s Teat, As Nature Intended
#82 Oh! I Hope The Filling Is Mayonaisse, Whipped Cream, Chopped Baglona And Green Junk! 👌
#83 I Do This With Extra Buttered Popcorn
#84 LOL, What Would That Taste Like Between Corn And Beer? It’s Crazy
#85 Milk… Dogs
#86 Dude Was So Hungry Couldn’t Wait For The Hot Water To Cool Down
#87 Now Is That Ketchup Or Cocktail Sauce?
#88 Guess This Could Work In An Emergency! 😂
#89 Tastebuds Of A Stray Cat
#90 Who Tf Puts Ketchup On A Pizza
#91 Brian O’connor The Only Things That Belong In A Lobster Roll Are Lobster Meat And Butter
#92 Could Be Worse
#93 British Christmas Tree Ornaments Be Like
