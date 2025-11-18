Hey Pandas, What’s A Mystery From History Or Science You Wish You Could Solve? (Closed)

Delve into the intrigue of unsolved mysteries and how they fascinate people.
#1
what prehistoric animals actually looked like
#2
Who was Jack the Ripper and what on earth was his problem?
#3
What really happened to Jimmy Hoffa?
#4
Is there an afterlife? I wanna be with my dog again.
#5
I would love to experience viking age Scandinavia first hand. How did Old Norse actually sound like back then? How was it to be left in the village when the vikings went away? And how many myths and legends have we lost?
Also, as a genealogist, I’d love to meet everybody in my family tree and have long conversations with them about who they were and what time and place they lived in.
I’d also like to know how the world would look now if we had only ever had electrical cars. Would we have super fast and environmentally friendly electrical cars?? Or would they still be slow and the climate change still be as big a deal as it is now?
What did dinosaurs actually look like? Did they have some awesome features we can’t know about just by looking at the fossils? Like… I don’t think you would be able to tell from a fossil of a spider that it makes these amazing webs. What if some dinosaurs had some ability we can’t tell from their bones. I’d sooo want to know about that!
Also, I’d really love to learn what animals talk about. What their roaring and hissing and tweeting actually means word-by-word.
#6
Is our reality simply a microscopic universe in a much larger type of universe?
#7
I would like to find the mystery ingredient that can cure cancer!
#8
Efficient and safe faster than light travel. I want to explore space Star Trek or Star Wars style.
#9
Was there a real Atantis? What really happened? Were there descedents? Do they know and are they keeping it a secret?
#10
Were any of the events in the New Testament related to Jesus, as well as Jesus himself, true.
What books were held in the library of Alexandria?
What happened to the princes in the tower?
Where is the tomb of Genghis Khan?
What’s actually inside the Sphinx?
Did they make the pyramids the way we think they did?
And so so many…
#11
If the afterlife is so wonderful, peaceful and happy for everyone, why do we have to muck about on Earth at all? Why don’t we spend our entire eternal existence in peace and harmony? If your answer is so that we can weed out the bad souls…surely they wouldn’t be bad, or have the chance to be bad, if they only existed in the afterlife world?
#12
How was Mister Spock always able to “calculate our odds of success” for an event that was happening for the first time ever? e.g. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQEh9gm2xcs
#13
I think for me it’s a three way tie between figuring out how the “lost order” was lost (civil war thing), finding the amber room (ww2 thing) and finding the Isabela stewart gardener paintings (recent thing).
#14
Why does anything exist at all?
#15
What exactly is at the end of the universe…and what lies beyond that?
#16
Mostly how to stop ageing. I hate it.
#17
what actually happened to Amelia Earhart? Did she crash on a desert island?
#18
I have several: (1) The unexplained disappearance of planes and boats in the Bermuda Triangle (2) What happened to the colonists of Roanoke? (3) How were the Moai built and transferred on East Island? (4) Did DB Cooper survive his legendary jump? (5) What happened to Amelia Earhart? (6) Origin and meaning of the Nazca Lines?
#19
The greatest mystery: I know the answer is 42. What is the question, though?
#20
Who is the real slim shady? Why won’t he stand up? The deeper I dig, the less I know.
#21
Why is “abbreviation” a long word?
#22
I’m still trying to understand how magnets work. I’m told it’s not magic, but I’m not convinced.
#23
What does the colour blue taste like
#24
I think for me it’s a three way tie between figuring out how the “lost order” was lost (civil war thing), finding the amber room (ww2 thing) and finding the Isabela stewart gardener paintings (recent thing).
#25
How am I supposed to pet Bouche without touching her?
#26
Why did societies make the male the one in charge and women property?
#27
Where did missing Australian PM Harold Holt disappear to, and find out if the Tasmanian Tiger really is extinct or not
#28
What really happened to Anastasia Romanov? Form what I know her body was never found! What happened and where did she disappear to?
#29
Far from the evergreen of old Assam
Far from the rainfall on the trails of old Saigon
straight from the poster town of scorn and ritz
To bring you the wilder side of gold and glitz
But neon tiger there’s a lot on your mind
They promised just to pet you, but don’t you let them get you
Away, away, away
Under the heat of the southwest sun
Took to the spotlight like a diamond ring
Came from the woodwork and the hopes they might
Redeem themselves from poor decisions to win big
But neon tiger there’s a lot on your mind
Strategize to maim you, but don’t you let them tame you
You’re far too pure and bold
To suffer the strain of the pain that’s old.
I don’t wanna be kept, I don’t wanna be caged, I don’t wanna be damned oh hell
I don’t wanna be broke, I don’t wanna be saved, I don’t wanna be S.O.L.
Give me rolling hills so tonight can be the night that I send them up a thousand thrills
Can you cut me some slack, Cause I don’t wanna go back, I want the new day and age
Come on girls and boys, everyone make some noise!
#30
Do they like me or not?
#31
Exactly how did the “Big Bang” occur? (Take ten points off your score if you invoke any kind of deity.)
#32
Why do children get cancer?
#33
Basically, everything! I am SO sick of ‘scientists’ explaining what happened thousands of years ago as if they were there – and then changing their minds every decade or so! If they were HONEST – if they would at least say, “Our current THEORY about this …” I can accept speculation. It’s the “stating a theory as if it were a fact” that bugs me.
Follow Us