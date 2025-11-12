98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

At a certain point, death comes for all of us. And whether or not we’ve had the time to make our last wish, we must leave our bodies and everything they’re a part of. To make these goodbyes easier for everyone, people are organizing truly heartwarming send-offs. Bored Panda has collected some of the most touching funerals, and they will send shivers down your spine.
#1 Stray Dogs Suddenly Show Up At Funeral Of Woman Who Spent Her Life Feeding Them
Image source: BoredPanda
#2 4 Year Old Asks For Star Wars Funeral – Parents Deliver
Image source: Solent
#3 What A Beautiful Way To Remember A Cherished Pet
Image source: ASD
#4 My Father Had Requested A Viking Funeral. I Honored His Request By Making The Boat Myself. Set In His Ashes & Said Goodbye
Image source: ILoveToads
#5 Police Officers File Past The Casket Of Oklahoma City Police Canine Officer K-9 Kye During Funeral Services In Oklahoma City On August 28, 2014. K-9 Kye Died On August 25 After Being Stabbed By A Burglary Suspect On August 24
Image source: electronics-engineer
#6 My Grandmother's Handmade Quilts Draped Over The Pews At Her Funeral. She Made Over 100 For Every Special Occasion. Before She Passed, She Made Four More, One For Each Of Her Unmarried Grandchildren To Be Given To Us On Our Wedding Days
Image source: tits_mcgheee
#7 The Young Daughter Of A UPS Worker Passed Away Last Week In My Small Town. His Coworkers Showed Up To Support Their Friend At The Funeral
Image source: Daxom
#8 New Zealand School Boys Perform A Haka At The Funeral Of Their Teacher. So Much Emotion
Image source: Unsettledpigeon
#9 It Was My Big Brother's Funeral Yesterday. His Passion In Life Was Gaming, So This Is The Flower Arrangement I Had Made For Him
Image source: 2hearts
#10 This Is Outside A Funeral Home In Okc. Homeless Navy Vet Passed Away And Had No Family. Word Got Out About His Funeral And Hundreds Of People Showed Up To Honor This Vet Who Got Full Military Honors
Image source: xsited11
#11 Brazilian Horse Sereno At The Funeral Of His Owner And Best Friend, Cattle Herder Wagner Figueiredo De Lima, Killed In A Motorcycle Accident
Image source: JohnnyMrNinja
#12 Firefighter From A Local Fire Department Passed Away Recently. His Wife Recently Posted This With The Caption: "The Moment You Realize Your 6-Year-Old Son Is Brave Enough To Deliver His Father's Fire Helmet To The Funeral Home"
Image source: Blastoise69
#13 Three Years Ago Today, My Dad Passed Away. He Was Good With His Promises, So I Made "Promise Cards" And Handed Them Out At His Funeral. Three Years Later We've Sent Out Over 3 Million Cards. Here Are Some Of My Favorites
Image source: becauseisaidiwould
#14 A 10 Year Old Girl In My City Was Kidnapped And Brutally Murdered. Westboro Planned On Picketing Her Funeral. This Is What They Were Met With. Over 10 Thousands People Showed Up To Support The Little Girls Family!
Image source: coolcatADD
#15 You've Gotta Love A Scottish Funeral
Image source: i-will-say-it
#16 Family Honors 5-Year-Old, Branden Denton, Cancer Victim With Super Heroes At Funeral
Image source: FunnyScreenName
#17 My Grandpa Wanted To Be Driven To His Funeral On His Tractor
Image source: snooperking
#18 Buddhist Funeral For Our Cat In Tokyo In 2009. The Rituals Are Similar To Those For People
Image source: meowmeowstar
#19 Tie Dye Roses For My Hippie Sisters Funeral
Image source: Meeka-Kitty
#20 Chic-Fil-A Corporate Sent An Entirely New Staff To Cover The Day So The Original Employees Could Attend The Funeral Of The Owner, Whom Everyone Really Seemed To Love. They Set Him One Last Place At A Table. Good For You, Chic-Fil-A
Image source: aikisean
#21 Joey Wanted To Be A Policeman. When Cancer Struck, The Local Pd Swore Him In. Police From 4 States Came To Honor Him Today At His Funeral
Image source: sheepsleepdeep
#22 Honk For Grandma!
Image source: SgtZabka
#23 Patriotic Postman Shows Respect In The Rain For A Funeral Motorcade That Was For A Wwii Veteran
Image source: nomadofwaves
#24 Attended My Grandma's Funeral Today… She Still Managed To Cheer Me Up
Image source: aaccss1992
#25 (Picture Was Sent To My Mom From A Friend) Bikers Show Up To Little Boy's Funeral In Moore To Attempt Keeping The Wbc Away. I Was Told Over 1,000 Showed Up. Thanks Guys
Image source: MasterMegan
#26 People Dress Up As "Guardian Angels" To Block Out Westboro Baptist Church At The Orlando Funeral
Image source: theguywiththememes
#27 Firefighters Salute As A Hearse Passes For The Funeral Procession To The Burial Of 7-Year-Old Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting Victim Daniel Gerard Barden, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012
Image source: x2sean1x
#28 This Is A Memorial Flower Arrangement That I Made For My Fisherman Brother-In-Law For His Funeral Service. I Felt He Should Have His Fishing Poles Close By
Image source: Lisa Garrett
#29 Funeral Procession Today For Ff Joyce Craig. Philadelphia's First Female Firefighter To Die In The Line Of Duty
Image source: jakepiece1
#30 A Runner's Funeral
Image source: imgur.com
#31 After My Grandpa's Funeral Today, We Went To His Local Applebee's. They Had His Business Card Made Into A Card That They All Signed And His Drink. As If I Didn't Cry Enough At The Funeral
Image source: crazedacorn
#32 Little Leaguers Line Funeral Route Of 10 Year Old Teammate Killed By Tree Branch During Game
Image source: the801
#33 An EMS Worker From My City Died In The Line Of Duty For The First Time In 40 Years. This Is A Quarter Of The Funeral Procession
Image source: giardinamik3
#34 Patriot Guard Riders Preventing The Wbc From Picketing Boston Bombing Victim's Funeral
Image source: pdmcmahon
#35 Gwar Gave Their Deceased Band Mate A Viking Funeral
Image source: Nonoyeaigotit
#36 The Local Funeral Home Honoring His Final Wishes
Image source: why_jen_why
#37 More Than 7,000 Rcmp And Police/first Responders From The Usa And Great Britain Are In Moncton To Attend The Funeral Of The 3 Slain Officers
Image source: 310_nightstalkers
#38 The Westboro Baptist Church Came To Pickett Fallen Officer Kerrie Orozco Funeral. This Is What The Omaha Community Did In Response
Image source: AKrabbyPatty
#39 As A Firefighter, This Is One Of The Most Powerful Photos I've Ever Seen; The Son Of Dallas Firefighter William Scott Tanksley At His Father's Funeral
Image source: dchelix
#40 I Was Having Issues Finding A Dress For My Father's Funeral, So I Went To Stitch Fix For Help. I Received These Tonight
Image source: Cambrian_radiation
#41 Princesses At A 9 Year Olds Funeral
Image source: 3y3h8u
#42 Paddleout For My Grandpa's Funeral
Image source: gettawhatwhat
#43 My Grandfather Opened The First Dairy Queen In My Hometown, This Was One Of His Flower Arrangement At His Funeral
Image source: iamrunner924
#44 Grandfather's Funeral Was Today. My 6 Year Old Cousin Wanted To Leave A Note With Him
Image source: one_big_tomato
#45 A Good Friend Of Mine Passed Away On Saturday. He Was The Founder Of Shralpers Union, A Community For People Who Were Into Skateboading, Long Boarding, Snowboarding, And Other Similar Activities. The Funeral Home Made An Exception For His Services Today
Image source: The_Highest_Five
#46 Pallbearers Dancing At Funeral In Ghana
Image source: bravefoot
#47 Buried My Dad Today. He Worked For Mississippi Power For Over 30 Years So They Sent Bucket Trucks To His Funeral
Image source: drummerboy91
#48 Darth Vader Leading A Funeral Procession
Image source: DS_Cooke
#49 99 Year Old Harold Percival, World War Ii Veteran, Had No Family To Attend His Funeral – Until An Appeal
Image source: stylelife1234
#50 My Grandfather Died This Week. My Wife Asked If She Could Do A Charcoal Drawing For His Funeral On Saturday. I Miss That Smile
Image source: RoninJon
#51 Funeral Procession For The Fallen Dallas Police Officers
Image source: iBleeedorange
#52 Bagpiper At My Gramps Funeral. Rip Pop
Image source: cnyfury
#53 Texas A&m Students Building A "Maroon Wall" To Block Wbc Members Protesting At A Military Funeral
Image source: imgur.com
#54 We Lost One Of Our "Brothers" On The Fire Department Recently To Pancreatic Cancer. He Was Not Big On Funerals So In His Memory We Placed His Gear On His Favorite Truck To Serve As A Memorial For The Next Few Weeks
Image source: Kearnsj3
#55 This Is Oderus Urungus Of Gwar Before Being Set Ablaze In Viking Style Funeral
Image source: imgur.com
#56 Cleaned Up My Uncles '58 Chevy Truck So We Could Bring His Casket To The Funeral In It….perfect Tribute
Image source: lv2beme10
#57 I Caught This Shot At The Balloon Release At My Grandfather's Funeral Yesterday. Too Perfect Not To Share
Image source: pking10
#58 My Uncle, President Of The Corvette Club, Has Passed Away. This Is At His Funeral
Image source: aka_TheFist
#59 Parents Ordered A Super Man Arrangement For Their Son's Funeral. This Is What I Made For Them
Image source: flowershop956
#60 My Cousin Was An Unfortunate Victim To The Opiod Epidemic That Is Sweeping Our Nation. He Had Always Talked Of Wanting A Viking Funeral And His Friends And Family Granted His Wish
Image source: anthraxlollipop
#61 Fire Department Honoring My Dad At His Funeral
Image source: Makeit_rainCash
#62 Funeral For A Local Hockey Player. He Played For The Saginaw Spirit
Image source: link90
#63 Today The 19 Fallen Firefighters From Arizona Are Being Led Back To Their Home In Prescott For Their Funerals. Hundreds Of People Are Lining The Arizona Freeways To Show Their Respect
Image source: kwDL428
#64 Coal Miners At A Funeral Today For A Co-Worker Killed At Work In Appalachia
Image source: digitalmofo
#65 Thousands Of Police Officers From Across The United States Attended Funeral Services In Massachusetts For Officer Ashley Guindon
Image source: Massachusetts State Police
#66 My Brother Is Wearing A Hiphop-Apotamus & Rhymenocerous Shirt In His Funeral Portrait. I Can't Stop Laughing. He Would Love This
Image source: rsv817
#67 My View From NYPD Officer Ramos' Funeral Today
Image source: JTL4
#68 The Same Day Of The Sandy Hook Tragedy At The Same Time. Memphis Police Officer Lang Was Shot And Killed In The Line Of Duty. This Is The Funeral
Image source: fearisfailure
#69 He Asked For A Viking Funeral. Close Enough
Image source: Therealgeorgew
#70 My Uncle Passed Last Week, He Was Fireman For 50 Years, And Veteran. We Went Under 4 Flags Like This In The Funeral Precession
Image source: dwells7583
#71 Funeral Procession For 40 Of The 298 Victims In The Mh17 Crash
Image source: enormhi
#72 Bicycle Hearse Offers 'One Last Ride' W/bamboo Coffin
Image source: kval.com
#73 Mourners Packed Out A Church To Remember The Life Of A "Selfless" Mum Who Died At 35 After Years Battling A Terminal Illness
Image source: barkinganddagenhampost
#74 Funeral Procession For Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Image source: jjlew080
#75 Personalized Table I Set Up For My Father-In-Law's Memorial Service. Used His Belts To Surround Glass Vase For The Floral Arrangement
Image source: Madeline
#76 Funeral Cruz For My Grandpa Couldn't Have Been More Beautiful
Image source: Stinky_Bunny
#77 Fallen Lansing Firefighter Funeral Procession Passes By His Master Station (Lansing, Mi)
Image source: squirrel_thief
#78 Orthodox Jewish Funeral Israel Nov.2011
Image source: shabambam
#79 Victoria Soto Was Laid To Rest Today, This Is The Funeral Home That Hosted Her Family, Keep The Hope Everyone
Image source: fraythered
#80 Funeral Outside My House For The Two Police Men Killed
Image source: Terraria11218
#81 Bollywood Actress, Sridevi Kapoor, Funeral In Mumbai, India
Image source: PUNIT PARANJPE
#82 Today Was My Son, Sebastian's Funeral. My Brother In-Law Got This Picture Of The Balloons We Released After The Service
Image source: Zei_Dead
#83 Quality Big Batman Fan , Everyone Was Dressed Up In Dc Costumes
Image source: OnlineRender
#84 My 20-Year-Old Cousin Passed Away Last Friday. This Led His Funeral Procession
Image source: ARagingAmish
#85 Hundreds Of Strangers Attend Funeral For Dambusters Raider
Image source: meeper88
#86 Father's Favorite Fishing Poles Used For Funeral Floral Arrangement
Image source: Debbie Carlsen
#87 Martin Mcguinness' Funeral Precession
Image source: -Rotwang-
#88 My Uncle's Funeral Was Today. This Is How He Wanted To Go Home
Image source: Woahtis
#89 New Orleans Jazz Funeral
Image source: jabbathechav
#90 Best Funeral Idea For Golf Lover
Image source: unknown
#91 Funeral In Venice
Image source: doesntmatter2
#92 Over 100 Cyclists Were In My Cousins Funeral Procession Today. Truly An Awesome Sight To Behold
Image source: ILoveFlashlights
#93 Rob Ford Funeral, Thousands Fill The Streets Of Toronto
Image source: dyskgo
#94 Creative Funeral Idea
Image source: sveinungbjelland
#95
Image source: kenmiyaei31415
#96 Highlights From Mj’s Funeral
Image source: TemplarGrandMaster
#97 You Can’t Spell Funeral With Out Fun
Image source: imgur.com
#98 It’s Hilarious But I Feel Bad For The Guy Running The Motorpool – And His Family. And Friends. They’re Probably All Dead Or In Jail
Image source: hellbilly
