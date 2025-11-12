98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

by

At a certain point, death comes for all of us. And whether or not we’ve had the time to make our last wish, we must leave our bodies and everything they’re a part of. To make these goodbyes easier for everyone, people are organizing truly heartwarming send-offs. Bored Panda has collected some of the most touching funerals, and they will send shivers down your spine.

From small and personal gatherings to huge public rallies, these ceremonies were everything the deceased would have wanted. But as much as we can honor a person postmortem, it will never come close to what a live interaction can offer them. So, after you scroll down and enjoy our list, pick up a phone and make that call you’ve been putting away for a while. ‘Later’ might become too late.

#1 Stray Dogs Suddenly Show Up At Funeral Of Woman Who Spent Her Life Feeding Them

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: BoredPanda

#2 4 Year Old Asks For Star Wars Funeral – Parents Deliver

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Solent

#3 What A Beautiful Way To Remember A Cherished Pet

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: ASD

#4 My Father Had Requested A Viking Funeral. I Honored His Request By Making The Boat Myself. Set In His Ashes & Said Goodbye

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: ILoveToads

#5 Police Officers File Past The Casket Of Oklahoma City Police Canine Officer K-9 Kye During Funeral Services In Oklahoma City On August 28, 2014. K-9 Kye Died On August 25 After Being Stabbed By A Burglary Suspect On August 24

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: electronics-engineer

#6 My Grandmother’s Handmade Quilts Draped Over The Pews At Her Funeral. She Made Over 100 For Every Special Occasion. Before She Passed, She Made Four More, One For Each Of Her Unmarried Grandchildren To Be Given To Us On Our Wedding Days

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: tits_mcgheee

#7 The Young Daughter Of A UPS Worker Passed Away Last Week In My Small Town. His Coworkers Showed Up To Support Their Friend At The Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Daxom

#8 New Zealand School Boys Perform A Haka At The Funeral Of Their Teacher. So Much Emotion

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source:  Unsettledpigeon

#9 It Was My Big Brother’s Funeral Yesterday. His Passion In Life Was Gaming, So This Is The Flower Arrangement I Had Made For Him

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: 2hearts

#10 This Is Outside A Funeral Home In Okc. Homeless Navy Vet Passed Away And Had No Family. Word Got Out About His Funeral And Hundreds Of People Showed Up To Honor This Vet Who Got Full Military Honors

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: xsited11

#11 Brazilian Horse Sereno At The Funeral Of His Owner And Best Friend, Cattle Herder Wagner Figueiredo De Lima, Killed In A Motorcycle Accident

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: JohnnyMrNinja

#12 Firefighter From A Local Fire Department Passed Away Recently. His Wife Recently Posted This With The Caption: “The Moment You Realize Your 6-Year-Old Son Is Brave Enough To Deliver His Father’s Fire Helmet To The Funeral Home”

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Blastoise69

#13 Three Years Ago Today, My Dad Passed Away. He Was Good With His Promises, So I Made “Promise Cards” And Handed Them Out At His Funeral. Three Years Later We’ve Sent Out Over 3 Million Cards. Here Are Some Of My Favorites

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: becauseisaidiwould

#14 A 10 Year Old Girl In My City Was Kidnapped And Brutally Murdered. Westboro Planned On Picketing Her Funeral. This Is What They Were Met With. Over 10 Thousands People Showed Up To Support The Little Girls Family!

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: coolcatADD

#15 You’ve Gotta Love A Scottish Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: i-will-say-it

#16 Family Honors 5-Year-Old, Branden Denton, Cancer Victim With Super Heroes At Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: FunnyScreenName

#17 My Grandpa Wanted To Be Driven To His Funeral On His Tractor

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: snooperking

#18 Buddhist Funeral For Our Cat In Tokyo In 2009. The Rituals Are Similar To Those For People

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: meowmeowstar

#19 Tie Dye Roses For My Hippie Sisters Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Meeka-Kitty

#20 Chic-Fil-A Corporate Sent An Entirely New Staff To Cover The Day So The Original Employees Could Attend The Funeral Of The Owner, Whom Everyone Really Seemed To Love. They Set Him One Last Place At A Table. Good For You, Chic-Fil-A

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: aikisean

#21 Joey Wanted To Be A Policeman. When Cancer Struck, The Local Pd Swore Him In. Police From 4 States Came To Honor Him Today At His Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: sheepsleepdeep

#22 Honk For Grandma!

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: SgtZabka

#23 Patriotic Postman Shows Respect In The Rain For A Funeral Motorcade That Was For A Wwii Veteran

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: nomadofwaves

#24 Attended My Grandma’s Funeral Today… She Still Managed To Cheer Me Up

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: aaccss1992

#25 (Picture Was Sent To My Mom From A Friend) Bikers Show Up To Little Boy’s Funeral In Moore To Attempt Keeping The Wbc Away. I Was Told Over 1,000 Showed Up. Thanks Guys

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: MasterMegan

#26 People Dress Up As “Guardian Angels” To Block Out Westboro Baptist Church At The Orlando Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: theguywiththememes

#27 Firefighters Salute As A Hearse Passes For The Funeral Procession To The Burial Of 7-Year-Old Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting Victim Daniel Gerard Barden, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: x2sean1x

#28 This Is A Memorial Flower Arrangement That I Made For My Fisherman Brother-In-Law For His Funeral Service. I Felt He Should Have His Fishing Poles Close By

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Lisa Garrett

#29 Funeral Procession Today For Ff Joyce Craig. Philadelphia’s First Female Firefighter To Die In The Line Of Duty

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: jakepiece1

#30 A Runner’s Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: imgur.com

#31 After My Grandpa’s Funeral Today, We Went To His Local Applebee’s. They Had His Business Card Made Into A Card That They All Signed And His Drink. As If I Didn’t Cry Enough At The Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: crazedacorn

#32 Little Leaguers Line Funeral Route Of 10 Year Old Teammate Killed By Tree Branch During Game

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: the801

#33 An EMS Worker From My City Died In The Line Of Duty For The First Time In 40 Years. This Is A Quarter Of The Funeral Procession

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: giardinamik3

#34 Patriot Guard Riders Preventing The Wbc From Picketing Boston Bombing Victim’s Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: pdmcmahon

#35 Gwar Gave Their Deceased Band Mate A Viking Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Nonoyeaigotit

#36 The Local Funeral Home Honoring His Final Wishes

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: why_jen_why

#37 More Than 7,000 Rcmp And Police/first Responders From The Usa And Great Britain Are In Moncton To Attend The Funeral Of The 3 Slain Officers

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: 310_nightstalkers

#38 The Westboro Baptist Church Came To Pickett Fallen Officer Kerrie Orozco Funeral. This Is What The Omaha Community Did In Response

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: AKrabbyPatty

#39 As A Firefighter, This Is One Of The Most Powerful Photos I’ve Ever Seen; The Son Of Dallas Firefighter William Scott Tanksley At His Father’s Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: dchelix

#40 I Was Having Issues Finding A Dress For My Father’s Funeral, So I Went To Stitch Fix For Help. I Received These Tonight

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Cambrian_radiation

#41 Princesses At A 9 Year Olds Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: 3y3h8u

#42 Paddleout For My Grandpa’s Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: gettawhatwhat

#43 My Grandfather Opened The First Dairy Queen In My Hometown, This Was One Of His Flower Arrangement At His Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: iamrunner924

#44 Grandfather’s Funeral Was Today. My 6 Year Old Cousin Wanted To Leave A Note With Him

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: one_big_tomato

#45 A Good Friend Of Mine Passed Away On Saturday. He Was The Founder Of Shralpers Union, A Community For People Who Were Into Skateboading, Long Boarding, Snowboarding, And Other Similar Activities. The Funeral Home Made An Exception For His Services Today

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: The_Highest_Five

#46 Pallbearers Dancing At Funeral In Ghana

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: bravefoot

#47 Buried My Dad Today. He Worked For Mississippi Power For Over 30 Years So They Sent Bucket Trucks To His Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: drummerboy91

#48 Darth Vader Leading A Funeral Procession

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: DS_Cooke

#49 99 Year Old Harold Percival, World War Ii Veteran, Had No Family To Attend His Funeral – Until An Appeal

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: stylelife1234

#50 My Grandfather Died This Week. My Wife Asked If She Could Do A Charcoal Drawing For His Funeral On Saturday. I Miss That Smile

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: RoninJon

#51 Funeral Procession For The Fallen Dallas Police Officers

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: iBleeedorange

#52 Bagpiper At My Gramps Funeral. Rip Pop

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: cnyfury

#53 Texas A&m Students Building A “Maroon Wall” To Block Wbc Members Protesting At A Military Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: imgur.com

#54 We Lost One Of Our “Brothers” On The Fire Department Recently To Pancreatic Cancer. He Was Not Big On Funerals So In His Memory We Placed His Gear On His Favorite Truck To Serve As A Memorial For The Next Few Weeks

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Kearnsj3

#55 This Is Oderus Urungus Of Gwar Before Being Set Ablaze In Viking Style Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: imgur.com

#56 Cleaned Up My Uncles ’58 Chevy Truck So We Could Bring His Casket To The Funeral In It….perfect Tribute

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: lv2beme10

#57 I Caught This Shot At The Balloon Release At My Grandfather’s Funeral Yesterday. Too Perfect Not To Share

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: pking10

#58 My Uncle, President Of The Corvette Club, Has Passed Away. This Is At His Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: aka_TheFist

#59 Parents Ordered A Super Man Arrangement For Their Son’s Funeral. This Is What I Made For Them

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: flowershop956

#60 My Cousin Was An Unfortunate Victim To The Opiod Epidemic That Is Sweeping Our Nation. He Had Always Talked Of Wanting A Viking Funeral And His Friends And Family Granted His Wish

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: anthraxlollipop

#61 Fire Department Honoring My Dad At His Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Makeit_rainCash

#62 Funeral For A Local Hockey Player. He Played For The Saginaw Spirit

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: link90

#63 Today The 19 Fallen Firefighters From Arizona Are Being Led Back To Their Home In Prescott For Their Funerals. Hundreds Of People Are Lining The Arizona Freeways To Show Their Respect

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: kwDL428

#64 Coal Miners At A Funeral Today For A Co-Worker Killed At Work In Appalachia

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: digitalmofo

#65 Thousands Of Police Officers From Across The United States Attended Funeral Services In Massachusetts For Officer Ashley Guindon

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Massachusetts State Police

#66 My Brother Is Wearing A Hiphop-Apotamus & Rhymenocerous Shirt In His Funeral Portrait. I Can’t Stop Laughing. He Would Love This

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: rsv817

#67 My View From NYPD Officer Ramos’ Funeral Today

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: JTL4

#68 The Same Day Of The Sandy Hook Tragedy At The Same Time. Memphis Police Officer Lang Was Shot And Killed In The Line Of Duty. This Is The Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: fearisfailure

#69 He Asked For A Viking Funeral. Close Enough

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Therealgeorgew

#70 My Uncle Passed Last Week, He Was Fireman For 50 Years, And Veteran. We Went Under 4 Flags Like This In The Funeral Precession

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: dwells7583

#71 Funeral Procession For 40 Of The 298 Victims In The Mh17 Crash

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: enormhi

#72 Bicycle Hearse Offers ‘One Last Ride’ W/bamboo Coffin

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: kval.com

#73 Mourners Packed Out A Church To Remember The Life Of A “Selfless” Mum Who Died At 35 After Years Battling A Terminal Illness

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: barkinganddagenhampost

#74 Funeral Procession For Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: jjlew080

#75 Personalized Table I Set Up For My Father-In-Law’s Memorial Service. Used His Belts To Surround Glass Vase For The Floral Arrangement

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Madeline

#76 Funeral Cruz For My Grandpa Couldn’t Have Been More Beautiful

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Stinky_Bunny

#77 Fallen Lansing Firefighter Funeral Procession Passes By His Master Station (Lansing, Mi)

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: squirrel_thief

#78 Orthodox Jewish Funeral Israel Nov.2011

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: shabambam

#79 Victoria Soto Was Laid To Rest Today, This Is The Funeral Home That Hosted Her Family, Keep The Hope Everyone

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: fraythered

#80 Funeral Outside My House For The Two Police Men Killed

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Terraria11218

#81 Bollywood Actress, Sridevi Kapoor, Funeral In Mumbai, India

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: PUNIT PARANJPE

#82 Today Was My Son, Sebastian’s Funeral. My Brother In-Law Got This Picture Of The Balloons We Released After The Service

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Zei_Dead

#83 Quality Big Batman Fan , Everyone Was Dressed Up In Dc Costumes

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: OnlineRender

#84 My 20-Year-Old Cousin Passed Away Last Friday. This Led His Funeral Procession

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: ARagingAmish

#85 Hundreds Of Strangers Attend Funeral For Dambusters Raider

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: meeper88

#86 Father’s Favorite Fishing Poles Used For Funeral Floral Arrangement

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Debbie Carlsen

#87 Martin Mcguinness’ Funeral Precession

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: -Rotwang-

#88 My Uncle’s Funeral Was Today. This Is How He Wanted To Go Home

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: Woahtis

#89 New Orleans Jazz Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: jabbathechav

#90 Best Funeral Idea For Golf Lover

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: unknown

#91 Funeral In Venice

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: doesntmatter2

#92 Over 100 Cyclists Were In My Cousins Funeral Procession Today. Truly An Awesome Sight To Behold

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: ILoveFlashlights

#93 Rob Ford Funeral, Thousands Fill The Streets Of Toronto

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: dyskgo

#94 Creative Funeral Idea

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: sveinungbjelland

#95 Ta-Liang Mountains, The Funeral Of The Yi Nationality

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: kenmiyaei31415

#96 Highlights From Mj’s Funeral

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: TemplarGrandMaster

#97 You Can’t Spell Funeral With Out Fun

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: imgur.com

#98 It’s Hilarious But I Feel Bad For The Guy Running The Motorpool – And His Family. And Friends. They’re Probably All Dead Or In Jail

98 Of The Most Epic Goodbyes Ever

Image source: hellbilly

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Portray Ironies And Ambiguities With My Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
House of the Dragon: The Rogue Prince-Recap
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2022
The Top Mother’s Day Sitcom Episodes of All-Time
3 min read
May, 13, 2017
I Draw Cars And I Love It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Combines Random People’s Photos Using Neural Networks And The Results Are Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
70 Genius Food Inventions You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.