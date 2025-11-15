30 People In This Online Group Reveal Their Best Jokes That Hardly Ever Fail To Make Others Laugh

A lot of us appreciate a good joke, knowing that to make someone laugh is a pretty tough thing to do. Especially when people tend to have a different taste in humor, have different views on a certain matter, or simply don’t know the broader context to understand the joke. There is a thin line between making someone giggle and harshly offending them. And of course, there is no one good recipe on how to make someone laugh. Having this in mind, one Reddit user asked others online to share their one “go-to” joke. The question that received almost 19k upvotes was followed by many hilarious jokes that people were proud to share. Users were quick to reveal some of the short and punny jokes that can put a smile on someone’s face.
Which one of these jokes is your favorite? Maybe you have one of yours that could be added to this list? Don’t forget to leave it in the comments down below!
More Info: Reddit
#1
A farmer looks up and sees his prized sheepdog running toward him.
The sheepdog is panting, and says, “Boss, I did it. It took me all morning, but I finally got all 100 sheep in the barn.”
The farmer says, “That’s great, but we only have 97 sheep.”
The sheepdog says, “Yeah, I know. I rounded them up.”
Image source: Chiliad9, cotaro70s
#2
I went to the coffee shop the other day, and the lady behind the counter asked me what I wanted. I said “Give me your mildest roast”.
She looked at me for a moment and said “You have the most average ears”.
Image source: TonySPhillips, Jenn Turner
#3
What do you call a dyslexic, agnostic, insomniac?
I don’t know either, but they’re awake all night wondering if there is a dog
Image source: give_me_two, Tony Alter
#4
God spoke to John and said, “Come forth, and you shall receive eternal life.”
But John came fifth, and won a toaster.
Image source: Grond21, Neil Drumm
#5
I keep confusing the words “jacuzzi” and “yakuza”, and now I’m in hot water with the Japanese mafia.
Image source: MoltenVoid, Tom Chapman
#6
Don’t know if that will translate into English lol
Do you have anything to drink? – I have water. -Do you have anything harder? -Ice
Image source: AlfieBilly, Arthur Quicho
#7
Two fish are in a tank. One turns to the other and asks “Do you know how to drive this thing?”
#8
A pirate walks into a bar with a steering wheel in his pants. The bartender asks, “what’s a steering wheel doing in your pants?” And the pirate says “It’s driving me nuts!”
Image source: sh4w5h4nk, Ryan Ruppe
#9
Do you know what is the opposite of lady fingers?
mentos
Image source: Muhammad_Ali_00, Nelo Hotsuma
#10
i told my girlfriend she draws her eyebrows on too high. she looked surprised.
Image source: mspote, bigredpenguin
#11
A man walks into a zoo.
There’s only one dog in it.
It’s a shih tzu.
Image source: harperhobbit, angela n.
#12
A dyslexic man walks into a bra.
Image source: ColeslawProd, Steven Miller
#13
What’s red and bad for your teeth?
A brick.
Image source: AshleySchaefferWoo, marc falardeau
#14
My favorite joke of all time in the history of forever.
What do you call a broken can opener?
A can’t opener.
Image source: Medical_Spy, Donna Nicholson Arnott
#15
My ex-wife still misses me
But her aim is getting better
Image source: JirenDeGray, Gareth Williams
#16
I dont trust Elevators.
I am taking steps to avoid them.
Image source: Nimar_Jenkins, felizfeliz
#17
Why did the old man fall down into the well? Cuz he couldn’t see that well.
Image source: Abdul_Exhaust, Steve Baker
#18
What do you call a boomerang that doesn’t come back.
A stick.
Image source: RightZeros, richie graham
#19
Why do seagulls fly over the sea? Because if they flew over the bay they would be bagels!
Image source: SemifuncationalKoala, allen watkin
#20
What happened when Batman and Robin got run over by a steamroller?
They became Flatman and Ribbon.
Image source: MisterBigDude, allen watkin
#21
What’s the difference between the Rolling Stones and a Scotsman? The Rolling Stones say “Hey you, get off of my cloud” and a Scotsman says “Hey Mcloud, get off of my ewe.”
Image source: haynesholiday, Kevin Gessner
#22
A priest, a nun, a rabbi, a doctor, and a lawyer all walk into a bar. The bartender looks up and says, “Hey, what is this, a joke?”
Image source: HawaiianShirtsOR, Joe Goldberg
#23
Where did the king keep his armies?
In his sleevies!
Image source: omglookawhale, Audrey
#24
How do you follow Will Smith in the snow?
You follow the Fresh Prints.
Image source: Urbloodmyblade, Gage Skidmore
#25
What do you call a fish with eight eyes? Fiiiiiiiish
Image source: Seagrove
#26
What’s the difference between a well-dressed man on a unicycle and poorly dressed one on a bicycle?
Attire (a tire)
Image source: BosstownCs, Dmitry Djouce
#27
Why do ducks have feathers? To hide their buttquacks
Image source: Oldbayisthes**t, steve p2008
#28
Two drums and cymbals fell off a cliff.
Bah dum tish!
Image source: MonkeyChoker80, bigdrumthump.com
#29
Why do sharks swim in saltwater?
Pepperwater makes them sneeze.
Image source: jnizzforizz, Andrew Kuchling
#30
What did the fish say when it swam into a concrete wall? Dam.
Image source: Hamlindigo_Blue, Emil .
