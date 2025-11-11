Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard

by

Illinois-based parents, Kaycee and Casey (yep, same name!) have created a magical Hogwarts nursery for their little 7-month-old son. Casey, who happens to be a huge Harry Potter fan, brought up the idea while his wife was still expecting and eventually, she decided to go through with it. The nursery took about 3 months to design and it features a mural, which was completed by their friend/3D artist Nate Baranowski, plus Harry Potter-themed blankets, artwork, all seven books from the series, and more magical accessories.

Kaycee posted some photos of the nursery on Facebook and they’ve gone viral since, with over 5.5k likes and 1.5k shares. “Our Harry Potter nursery is finally complete after several months of planning!” Kaycee wrote. “I absolutely love the way everything turned out! As I sit here rocking our little man to sleep it’s like I am in Hogwarts!”

More info: Facebook

Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard
Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Augmented Climbing Wall Pong
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What Happens When Fetish Meets Fruit?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Who Was Caught With Her 14YO Son Accepts Plea Deal, Faces Two Years In Prison
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2025
Soap Bubbles Freezing At -15 Celsius In Warsaw, Poland
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Wednesday Shatters Netflix Record A Week After It’s Debut
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2022
John Lithgow in The Old Man
Two More Actors Join the New ‘Harry Potter’ Series Cast
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.