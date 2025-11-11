Dad Creates ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For His Little Wizard

Illinois-based parents, Kaycee and Casey (yep, same name!) have created a magical Hogwarts nursery for their little 7-month-old son. Casey, who happens to be a huge Harry Potter fan, brought up the idea while his wife was still expecting and eventually, she decided to go through with it. The nursery took about 3 months to design and it features a mural, which was completed by their friend/3D artist Nate Baranowski, plus Harry Potter-themed blankets, artwork, all seven books from the series, and more magical accessories.
Kaycee posted some photos of the nursery on Facebook and they’ve gone viral since, with over 5.5k likes and 1.5k shares. “Our Harry Potter nursery is finally complete after several months of planning!” Kaycee wrote. “I absolutely love the way everything turned out! As I sit here rocking our little man to sleep it’s like I am in Hogwarts!”
More info: Facebook
