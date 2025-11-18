“It’s Practically Softcore”: Tate McRae Slammed For Going Completely Nude In New Music Video

“Tasteless and gross,” that’s how some viewers are describing Tate McRae’s latest music video, which is stirring controversy by showing the singer fully naked.
The 21-year-old MTV Video Music Awards nominee stripped down for her new release It’s Ok, I’m Ok, in which she’s apprehended by two police officers in New York City with her bare chest obscured only by a digital blur effect.
Her fans applauded the clip’s choreography and overall performance, but others were uncomfortable with the explicit visuals, with many citing concerns given her younger fanbase and some accusing her of using her naked body as a “crutch.”
“Why the nudity?” one user asked. “It just proves she lacks talent, using her body to compensate.
The video begins with McRae relaxing in a tropical setting before things take a dramatic turn, and she is transported to New York, where she’s arrested by two police officers, fully naked.
Critical comments expressed disappointment at what they believe has become a trend: female artists sexualizing themselves in order to sell music.
“Is anyone else uncomfortable with the amount of nakedness that people feel the need to showcase these days?” wrote one user on the video’s comment section.
“It’s practically softcore porn,” stated one viewer.
Despite the backlash, the video has amassed close to 1,9 million views in less than 20 hours since its release, trending among the top 5 Youtube music video charts.
The singer also shared a clip of her video being displayed on a giant screen in Times Square, as part of a massive media campaign to position the artist as a star.
It’s Ok, I’m Ok, is McRae’s latest single, which dropped ahead of her next stop in her ongoing Think Later World Tour, which is set to continue on September 28 in Newark, New Jersey, and will see the artist performing in Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.
McRae made headlines this week for channeling Britney Spears at the 2024 Video Music Awards
The artist purposely invited Britney Spears comparisons last Wednesday (August 11) by arriving to the 2024 MTV Video Movie Awards wearing a black high neck long sleeve lace mini dress by Roberto Cavalli that seemed suspiciously similar to one Spears wore in 2001.
“I mean, Britney’s the queen. People are going to compare newer artists to things that have happened in the past, so obviously it’s very cool to hear comments like that,” McRae said to People Magazine.
Sex appeal and elaborate choreographies seem to be the trademark of Tate’s brand, who has cited not only Spears but also other female stars like Christina Aguilera as inspiration.
McRae was nominated for two awards at this years’ VMAs, but was unable to secure any prizes.
In the first category, Best Pop, she competed against Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and the winner, Taylor Swift.
In the second category, Best Choreography, she competed against Bleachers, Lisa, Rauw Alejandro, Troye Sivan, and the winner, Dua Lipa.
