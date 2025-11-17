Hey Pandas, Share Your Experiences With Eating Disorders (Closed)

People need to be more understanding of others. Where better to start than with those who need it most? A lot of people with disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and many other sicknesses get their lives ruined or damaged by their sufferings, and the more we know about their experiences, the more we can learn to help them and prevent it from happening to others. Secrets can be freeing to share.
We want to support you, no matter what, so feel free to be honest and let out your feelings and hardships. Your fellow pandas won’t judge you-we just want people to understand that you aren’t alone and that you can do amazing things even things so difficult as overcoming the trials of these hardships that so many face, so that you can do more amazing things in your hopefully long and bright futures free from the tribulations of your past.
You will get through this! I promise!
#1
Eating disorders are so much more than food.
When I was in one, it was very much consisting of narrowing what made me ‘good’ to a list of food rules. I didn’t have to focus on the world. My world was restricting. What drove my moods, my dreams, my purpose, was being the tiniest person I could be, because then I believed that would give me value and worth and righteousness.
I would still be chained to that and probably dying if it wasn’t for Jesus. He saved me.
I still experience thoughts of it, but He’s given me strength to not go back.
To any hurting soul experiencing this, you are so loved. You are so much more than a label and there is so much more life and life abundant outside of these lies. Please. If you feel chained to living in this, please, don’t continue alone. Cry out to God. Ask Him to change your heart’s desires and to rescue and save you. Get help. Go to the precious people He has provided – a support system and accountability. He wants so much more for you than this. This was never meant to be the lord of your life.
I love you guys. I pray you can find freedom in Him. ❤️ Don’t give up, please. It’s so worth it to fight.
#2
Eating disorders are so much more than food.
When I was in one, it was very much consisting of narrowing what made me ‘good’ to a list of food rules. I didn’t have to focus on the world. My world was restricting. What drove my moods, my dreams, my purpose, was being the tiniest person I could be, because then I believed that would give me value and worth and righteousness.
I would still be chained to that and probably dying if it wasn’t for Jesus. He saved me.
I still experience thoughts of it, but He’s given me strength to not go back.
To any hurting soul experiencing this, you are so loved. You are so much more than a label and there is so much more life and life abundant outside of these lies. Please. If you feel chained to living in this, please, don’t continue alone. Cry out to God. Ask Him to change your heart’s desires and to rescue and save you. Get help. Go to the precious people He has provided – a support system and accountability. He wants so much more for you than this. This was never meant to be the lord of your life.
I love you guys. I pray you can find freedom in Him. ❤️ Don’t give up, please. It’s so worth it to fight.
#3
Oof, this is a heavy topic lmao. Some of my earliest memories from 4 or 5 years old are of feeling fat and crying in front of the mirror because my parents would constantly monitor and criticize all my food intake, even when they are the ones giving the food to me. They would always scream at me for being fat and a lot of the time when a woman comes on screen on the TV, my dad will start laughing and calling her fat/obese. Most of the memories I have from elementary school are of throwing away my lunches so I wouldn’t gain weight and feeling so jealous of my friends for getting to eat whatever they wanted and their parents wouldn’t restrict food from them. I never developed an eating disorder on my own because I grew up being raised to have one. I’ve never been able to eat food in my house without being criticized, and I’m not allowed to eat on my own without someone present because “I might eat too much”. My parents insisted on packing my lunch for me so they could control what I ate, until 8th grade when my school required everyone to be on the lunch plan, and my mom would make me send pictures of what I was eating to still have control over what I ate. Eventually she stopped doing that and now I just have to describe to her what I ate for lunch. I never grew up learning what healthy eating habits were. I also remember when I was in middle school and loved to bake, but would have to throw away everything I made because I was “addicted to sugar” apparently. I was so jealous in elementary school of my friends for being allowed to eat sugar, ever. I’m still trying to get rid of these eating habits and body images but unfortunately I still live with my parents, and they’re being even more strict about what I eat because they made me get on a scale to see my weight and they’re unhappy with my weight
#4
My struggle with an eating disorder was rough, my family was concerned about me losing weight and getting really skinny and feeling sick and tired all the time, and my boyfriend helped out when I was at the lowest point of my eating disorder and he told me that I really matter to him, and a few times I relapsed into not eating anything but my boyfriend said I need to push through the relapses and eat more, and now I’m at the point where I’m eating more and still skinny but not extremely sick because of my eating disorder. Sorry for the long vent post.
Follow Us