Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

by

1990s high school yearbook shots are taking over the internet, and many of them have already become memes. AI-generated school portraits of nerds and rich kids in front of the awkward backdrops that ’90s students will remember, evoke a deep sense of nostalgia. I’ve had enough fun with my own yearbook photos these days, so I decided to explore the AI yearbook photo trend from a totally new angle.

What if Harry Potter graduated from a regular muggle school? What would Star Wars characters look like as human students, or what if Wednesday Addams returned to a normal education instead of Nevermore Academy? I picked photos of my all-time favorite fictional characters and created their alternate reality school avatars using an AI tool. Welcome to the 1990s multiverse.

More info: reface.ai

#1 Ken

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#2 Harry Potter And Gran’s Sweater

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#3 Alastor Unmoody

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#4 Princess Leia

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#5 Xena: A-Student

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#6 Loki

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#7 No Exceptions. This Is The Way

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#8 Dracula

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#9 Wednesday Addams As Nerd

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#10 Michael Scott. The Beginning

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#11 Dracula The Headmaster

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#12 Glam Punk Ken

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#13 Wednesday Addams As Rich Kid

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#14 Black Widow

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#15 Cruella De Rich

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#16 Harry Styles

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#17 Ahsoka Tano

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#18 Barbie. The Prom

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#19 Hermione Granger: Beverly Hills

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#20 Rhaenyra Targaryen

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#21 Lord Voldemort. The Defense Against The Dark Days

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

#22 Punk Barbie

Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

Image source: reface.ai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Got Lost In The Beauty Of Milan At Night
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
George Orwell’s 1984 Is Becoming a 5-Part Limited Series
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2021
“A Neighbor Keeps Drilling Holes Into A Shared Fence So He Can Stare At My Wife”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Sharing Images Of ‘Futuristic’ Movie Props That Are Just Regular Items, And It Destroys The Illusion Of Fantasy (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The “Patrick Star” Show Trailer Has Arrived
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2021
18 Of The Weirdest Smuggling Schemes Ever Caught By Customs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.