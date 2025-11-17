Yearbook Photo Trend Takes Fantasy Characters Back To School (22 Pics)

1990s high school yearbook shots are taking over the internet, and many of them have already become memes. AI-generated school portraits of nerds and rich kids in front of the awkward backdrops that ’90s students will remember, evoke a deep sense of nostalgia. I’ve had enough fun with my own yearbook photos these days, so I decided to explore the AI yearbook photo trend from a totally new angle.
What if Harry Potter graduated from a regular muggle school? What would Star Wars characters look like as human students, or what if Wednesday Addams returned to a normal education instead of Nevermore Academy? I picked photos of my all-time favorite fictional characters and created their alternate reality school avatars using an AI tool. Welcome to the 1990s multiverse.
More info: reface.ai
#1 Ken
#2 Harry Potter And Gran’s Sweater
#3 Alastor Unmoody
#4 Princess Leia
#5 Xena: A-Student
#6 Loki
#7 No Exceptions. This Is The Way
#8 Dracula
#9 Wednesday Addams As Nerd
#10 Michael Scott. The Beginning
#11 Dracula The Headmaster
#12 Glam Punk Ken
#13 Wednesday Addams As Rich Kid
#14 Black Widow
#15 Cruella De Rich
#16 Harry Styles
#17 Ahsoka Tano
#18 Barbie. The Prom
#19 Hermione Granger: Beverly Hills
#20 Rhaenyra Targaryen
#21 Lord Voldemort. The Defense Against The Dark Days
#22 Punk Barbie
