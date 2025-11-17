Hey Pandas, What Are Your Dating Standards? (Closed)

What standards should people live up to in a dating life?
#1
Saving their virginity for marriage, like I am. This one standard is the reason I am going to live the rest of my life alone.
#2
off the top of my head i would say kind, funny, respectful, and honest. Also not homophobic, racist, sexist, etc.
#3
I feel like someone who really understands me, and will respect no and my boundaries
#4
Sense of humour for sure.
A woman who does not go from 0 to 100 straight away, I do not want a drama llama.
#5
Transphobic or homophobic @ssholes (lookin at you oscarmadis)
plus I have to be romantically attracted to them ’cause *asexuality*
#6
Not an a*****e, actually tries to connect and continue a conversation, listens to me and lets me listen to them. A plus would be actually admitting when they want things and letting me get them for them (not naming names) but I’ll let it slide
#7
kind, funny (as in my sense of humor, which is pretty rare in people) doesn’t try to settle down or hold me back also (and don’t hate me for this) but preferably multiple partners
#8
I haven’t dated much (still in high school) but I have a couple basics : my age, not annoying or gross, and somewhat cute (don’t call me shallow plz) and not so tall they are terrifying to very tiny me. If they fit these first few things I’ll give ‘em a chance and go from there :(
#9
If they exist and are nice and not homophobic. (omni/demiromantic)
#10
Someone who has the same objectives in life as I do, same living standards, who is gallant, can talk politics and follows the news, good education, and most importantly non violent (of course physically but also verbally – aka someone with whom I will not engage in the the so called lovers’ “passionate argument”)
#11
I want them to want to live the life I want. I’m pretty picky. I wanna live far from any humans on a farm in the Midwest. I also wanna be rich enough so I don’t have to stress about money but not rich enough to be an Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos.
I find that NB people are the kindest and I like them but imagining me with a NB person while we’re both 75 is a strange thought.
You must admit that 60’s music is good >:C
Oh and pineapple doesn’t go on pizza!
#12
To be perfectly honest, even if this sounds a bit shallow, are we talking about actually dating or just fu**ing? If I am looking to date someone and have a relationship, than I have no fixed requirements other than that I am able to connect with them on an emotional and intellectual level as well as physical. If all I am looking for is to get laid, then breathing with good personal hygiene and me finding them reasonably attractive is usually enough.
It may seem odd but most of the people I have had sex with have been male though almost all of my long-term relationships have been with women. I am usually more sexually attracted to people with more masculine traits but find it easier to form relationships with people with more feminine traits.
#13
Well, I’m married with 3 kids, so anytime we have childcare and enough money for chick-fil-A it’s a date!
