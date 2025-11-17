I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

by

Check this out – it’s my newest creation, a 10 foot tall Phoenix scrap metal sculpture, BUT – it’s also a fire pit fueled by propane!

I love the symbology of being born out of fire to start anew! It relates to my many careers over the years and most recently my latest rebirth as a metal artist, so the flames are more than symbolic. I have also added chains to the legs of the Phoenix, from which it is breaking free. This symbolizes how we need to break free of internal and external forces to truly move forward and begin new phases of our lives.

I built some stanchions to protect it while it’s on display

That’s me – “for scale”

Breaking away from the chains that bind!

Fire in its eyes! I made them from glass

and from the other side!

I added more glass highlights to the tail made from saw blades

The back view, you can see some of the 100’s of saw blades I used – the smaller pieces are from the inside of electric motors

Flame on!! The base is made from an old tractor rim

A full view from the front

A side view

A back view

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
