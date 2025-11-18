Katerina Kamprani’s 25 Objects That Might Annoy And Fascinate You At The Same Time

Katerina Kamprani is a designer who loves to mess with our minds by creating everyday objects that are completely impractical. Her project, “The Uncomfortable,” is all about taking things we use every day, like a chair or a spoon, and redesigning them to be almost impossible to use. Imagine a rain boot with a hole in it or a cup that spills your drink. Katerina’s funny and clever designs make us laugh and think at the same time.
What makes Katerina’s work so interesting is how it gets us to question the way we look at ordinary objects. By turning familiar things into strange, unusable versions, she challenges us to see the world in a new way and think about how design affects our daily lives. Her creations aren’t just funny—they also make us appreciate good design and maybe even start conversations about how important it is in our everyday routines.
#1 Chain Fork
#2 Ball Glasses
#3 The Uncomfortable Rain Boots
#4 Owl Glasses
#5 Long Mug
#6 The Uncomfortable Wine Glass
#7 The Uncomfortable Key
#8 Thick Button
#9 Side Eye Glasses
#10 The Uncomfortable Chair
#11 The Uncomfortable Ruler
#12 Hourglass Salt & Pepper Shakers
#13 The Uncomfortable Teapot
#14 The Uncomfortable Watering Can
#15 The Slingshot Needle
#16 Forking Fork
#17 Concrete Umbrella
#18 Hoop Chair
#19 Slipper Spoon
#20 The Uncomfortable Double Mug
#21 The Uncomfortable Briki
#22 Inflatable Doorknob
#23 The Uncomfortable Toothbrush
#24 The Uncomfortable Peg
#25 The Uncomfortable Champagne Glasses
