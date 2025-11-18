Katerina Kamprani’s 25 Objects That Might Annoy And Fascinate You At The Same Time

Katerina Kamprani is a designer who loves to mess with our minds by creating everyday objects that are completely impractical. Her project, “The Uncomfortable,” is all about taking things we use every day, like a chair or a spoon, and redesigning them to be almost impossible to use. Imagine a rain boot with a hole in it or a cup that spills your drink. Katerina’s funny and clever designs make us laugh and think at the same time.

What makes Katerina’s work so interesting is how it gets us to question the way we look at ordinary objects. By turning familiar things into strange, unusable versions, she challenges us to see the world in a new way and think about how design affects our daily lives. Her creations aren’t just funny—they also make us appreciate good design and maybe even start conversations about how important it is in our everyday routines.

#1 Chain Fork

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#2 Ball Glasses

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#3 The Uncomfortable Rain Boots

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#4 Owl Glasses

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#5 Long Mug

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#6 The Uncomfortable Wine Glass

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#7 The Uncomfortable Key

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#8 Thick Button

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#9 Side Eye Glasses

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#10 The Uncomfortable Chair

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#11 The Uncomfortable Ruler

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#12 Hourglass Salt & Pepper Shakers

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#13 The Uncomfortable Teapot

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#14 The Uncomfortable Watering Can

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#15 The Slingshot Needle

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#16 Forking Fork

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#17 Concrete Umbrella

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#18 Hoop Chair

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#19 Slipper Spoon

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#20 The Uncomfortable Double Mug

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#21 The Uncomfortable Briki

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#22 Inflatable Doorknob

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#23 The Uncomfortable Toothbrush

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#24 The Uncomfortable Peg

Image source: katerina.kamprani

#25 The Uncomfortable Champagne Glasses

Image source: katerina.kamprani

