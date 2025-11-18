“The Broom That Just Won’t Stay Still”: 40 Things People Started To Hate Over Time

Many things tend to change over time, be it finding out that broccoli is actually not that bad or learning that crocheting can be fun even when you’re less than 70 years old. But even though time can change a person’s views on nearly everything, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s changed for the more positive.
Redditor u/Boring-Advice7763 wanted to learn more about how time can affect people’s opinions on things they do and don’t like. They asked members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community what it was that they started to dislike more and more the older they got, and redditors had plenty to share, covering everything from social media to loud noises, and much more. Scroll down to find their answers on the list below and see if you’ve started to dislike any of them yet yourself.
#1
People. I used to be a people person, but people ruined it.
#2
The lack of common sense and independent thinking in the world today
#3
Social media. Literally f*****g everything about it. Grown people making f*****g staged videos for likes.
GO TO THERAPY!
#4
How rigged everything is in favour of rich people’s interests, making maximum profit and screwing everyone at every possible opportunity.
Late stage capitalism, in my view is driven by pure psycopathy.
#5
Apps. I shouldn’t need to download an app for everything
#6
People talking on speaker phone in public.
People, in general, just disregarding that other people exist.
#7
Influencers
#8
Other drivers.
As you get older you begin to realize just how stupid the average driver is. It’s appalling, and I’m tired of having to constantly prevent accidents.
#9
Starting to get really tired of manufactured outrage. Every day, there’s something new to be outraged about across pretty much all spectrums. Politics, sports figures, celebrities, even just general life things that people write articles about, or tweet about, or whatever.
Constant outrage to get clicks and eyeballs. Gotta get people all riled up and steaming mad. Just getting sick of it, day in and day out. I don’t know if there’s an actual term for it, but to me I’d call it outrage fatigue.
#10
Anytime the grocery store rearranges itself. Goddamnit, it’s taco Tuesday, I shouldn’t have to hunt for the tortillas
#11
People with no manners or civility.
#12
Loud cars and trucks. I genuinely think it’s noise pollution and should be illegal.
#13
How my optimism that the world would get better has been crushed.
It’s 2023 and we’re going backwards on rights for almost everyone, we lionize idiots, and the environment is only slightly less f’d.
#14
Loud noises.
#15
Aging. In myself, I don’t feel any different to 30 years ago. But my knee usually hurts, my back frequently hurts, and recently I’ve been getting sharp pains at the base of my spine. Getting old sucks it’s just better than the alternative.
#16
I just know I like cancelled plans more and more now
#17
Every workplace feeling like high school. Just do your job, get paid, quit b****hing about everybody else, and go home and enjoy your free time.
#18
Religion
#19
The lack of compassion in the world
People who are more concerned with winning than understanding
I feel we would all make so much more headway if we could agree to make an honest effort to understand each other and try to work for everyone’s best interest instead of constantly trying to one up each other.
#20
The expectation to socialise. Leave me alone and let me be a happy hermit.
#21
Sugar. I’m not a heath-nut by any means but any time I eat something sugary like candy, cake, ice cream, etc, I just feel like it’s too sweet and I feel like it’s rarely worth the calories.
#22
Dating.
#23
Going out and partying
#24
Waiting for things/other people. My patience has gotten progressively worse
#25
Fashion trends. Loved them when I was younger. Now I feel like a crotchety old woman when I look at low rise jeans coming back in disgust.
Now I get why older people sometimes get stuck in a decade clothing wise.
#26
The internet. I came here for bluey memes and cat vids not people being d***s to each other
#27
Patriotism – I speak from the USA, but I think it applies to all countries. It’s b******t, all this energy poured into us first, us great, us alone, Yada Yada. My country right or wrong makes for a whole lot of of wrong. As George B. Shaw said, “Patriotism is the conviction that your country is the best country in the world because you happened to be born there.”
#28
Normal things that sometimes don’t work like they need to like the broom that just won’t F*****G STAY STILL FOR A GOD DAMN SECOND ON THIS F*****G WALL And little s**t like that
#29
How despite working a good job with ostensibly good pay, things are going backwards and opportunities contract.
#30
The uber wealthy. Unchecked capitalism. Technology. Republicans. Religion. Cops. The military.
The same exact things I’ve been screaming about my whole life.
#31
People who enable abuse. Not general society, I’m talking family members and neighbors and friends and spouses who let their kid get abused by their spouse because tHeY nEeD tHeIr DaD or mom.
#32
Shopping. Especially clothes shopping. I used to enjoy it. Now I find it mostly a chore.
#33
Holidays—especially ones that involve mandated gift giving. I LOVE to give gifts and often do throughout the year (I make a mental note of people’s interests). I prefer to give gifts on a random day simply because I saw something that reminded me of someone or just because. The over commercialism of holidays nowadays is just awful.
#34
Everything, in fact I find myself more irrationally angry at things. What an awful feeling for sure.
#35
watching the news, used to love it as a kid
#36
-gestures vaguely-
#37
People. People are disgusting. In high school I had s**t on my car door in a grocery store parking lot. It was a 8 year old sedan, base model other than having an automatic trans and power windows. I cannot fathom what brought somebody to do this other than a mental illness.
As I have grown older, all I see are people that don’t care about anybody but themselves. I see trash getting thrown out of cars weekly, if not daily. Diapers on the ground in parking lots. Drivers getting mad I am only going 9 mph over the speed limit, just to have to slow down for a tunnel 1 mile away because everybody here is afraid of tunnels for some reason. Only reason I don’t go slower is because I am likely to get hit going the speed limit. Accidents daily, if you can call them that. I don’t consider somebody weaving between lines of traffic an accident. I consider them a moron who should get fined for reckless endangerment. I have had a new car I got (precovid, when you could actually afford one) get door dings and also somebody backed into it within a few months of owning it. I only ever parked at the back of lots or away from people, so this was 100% on purpose.
If the housing market wasn’t so bad right now, I would move to the country with 20+ acres of land and not be near anybody.
Sadly, with all that said. I know I am only seeing the lower 20% (or maybe even 2%) of the population. You don’t see the people doing the good things or people picking up somebody else’s trash. You only really pay attention to filth you see doing bad or stupid things.
#38
Current Pop music
#39
The general public
#40
Bad infrastructure
