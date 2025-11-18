Mind-Bending Photo Manipulations By Swedish Photoshop Master Erik Johansson (30 Pics)

Erik Johansson is a Swedish visual artist known for his surreal photo manipulations. Despite starting out as a computer engineering student, Erik’s talent for visual art quickly stood out. He combines photography and Photoshop to create images that are both fantastical and realistic. 

The artist doesn’t use computer-generated or AI-generated material, nor does he use illustrations or stock images. Instead, he relies solely on complex combinations of his own photographs. This process takes a lot of time, so he only creates about ten new works each year.

More info: Instagram | erikjo.com | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1 “Impact”, 2016

#2 “Demand & Supply”, 2017

#3 “A Marvel Of Engineering”

#4 “A Place Like Home”

#5 “The River Hotel”

#6 “Endless Stories”

#7 “If Lost, Please Call”

#8 “Ideas Come At Night”

#9 “October 13th”

#10 “Your Opinion Is Important To Us”

#11 “Comfort Zone”, 2019

#12 “Leap Of Faith”, 2017

#13 “Moulin De Mer”

#14 “Work Together”, 2020

#15 “Dreaming Of Snow”

#16 “Follow The Path”

#17 “Dreamwalking”, 2014

#18 “Deadline”

#19 “Night Shift”

#20 “Impossible Border Crossing”

#21 “Road Closed Unexpectedly”, 2019

#22 “Between The Shadows”

#23 “Self-Supporting”, 2017

#24 “The Reset”, 2020

#25 “Expecting Winter”, 2013

#26 “Head In The Clouds”

#27 “Layers Of Change”

#28 “Daybreaker”, 2018

#29 “Now Or Never Or Whenever”

#30 “Until The Storm Ends”

