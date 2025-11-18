Mind-Bending Photo Manipulations By Swedish Photoshop Master Erik Johansson (30 Pics)

Erik Johansson is a Swedish visual artist known for his surreal photo manipulations. Despite starting out as a computer engineering student, Erik’s talent for visual art quickly stood out. He combines photography and Photoshop to create images that are both fantastical and realistic.
The artist doesn’t use computer-generated or AI-generated material, nor does he use illustrations or stock images. Instead, he relies solely on complex combinations of his own photographs. This process takes a lot of time, so he only creates about ten new works each year.
More info: Instagram | erikjo.com | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com
#1 “Impact”, 2016
#2 “Demand & Supply”, 2017
#3 “A Marvel Of Engineering”
#4 “A Place Like Home”
#5 “The River Hotel”
#6 “Endless Stories”
#7 “If Lost, Please Call”
#8 “Ideas Come At Night”
#9 “October 13th”
#10 “Your Opinion Is Important To Us”
#11 “Comfort Zone”, 2019
#12 “Leap Of Faith”, 2017
#13 “Moulin De Mer”
#14 “Work Together”, 2020
#15 “Dreaming Of Snow”
#16 “Follow The Path”
#17 “Dreamwalking”, 2014
#18 “Deadline”
#19 “Night Shift”
#20 “Impossible Border Crossing”
#21 “Road Closed Unexpectedly”, 2019
#22 “Between The Shadows”
#23 “Self-Supporting”, 2017
#24 “The Reset”, 2020
#25 “Expecting Winter”, 2013
#26 “Head In The Clouds”
#27 “Layers Of Change”
#28 “Daybreaker”, 2018
#29 “Now Or Never Or Whenever”
#30 “Until The Storm Ends”
