15 Outstanding Reads from the 2023 Goodreads Awards: Books You Shouldn’t Miss

Alright, fellow bookworms, it’s time to buckle up for an epic literary ride. 2023 went out like a literary bang, leaving us with an exhilarating list of award-winning books from the renowned Goodreads Choice Awards. Some familiar faces rocked our socks off (we see you, Stephen King), while hot debut novels left us obsessively flipping pages. As we gear up for 2024, brace yourselves for 15 of these victorious gems that are begging to be added to your bookshelf. So sit tight, grab your caffeine fix, and get ready to dive headfirst into a booklover’s viewing party of the year!
#1 ROMANTASY: Fourth Wing By Rebecca Yarros
About a book: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros is a standout winner in the Romantasy category of the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards. This dragon-rider fantasy/romance masterfully combines suspense, romance, and adventure, earning its author a devoted fandom. The heroine, Violet Sorrengail embarks on a thrilling journey from a quiet scholar to an elite dragon-rider in a ruthless war college. Violet’s fight for survival amidst deadly competition and her uncovering of hidden secrets makes Fourth Wing a must-have addition to your library.
Review: “This freaking book. It has enemies to lovers. It has dragons. It has magic. It has lying old men. It’s perfect. Seriously. I finished it in a total of 4 hours. (I sleep during the day okay. It counts). I cried. I laughed. I hit the couch during sPiCy scenes while trying to keep my cool as my husband played his video games.” — Morgan August
#2 MYSTERY & THRILLER: The Housemaid’s Secret By Freida McFadden
About a book: The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden is the thrilling sequel to The Housemaid and is a winner of the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award. This gripping tale follows Millie Calloway, a housemaid with a mysterious past, as she steps into a chilling household. With unexpected plot twists and psychological suspense akin to The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train, this compelling mystery is a must-have for thriller enthusiasts.
Review: “I read the Housemaid, going on completely bling on what that book was about. It’s not my usual genre, but like to try new things and get different perspectives. After finishing the first book, I was in awe of McFadden”s writing style. When this book was released, being the second in the trilogy, I had to buy it right away. Like the first, this book made my heart beat fast out of fear and curiosity. If I had a heart condition, I might have exploded with suspense. Even if this isn’t your regular style/choice of topic/genre, this will not disappoint. Excellent all around, and both these books keep you thinking you might know what’s really going on, but you don’t til it ends. That’s when you can finally let out a breath, deep and reflect on how insanely good this series is.” — The Grateful Dad
#3 FICTION: Yellowface By R.F. Kuang
About a book: In R.F. Kuang’s powerful New York Times Bestseller, Yellowface, racial bias in the publishing industry is deconstructed through satire, metafiction, and suspense. This fiction contender from the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards follows a white author posing as an Asian American, leading to a thrilling exploration of cultural appropriation. Lauded by Stephen King and picked by Reese’s Book Club, Yellowface is a must-have that grapples with diversity, racism, and the isolating effects of social media.
Review: “This was a page-turning paradox, for me personally. Because I couldn’t stop reading, but there would be such a huge twist or hook that I would have to stop for an emotional break. I was so absorbed by this narrator that her feelings were my feelings in these most intense moments. I can see why it has gotten the attention it has, it’s a fantastic, terrible and wonderful story. This book is so epic that I will be reading her other books because she’s a genius at storytelling. All the stars.” — Amelia Peters
#4 FANTASY: Hell Bent By Leigh Bardugo
About a book: Powerful and thrilling, Leigh Bardugo’s Hell Bent seizes this year’s 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards in the Fantasy category. As the sequel to the award-winning Ninth House, it continues with Yale-bound Alex Stern’s perilous journey into purgatory for a daring rescue mission. Bardugo masterfully mixes history and fantasy, weaving a rich narrative filled with quintessential Bardugo twists and turns. Recognized as one of the best books of 2023 by Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Powell’s, Hell Bent is a must-have for fans of dark academia aesthetics and thrilling adventures.
Review: “I enjoyed this book the first book was just as good but this sequel was amazing! This book was hard to put down and had more plots and twists that added to the mystery and magic of the book! This book finds our favorite heroine, Galaxy Stern (Alex) look for a way to free Daniel Arlington from hell. Honestly no one can put together a team like Alex can. She appeals to people as although she isn’t from money and don’t have the snobbish attitudes of old money but she has a survivor instinct and traits that everyone can relate to. I do enjoy how the author did a deep dive into the houses. Not sure if the author would consider this but making books about each of the houses, like a deep dive. You’ll have to read about Alex and her adventures but this book was well worth the wait, the ending of the book leads me to believe there would be a book 3! Which I cannot wait to read. Each book Leigh Bardugo gets better and this book is a reminder of that!” — Amazon Customer
#5 HISTORY & BIOGRAPHY: The Wager: A Tale Of Shipwreck, Mutiny And Murder By David Grann
About a book: David Grann’s The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder is a riveting survival tale and a critical look into imperialism. Taking readers on a journey through an 18th-century shipwrecked British warship, the narrative delves into a tale of mutiny and survival. This nail-biting true-crime tale, complete with a shocking trial, merges rigorous research, horror, and legal thriller elements. As a winner of the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards in History & Biography, The Wager is a crucial addition to any library.
Review: “David Grann is a well known author…but the work required to research this project is off the chart. Gives you a window into what it was like to be in Her Majesty’s Navy. Strict rules, etc. Even after I finished I had to read the epilogue. Riveting account of life aboard a British Navy ship in the 1700s. Even the court martial after the return of the main characters is riveting. A must read for sailors.” — Buckster
#6 HISTORICAL FICTION: Weyward By Emilia Hart
About a book: Take a historical journey with Emilia Hart’s debut novel Weyward, a dual winner at the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards. This spellbinding narrative twines the stories of three resilient women spanning five centuries, all linked by the enchanting Weyward Cottage. Hart’s captivating portrayal of female strength makes Weyward an essential addition to your library.
Review: “Absolutely loved this book. The Cover is what captivated me. I love all things nature and especially bugs, so I was drawn. The story is very captivating and loved the 3 different stories in one book, all wrapped in one.” — Lauren
#7 HORROR: Holly By Stephen King
About a book: In his award-winning novel Holly, Stephen King reigns over the Horror category in the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards. Protagonist Holly Gibney must unravel a frightening mystery involving twisted octogenarian academics, testing her courage, intellect and moral resolve. A brilliant blend of character study and thrilling suspense, Holly is a must-have for all Stephen King fans and horror book enthusiasts.
Review: “Holly, in her typical Holly fashion, has once again captivated me with her quirks and “Holly hope”. Her story, in contrast to the other stories she has been a part of, deals with humanity, both the good and the bad parts of what makes us human. This story reminds us to notice, and remember, even the smallest of details, because they just might save your life, and your soul.” — Kindle Customer
#8 DEBUT NOVEL: Weyward By Emilia Hart
About a book: Emilia Hart strikes twice at the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards with Weyward. This debut novel won Best Historical Fiction and also Best Debut Novel, showing Hart’s prowess in blending magical realism with historical engima. Declared as a New York Times bestseller and one of Amazon’s ‘Best Books of the Year So Far’ for 2023, Weyward is a must-add to your bookshelf.
Review: “It is a wonderful story that ties three women of a single family line together through different timelines. Altha is on trial for being a Witch. Is she responsible for the death of a farmer? What is her story? Then we have Violet who knows nothing of her mother who died when she was very young. Her father never speaks of her. Will she discover what really happened all those years ago? Then we have Kate in the present tense who finds herself in an abusive relationship. All these women are Weyward women even if they don’t know it. The blood runs in their veins. This lovely book tells their tales and how they all intertwined to help one another become the strongest version of themselves. What a great book, especially for a first novel. Highly recommend!” — Katseye1977
#9 ROMANCE: Happy Place By Emily Henry
About a book: This winner of the Romance category at the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards takes the familiar fake-dating trope to new heights. Following parted couple Harriet and Wyn as they pretend to be together during a week-long vacation with friends, the book is a charming combination of witty writing and complex emotions. As a #1 New York Times bestseller and one of the most anticipated books of 2023, Happy Place by Emily Henry is a must-have for every romance lover’s library.
Review: “What a beautiful book! The best way I can describe it is that it has such a nostalgic vibe. It felt a bit deeper than some of the other Emily Henry books and I loved that about it. It includes a lot about how hard life changes can be and the whole book was just so relatable. The found family storyline was perfection. I loved how each character was so unique but as a group they were tight knit and supportive even when life was hard or unexpected. Emily Henry is the queen of witty banter and this book did not disappoint in that area. I loved the way that Wyn and Harriet interacted with each other. The way she writes dialogue is my favorite. The setting was perfection and gave those perfect coastal, small town feelings. This book is told in a past and present timeline and I loved how the past timeline highlighted Wyn and Harriet most special places…their happy places. I feel this book is lighter on the romance but I still whole heartedly recommend it!” — Aimee McCabe
#10 SCIENCE FICTION: In The Lives Of Puppets By TJ Klune
About a book: In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune is a brilliant science fiction novel that won its place in the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards. This compelling narrative brings the Pinocchio legend into the 21st century, weaving a tale about androids, anxieties, and found family in an extraordinary adventure story. This captivating novel, praised by BookPage, the Nerd Daily, and Tor.com, will enchant any reader with its touch on acceptance, love, and resilience.
Review: “There are many things to love and unpack about this book. Way more than there is room for in a single review. I love almost everything TJ has published, but I’m not sure it gets better than this one. I heard him say in an interview how proud he is of the writing, and I think he should be. This is a deeply thought provoking book (for those who take the time to think). The many currents running through it include things we’re familiar with in his writing like found family, endearing characters, and strong lessons about individuality and kindness. There are also deeply woven ideas of what it means to be human and the complexities of what it means to be an individual in the larger societal framework. History really does repeat itself. I loved this book. I think it will stay with me for a long time, and I’ll be revisiting it often to continue unpacking things down to the importance of what it means to connect with someone as you’re dancing cheek to cheek.” — Jami Smith
#11 NONFICTION: Poverty, By America By Matthew Desmond
About a book: This piercing book by acclaimed sociologist Matthew Desmond dives deep into poverty in America. Named after the destitute state it closely examines, Poverty, by America, shines at the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards. The Pulitzer winner highlights the exploitative practices of the financially secure, delivering an urgent and impactful message about wealth inequality. Besides revealing uncomfortable truths, Desmond fosters a vision of ending poverty, calling for shared prosperity and true freedom. Indispensable and powerful, this book is a must-have for those yearning for a more equitable society.
Review: “This book spells out the myths and history of what has caused poverty in America. The author notes some surprising facts, as well as attitudes and politics that have made the mess it is today. He also reveals some real life encounters of various ways the working class has been disadvantaged. Of particular interest is the zoning laws used to keep multifamily housing out of affluent neighborhoods. He has also put forth a variety of solutions and ideas. Should be taught in school. Excellent book. Narration fit perfectly.” — Admiralu
#12 YOUNG ADULT FANTASY: Divine Rivals By Rebecca Ross
About a book: An enchanting winner in the Young Adult Fantasy category at the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards, Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross unravels an epic fantasy world of warring gods, love, and resilience. Following the lives of two rival journalists, Iris and Roman, it explores their magical connection amidst dire straits and the power of love in an enemies-to-lovers trope. This fiery blend of hope, heartbreak, and the strength of love is an unmissable addition to your library.
Review: “Divine Rivals was my first book to read by Rebecca Ross. I loved it so much and couldn’t stop reading. I don’t know if it’s considered young adult fantasy or historical magical realism…either way, it’s such a good story. There’s wonderful world-building, an enemies-to-lovers romance, found family, and adventure. I read it in 2 days by mixing audiobook and ebook. There are elements of magical realism and fantasy, but when it comes down to it, this book is about relationships and what we’ll do for the people we love. Divine Rivals isn’t like any other book I’ve read before and I am so excited for book 2, coming in 2024. I highly recommend checking out Divine Rivals.” — Joy J.
#13 MEMOIR & AUTOBIOGRAPHY: The Woman In Me By Britney Spears
About a book: The Woman in Me is the award-winning memoir that topped the Best Memoir & Autobiography category at the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards. Sharing an honest reflection of her life under intense media scrutiny and guardianship, Britney’s book discusses themes of freedom, fame, motherhood, and survival. With rave reviews and topped The New York Times Bestseller list, it’s a compelling affirmation of a woman reclaiming her own narrative. American Pop Princess decidedly outscored British royalty Prince Harry, whose memoir came in second place.
Review: “Britney Spears’ life story is a powerful and deeply moving journey that deserves to be heard. Her resilience and strength in the face of immense public scrutiny and personal challenges are truly inspiring. Through her words, she invites us into her world, giving us a glimpse of the struggles she endured and the triumphs she achieved. As I read her memoir, I couldn’t help but feel a profound sense of compassion for her and the hardships she faced. It’s a reminder that fame doesn’t shield anyone from the very real and human struggles that life can throw our way. Britney’s story reminds us to be kinder and more supportive of one another, as we never truly know the battles someone may be fighting behind the scenes. This book not only provides a candid look into Britney’s life but also serves as a testament to the power of self-discovery and the importance of mental health and well-being. I applaud Britney for her bravery in sharing her story, and I wholeheartedly support her journey towards healing and happiness.” — Tina
#14 HUMOR: Being Henry: The Fonz . . . And Beyond By Henry Winkler
About a book: Dive into the captivating memoir of acclaimed actor Henry Winkler. In Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond, the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards winner for Humor, Winkler humorously and honestly narrates his journey from the struggles of dyslexia through his iconic role as “The Fonz” in Happy Days and beyond. Filled with heart and charm, it’s an inspiring tale of self-discovery and resilience that will add depth to any book collection.
Review: “I expected nothing less than an enjoyable memoir from such a talented artist. What completely took me by surprise was the pacing and random nature of the stories. Just like Samuel Clemens taking the stage in a one-man show, starting with a topic and meandering through his life only to bring it back to the starting topic at the end, that’s exactly what Mr. Winkler did in each chapter. Sure, there was a general over-arching chronological timeline, but each chapter took us on a wonderful ride, with surprises along the way. It can’t be missed that Stacey reading her parts created a real sense of authenticity to the book. Her candid and at times painful experiences brought the realism of married life and children growing up back into focus. This wasn’t intended to be a puff piece to self-aggrandize the author but to show true vulnerability and anguish. I’ve already recommended this novel to a number of my friends and will go back and reference verses in the future. Excellent writing from the wrongly anointed dummer Hund who is a real gem of a person and a role model for those looking to fight through lifelong personal struggles.” — Mark C Lavallee
#15 Young Adult Fiction: Check & Mate By Ali Hazelwood
About a book: Check & Mate from the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards, written by NY Times bestselling author Ali Hazelwood, is a must-have addition to your library. This riveting young adult novel explores strategic chess games amidst a backdrop of family struggles and unexpected romance, with protagonist Mallory Greenleaf steering her life’s moves like a chess match. This young adult fiction winner strikes a balance between thought-provoking challenges and emotional connections, making for an enjoyable read.
Review: “I really enjoyed this book. Ali’s representation of women in male dominated fields makes me want to fight the good fight. Her writing of a chess prodigy and learning the lingo of chess is absolutely amazing. I had to go and google all things chess so I understood what I was reading better. But I love that it’s accurate and real. Her writing of Mallory, an oldest sister who feels obligated to take care of her family, is such a common trait in many households. Not only does Mallory take care of her mom and younger sisters she bears the guilt of being the cause for their situation. I loved Mallory’s growth throughout the book and how she learned to embrace life and pursue her wants and needs. Nolan was perfect for Mallory. Yes he had his own issues but he was calm and collected and everything Mallory needed. I really enjoyed this book and would definitely recommend it to everyone.” — Shannon V
