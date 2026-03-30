25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

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A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Mexico on accusations of beating her partner with a belt during an altercation.

The suspect, identified as Sara Michelle B.D., allegedly began beating and insulting the victim, Martín Octavio E.R., after he refused to sleep with her.

The Hidalgo del Parral Municipal Police received a call about domestic violence in the Villas del Tecnológico area. When police arrived, they found Sara still agitated and Martín injured.

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Image credits: Hidalgo del Parral Municipal Police

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

According to authorities, the attack began at night after Martín, 26, told Sara that he didn’t want to be intimate with her.

The Chihuahua woman then allegedly grabbed a belt and started beating her partner while insulting him.

Sara also accused Martín of infidelity and searched his phone without his permission to find alleged conversations he’d had with another woman.

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Image credits: breizhatao/freepik (not an actual photo)

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

The attack reportedly took place in front of the victim’s young daughter.

Martín called 911 and told police he had injuries on his arms and back. Sara was detained at the residence.

Police observed the victim’s injuries and proceeded with the arrest after Sara hurled insults and behaved aggressively toward the officers, El Heraldo de México reported on Saturday (March 28).

The case was placed under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua to determine the woman’s culpability.

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Image credits: Hidalgo del Parral Municipal Police

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Under Chihuahua law, those who commit physical, psychological, patrimonial, economic, or s*xual violence against family members could face penalties of one to five years in prison.

The sentence may be increased if the attacks result in serious injuries or are committed against vulnerable victims (older adults, minors, or people with disabilities).

Violencia familiar (family violence), the crime Sara is being investigated for, covers violent acts against partners under the legal definition used in Chihuahua.

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Image credits: drinkins/freepik (not an actual photo)

The case comes after a 38-year-old man identified as Genil Dabey C.A. was detained in Colombia after being wanted in Mexico for attempting to take the life of his romantic partner last year.

Women’s groups in Mexico had raised the alarm about the dangerous individual through widespread social media posts detailing his actions, noting that Dabey also faced accusations from women in Colombia.

Domestic violence is a common problem affecting millions of people around the world. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, as many as one in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence in the United States.

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Image credits: Alrightstock/freepik (not an actual photo)

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

In Mexico, it is estimated that about 90% of domestic violence cases go unreported or do not result in an investigation.

Many victims do not even file complaints because they fear retaliation from their partners or distrust authorities, according to Vision of Humanity.

Attacks can be triggered by anger management issues, jealousy, low self-esteem, cultural beliefs that the aggressor has the right to control their partner, and personality disorders.

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Image credits: Uriel Venegas/pexels (not an actual photo)

Domestic violence can also result from learned behavior from growing up in a family where domestic violence was accepted, as well as substance use.

Authorities recommend that victims immediately report incidents to the local emergency number, seek medical and legal assistance, document injuries and incidents, and request protective measures.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, help is available. WAVE provides international domestic violence resources.

People on social media reacted to the news of Sara Michelle’s arrest

25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances
25YO Woman Arrested After Attacking Boyfriend With A Belt Because He Rejected Her Advances

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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