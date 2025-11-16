If You’re Having A Bad Day, These Finalists From The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2022 Are Bound To Make It Better (26 Pics)

Aside from kindness, the best superpower that you can have in life is the ability to make others laugh. Getting someone chuckling, chasing away the blues—it feels almost magical when someone’s able to bring a little bit of light (and a little bit of love) into your life. The Comedy Pet Photography Awards aims to do just that, all while supporting animal welfare charities.
This year’s batch of finalists has been announced, and today we’re bringing you the best of the best that will be vying for the top prizes. The photos are a hoot to look at, so go on, scroll down and take a look, dear Pandas. Upvote the pics that you enjoyed the most (be sure to send them to your friends), and let us know in the comments which of these pictures deserve the most praise and why. Which of these did you find the funniest, cutest, and most playful?
Bored Panda got in touch with the super friendly team and they were kind enough to tell us all about the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2022. This year’s competition was a roaring success, and the team shortlisted 30 images and videos that they chose from literally hundreds of entries from around the globe (or nearly 70 different countries to be more precise). Check out the full interview below.
When you’re done with this list, take a look at what photos made it to the contest’s finals in 2021 and 2020.
More info: ComedyPetPhoto.com
#1 ‘purr-Etty Pleeeaase!’ By Sarah Fiona Helme
“Rosie was helping me in the greenhouse and decided to try, in her most engaging way, (and with the help of the wheelbarrow to stand on), to persuade me into giving her some of her favourite treats – which, being a lowly cat servant with no willpower, I did!”
Image source: Sarah Fiona Helme / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#2 ‘Nilo’s Love For Water’ By Jose Bayon
“Nilo is an adopted puppy about 10 months old. He was hit by a car and was barely saved. Now recovered, he has just discovered water for the first time. His capers and pirouettes show his passion for water. Love at first sight”
Image source: Jose Bayon / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#3 ‘pillow’ By Peter Cech
“A moment which i will me forever of a wonderful friendship of our family members”
Image source: Peter Cech / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#4 ‘dashing Through The Snow’ By Marko Jovanovic
“Carter was on a Euth list in California. We flew from Chicago to Cali rescue him. This was his first time experiencing snow. As you can see he could believe was missing out all these years!”
Image source: Marko Jovanovic / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#5 ‘happy Horses’ By Radim Filipek
“Happy mother and her 3 day old son Monty”
Image source: Radim Filipek / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#6 ‘hello Penny!’ By Holly Stranks
“This is Penny doing an impression of Sid the Sloth from the Ice Age movies”
Image source: Holly Stranks / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#7 ‘revenge Of The Tennis Ball’ By Christopher Johnson
“This is Star playing in the snow in a local field and getting surprised by a passing tennis ball.”
Image source: Christopher Johnson / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#8 ‘Boom Boom’ By Kenichi Morinaga
“Cats are bumped on the wall suddenly. It was like a cartoon bamped boom boom.So funny moment.”
Image source: Kenichi Morinaga / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#9 ‘Smokin’ Alpaca’ By Stefan Brusius
“He looks like he is smoking a cigar.”
Image source: Stefan Brusius / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#10 ‘ukiyo-E’ By Kazutoshi Ono
“He is my lovely kitty that is rescued from my local cat care facility. I wanted to create some Japanese image with my kitty so that I made him jumping behind a hanging scroll using a cat toys. It reminds me that there is a famous Japanese story ‘Tiger is popping out folding screen’.”
Image source: Kazutoshi Ono / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#11 ‘hitching A Lift!’ By Neville Tait
“While we were in Canada over Christmas it snowed quite heavily. Our Grandson’ Bowen’s dog, Oscar, loved running around in the snow and when Bowen jumped on a piece of plastic to slide down the hill, Oscar bounded after him and jumped on his back.”
Image source: Neville Tait / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#12 ‘mine, Not Yours!’ By Lucy Sellors-Duval
“Benji was determined to be the one to get all the yummy treats during his photo shoot even if it meant stopping his older brother Doug.”
Image source: Lucy Sellors-Duval / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#13 ‘goofy Bun’ By Sarah Von Keitz
“This is Fibunacci. Is he praying? Laughing? Blowing a raspberry? Actually, he’s just cleaning his ears! He always wants to make sure he’s looking his best.”
Image source: Sarah von Keitz / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#14 ‘remember Muttley’ By Bernard Sim
“Popcorn is a rather shy dog and keeps looking a way from the camera. Had to shoot a lot to get some usable ones and of course bloopers included.”
Image source: Bernard Sim / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#15 ‘now, How Do I Upload My Pics?’ By Kenichi Morinaga
“I gotta smart phone so I want to upload my pics for my SNS. But I don’t know how to use it. Please someone tell me how to use it.”
Image source: Kenichi Morinaga / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#16 ‘jack The Cat Stuck In The Hedge’ By Freya Sharpe
“We had gone out for the day and came home to find our kitten Jack had got stuck in the hedge!”
Image source: Freya Sharpe / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#17 ‘i’m Not Full Yet!’ By Karl Goldhamer
“Our cat Lissi, who died 9 years ago, at the dining table.”
Image source: Karl Goldhamer / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#18 ‘omg What Is That’ By Beth Noble
“CK shows his surprised face.”
Image source: Beth Noble / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#19 ‘dave And Dudley’ By Judy Nussenblatt
“This is my friend, David, and his dog Dudley. During the early days of Covid, David and I took advantage of a beautiful day and we were out shooting pictures. Dudley was so excited when we got back that he threw his front paws around David’s shoulders and I snapped this picture. They both look like they could use a good haircut, but it was Covid….so who cares….”
Image source: Judy Nussenblatt / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#20 ‘werewolf 2.0’ By Karl Goldhamer
“Even a werewolf needs to relax sometimes…”
Image source: Karl Goldhamer / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#21 ‘grandmistress Candy’ By Jonathan Casey
“My tabby cat Candy is ranked East Anglia #1”
Image source: Jonathan Casey / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#22 ‘too Desperate’ By Kazutoshi Ono
“She is my lovely kitty that is rescued from my local cat care facility. This is just a door continued to a corridor. Sometimes she jump up and holds a door so that maybe she is too desperate to go out.”
Image source: Kazutoshi ONO / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#23 ‘oh I Do I Like A Scratch And Tickle’ By Bob Moore
“Laughing horse”
Image source: Bob Moore / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#24 ‘shakin Hedgehog’ By Alessandro Po
“Brought Max to the lake and caught him just out of the water with an amazing shake off. His face looks like a hedgehog.”
Image source: Alessandro Po / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#25 ‘chauffeur Dog’ By Mehmet Aslan
“The situation I encountered at traffic lights. At first I thought it was really like using a dog!”
Image source: Mehmet Aslan / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
#26 ‘i’m Talking To You’ By Stefan Brusius
“Goose runs across the meadow, eats and chatters, in the right moment, at the right moment, it looked like she was speaking to me”
Image source: Stefan Brusius / Animal Friends Comedy Pets
