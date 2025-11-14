Artist Inserts Disney Characters Into Renaissance And Modern Paintings, The Results Are Oddly Fitting (12 Pics)

Photographer Gregory Masouras, 26, started to attract the attention of many, including design, photography, and fashion professionals, when he began posting strange-yet-effective photo manipulations of paradisiacal landscapes of Athens and Disney princesses on his Instagram. He candidly admits that in 2012, his #AnimationInReality project started just because he wanted to test the camera of his new smartphone by taking pictures of Athens. But one fateful day, he saw a cloud shaped like a Batman logo. While he was doing some photo editing, the idea was born. The plan worked and grew steadily, giving rise to new digital art projects.
Some of his unique artworks have already been shown here at Bored Panda, including his youtube video, fashion magazine, Oscars, and Game of Thrones edits. In this article, we give attention to his works where popular characters from the Disney universe pose as models of Renaissance and Modern era paintings. When asked about why he chose these famous characters, in particular, he said that it’s because “all the Disney characters have a special story and characteristics, where they can be adapted to all the facts with little imagination.”
His purpose in making these Photoshop images of Disney characters is both straightforward and complex. The digital artist told that for him, Disney characters are attractive because they are easy to integrate into reality. And for him, this acts as the “liberation of adult imagination using tools that were, up to now, reserved for younger audiences.”
#1 Creation Of Adam / Lion King
Image source: gregorymasouras
#2 The Son Of Man / Mickey Mouse
Image source: gregorymasouras
#3 Lady With An Ermine / Evil Queen From Snow White
Image source: gregorymasouras
#4 Persistence Of Memory / Chip, Cogsworth, Lumière, Mrs. Potts
Image source: gregorymasouras
#5 Scream / Cinderella
Image source: gregorymasouras
#6 Amalia De Llano / Snow White
Image source: gregorymasouras
#7 The Last Supper / Disney Princesses
Image source: gregorymasouras
#8 Girl With A Pearl Earring / Sleeping Beauty
Image source: gregorymasouras
#9 Liberty Leading The People / Jasmine
Image source: gregorymasouras
#10 Birth Of Venus / Jessica Rabbit
Image source: gregorymasouras
#11 Mona Lisa / Mulan
Image source: gregorymasouras
#12 The Forgotten Guards/ Hercules, Prince Naveen And Prince Eric
Image source: gregorymasouras
