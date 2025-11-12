Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

by

At this time I replace the characters from my favorite nominated movies.

Five movie posters, 10 Disney characters, 6 actors, 4 actresses, 20 nominations and the Οscar goes to…

More info: Instagram | gregorymasouras.com

Aurora as Margot Robbie for I, Tonya movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

I, Tonya movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Belle as Vicky Krieps and the Beast as Daniel Day Lewis for Phantom Thread movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Vicky Krieps and Daniel Day Lewis for Phantom Thread movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Rapunzel as Julia Roberts and Flynn as Owen Wilson for Wonder movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson for Wonder movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Peter Pan as Timothee Chalamet and prince Charming as Armie Hammer for Call me by your name movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer for Call me by your name movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Lady Tremaine as Frances McDormand, Gaston as Woody Harrelson and Li Shang as Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri movie poster

Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Harriet the Spy Animated Show is Coming With Beanie Feldstein
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2020
Korean Street Food Masters Brings a New Flavor to Youtube
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2022
Now We Can Plant Flowers On The Street Posters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Did ‘The Defenders’ Ending Set Up a ‘Daughters of the Dragon’ Spinoff?
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2017
5 Major Movie Franchises With No End In Sight
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2023
Disturbing Footage Of Chinese Factory Workers Making Fake Budweiser Beer
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.