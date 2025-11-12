Disney Characters Vs The Oscars

At this time I replace the characters from my favorite nominated movies.
Five movie posters, 10 Disney characters, 6 actors, 4 actresses, 20 nominations and the Οscar goes to…
More info: Instagram | gregorymasouras.com
Aurora as Margot Robbie for I, Tonya movie poster
I, Tonya movie poster
Belle as Vicky Krieps and the Beast as Daniel Day Lewis for Phantom Thread movie poster
Vicky Krieps and Daniel Day Lewis for Phantom Thread movie poster
Rapunzel as Julia Roberts and Flynn as Owen Wilson for Wonder movie poster
Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson for Wonder movie poster
Peter Pan as Timothee Chalamet and prince Charming as Armie Hammer for Call me by your name movie poster
Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer for Call me by your name movie poster
Lady Tremaine as Frances McDormand, Gaston as Woody Harrelson and Li Shang as Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri movie poster
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri movie poster
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us