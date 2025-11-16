35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

by

Canada is truly a place of wonder. With its nature and kind-hearted people, among other things, there’s much to love about the country. However, as with any point on the globe, Canada is not exempt from being meme-ified. The main reason for this is the fact that Canada is globally subject to a wide variety of stereotypes, which range from wholesome to “very Canadian.” 

Whilst the term “stereotype” can be associated with negativity, this list of memes celebrates the unique nature of Canadian culture and quirks. After all, the internet simply loves to have a laugh at Canada in the best of ways. 

Here at Bored Panda, we have collected some popular memes about Canada. Scroll down to see them all, and if you enjoy this list, consider leaving a comment and upvoting the entries you like the most, eh?

#1

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: MeanwhileinCana

#2

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source:  Funny Canadian Memes

#3

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#4

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#5

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#6

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#7

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#8

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#9

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#10

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#11

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#12

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#13

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#14

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#15

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#16

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#17

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#18

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#19

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#20

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#21

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#22

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#23

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#24

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: 420iloveweed

#25

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#26

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#27

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#28

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#29

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#30

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#31

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#32

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#33

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#34

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

#35

35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Epi(C)lepsy Illustrations Or What’s In My Head
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Unforgettable Episodes of the Twilight Zone
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2016
I Add Monsters To Everyday Life To Make It More Fun
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Candace Cameron and Danielle Fishel on Weight Issues in TGIF Shows
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Most Embarrassing Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Boys Season 4 Trailer Promises More Chaos and Supe-Powered Mayhem
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.