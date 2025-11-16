35 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes

Canada is truly a place of wonder. With its nature and kind-hearted people, among other things, there’s much to love about the country. However, as with any point on the globe, Canada is not exempt from being meme-ified. The main reason for this is the fact that Canada is globally subject to a wide variety of stereotypes, which range from wholesome to “very Canadian.”
Whilst the term “stereotype” can be associated with negativity, this list of memes celebrates the unique nature of Canadian culture and quirks. After all, the internet simply loves to have a laugh at Canada in the best of ways.
Here at Bored Panda, we have collected some popular memes about Canada. Scroll down to see them all, and if you enjoy this list, consider leaving a comment and upvoting the entries you like the most, eh?
#1
Image source: MeanwhileinCana
#2
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#3
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#4
#5
#6
#7
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#8
#9
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#10
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#11
#12
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#13
#14
#15
#16
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#17
#18
#19
#20
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#21
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#22
#23
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#24
Image source: 420iloveweed
#25
#26
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#27
#28
#29
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#30
#31
#32
Image source: Funny Canadian Memes
#33
#34
#35
Follow Us