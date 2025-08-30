Barbie Celebrates Diversity By Creating Differently-Abled Dolls With Vitiligo And No Hair That Come In 35 Different Skin Tones

While most people probably still imagine Barbie as a tall, white doll with a slim figure and bright blonde hair, she’s not what she used to be. After being one of the most beloved toys for decades, the Barbie doll has evolved to reflect not only what kids see around them, but who they are themselves. To highlight the importance of diversity, Mattel has drastically expanded its Fashionistas line to include dolls of different sizes, colors, and abilities.

More info: barbie.mattel.com | Instagram

Recently, Mattel expanded its diverse Fashionistas line by adding a Barbie doll with Vitiligo

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Recently, the company introduced a brand new doll with Vitiligo.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

After working with dermatologists, the company developed a doll that accurately portrays this condition which causes loss of skin color in blotches.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

To make the representation of different medical conditions even wider, the company also created a doll with no hair.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Over the years, Mattel has been adding new, diverse dolls to its 5-year-old Fashionistas line. Currently, the line features a huge variety of 176 dolls.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

The company now offers dolls in 9 different body types which include curvy, petite, and tall.

The line now features dolls with 9 body types, 35 skin tones, and 94 hairstyles

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Mattel knows how important Barbie’s hair is, so now Barbies rock 94 hairstyles such as rainbow-colored hair, afro, short hair, and many others.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

What’s even more exciting, for the first time ever, Mattel introduced Ken with long hair.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

While barbie dolls were white for a very long time, Mattel has finally diversified its dolls by introducing 35 different skin tones.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Mattel also included differently-abled Barbie dolls

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Differently-abled dolls can also be found in this line.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

Some of the Barbies now have prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

“We are proud that Barbie is the most diverse doll line on the market that continues to evolve to better reflect the world girls see around them,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and its dolls portfolio.

Image credits: barbie.mattel.com

As Mattel continues to grow in diversity, more and more kids around the world can see the real world reflected in their toys.

