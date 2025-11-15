18 Photos From The Life Of Prince Philip Who Passed Away This Morning At The Age Of 99

The Royal Family and Brits everywhere are in mourning. Buckingham Palace has announced the sad news that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has passed away in his sleep on Friday, the 9th of April. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”
Prince Philip passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, a mere two months from celebrating his 100th birthday.
The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, a whole five years become she assumed the throne. Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, reports the BBC.
Pop-culture and celebrity expert Mike Sington, from LA, told Bored Panda that he and all the others on the West Coast of the US are just waking up now and getting the sad news. “Our hearts are heavy for the royal family, especially The Queen,” he shared what the mood in the United States is like right now.
“I think his passing will bring them closer together,” Mike said about the Royals. “For the time being you will see and hear less of Harry and Meghan,” he shared his thoughts, regarding the recent events that have been in the news not long ago.
“In light of more recent controversies surrounding the royal family, history and the media will be kind to Prince Philip and his legacy.”
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that Prince Philip inspired the lives of countless young people. “He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” the PM said. “Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.”
Johnson pointed out that the Duke of Edinburgh had been one of the last surviving people who had fought in the Second World War. “From that conflict, he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post-War era. Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”
Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, sent her and the Scottish people’s deepest condolences to the Queen. Meanwhile, the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer was saddened to hear that Britain had lost an “extraordinary public servant” who’d be long remembered most of all for his “extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen.”
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said that Prince Philip constantly put the interests of others ahead and above of his own and was a model Christian. “The archbishop added: “As we recover and rebuild after the terrible trial of the coronavirus pandemic, we will need fortitude and a deep sense of commitment to serving others.”
Britain will enter a period of mourning to pay respect to the Queen’s husband
Recently, the prince spent a month in hospital for treatment, leaving it in March.
Prince Philip and the Queen have left a huge family legacy together: they have had four children altogether, as well as eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
“Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964,” the BBC writes.
Prince Philip himself was born on 10 June 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu, a mere 3 years after the end of the First World War. The prince’s father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes. Meanwhile, his mother was Princess Alice, a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, as well as a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.
“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” the Queen earlier said of her beloved husband
Prince Philip on a tour of Canada, 1951 (Image credits: wikipedia)
The Queen and The Duke are pictured here in 1947 on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire (Image credits: theroyalfamily)
Elizabeth and Phillip dressed for an occasion, 1950 (Image credits: wikipedia)
The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of Cornwall and Princess Anne, October 1957.
“I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” the Queen praised her husband earlier
The 7th June 1977, Jubilee Day (Image credits: theroyalfamily)
The Queen takes a photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to the South Sea Islands of Tuvalu in 1982 (Image credits: theroyalfamily)
The first one features The Duke with his eldest children, The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal, and was taken in 1952. The second image was taken in 1972 and features The Duke of York and The Earl of Wessex. (Image credits: theroyalfamily)
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh wore Maori Kahu-Kiwi (Kiwi feather cloaks) during a 1977 visit to New Zealand. (Image credits: theroyalfamily)
The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen visiting Ireland on a four-day tour in 2011. (Image credits: theroyalfamily)
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had four children together, as well as eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren
The last anniversary together: this image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. In the photograph Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers. (Image credits: theroyalfamily)
Buckingham Palace has shared that “further announcements will be made in due course” and said that “the Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”
Prince Philip played a key role in the development of the modern monarchy in Britain, even though he himself was never officially given the title of prince consort. He lived for his duty as a royal, having given up a promising naval career to focus exclusively on it.
“Having made this choice, he immersed himself wholeheartedly in national life, carving out a unique public role. He was the most energetic member of the royal family with, for many decades, the busiest engagements diary,” The Guardian praised the royal. “Even when well-advanced in years, he could be seen on walkabouts hoisting small children over security barriers to enable them to present their posies to his wife.”
However, for his many efforts, the prince rarely received public recognition. Part of this was because the relationship between the press and the Duke of Edinburgh was strained. He called the press “bloody reptiles,” who, in turn, focused on his gaffes and mistakes.
Prince Philip was many things. Honest, blunt, even offensive; outspoken, charming, witty, engaging, loving, and bound to his duty to his country and his Queen.
People reacted to the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing by sharing pics from his life
Others expressed their condolences
The deaths of royals are always bound by the strictest of procedures. Everything has been prepared in advance and won’t deviate from those plans. The secret code for Prince Philip’s death is known as Operation Forth Bridge, setting out the protocol and procedures for what happens after his death: from the funeral and burial to what lies ahead in the future.
Forth Bridge refers to a UNESCO bridge in Edinburgh which is particularly fitting as Prince Philip is the Duke of Edinburgh, explains The New Daily.
It is likely that Prince Philip’s funeral will be far more private than those of other royals, despite being entitled to a full state funeral. He was uncomfortable with too much fuss and attention, so may have asked for a simpler event and, most likely, only family members, friends, and the Commonwealth heads of state will be invited to the funeral.
Britain will enter a period of national mourning, set to last around two weeks. Flags will be flown at half-mast and the affairs of state will be postponed. What’s more, TV presenters will all wear black to show their respect for the prince.
