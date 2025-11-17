30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Few things get us more into the holiday mood than freshening up our homes with seasonal and themed decor.
And with Easter Sunday just around the corner, we still have time to lighten up our homes to welcome this beautiful spring celebration.
From bunny-themed table decor to Easter baskets filled with delicious treats, from handmade bouquets made from bloom branches to spring-inspired table serving, there are just countless ideas for you to try out. Below we wrapped up some of the most creative and simple Easter decorations that prove you don’t need much to welcome spring!
#1
I made a bunny, fern, and moss spring wreath for Easter.
Image source: EclecticEthic
#2
Made of real pressed flowers and dried plants: floral hen! Happy easter everyone!
Image source: Grombinna
#3
Easter felt eggs.
Image source: FeltHerbs
#4
Image source: starrgarita
#5
A weird Easter/spring wreath I made.
Image source: theemmyk
#6
Image source: Katyperry_17
#7
My mom’s Easter decorations this year.
Image source: Glasenator
#8
Our spring tree had such night lighting the other day. We change this tree for different occasions! Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, etc. The spring tree seems to be the household favorite though.
Image source: Desuisart
#9
Image source: artificial_hannah
#10
An Easter wreath I made.
Image source: BombelBeez
#11
Easter Island Head egg cups, made from clay.
Image source: AndyTwoPack
#12
Image source: masterskaya_bojakorovka
#13
Image source: Littlepetalco1
#14
Easter wreath made by blind mother.
Image source: nvrsleepagin
#15
Image source: anniblomqvis
#16
Image source: plumandcrumble
#17
Image source: dining_delight
#18
Grandmom put out this “bunny” as an Easter decoration.
Image source: KeepJoePantsOn
#19
Image source: annililled
#20
Image source: the_cyclists_abode
#21
Easter wreath made from plastic eggs and a wire frame. Cost maybe $5 in total.
Image source: SheriffKallie
#22
Image source: chataispolka
#23
I made Easter felt egg ornaments.
Image source: FeltHerbs
#24
Image source: athomewiththewilliams
#25
Image source: rockymtngardens
#26
Image source: afoodnut
#27
Image source: churchviewvintage
#28
Image source: popparkcity
#29
We do a piñata for the kids at the extended family Easter. I modified a store-bought Minion piñata into a 4’ Peep!
Image source: beattiebeats
#30
Image source: dining_delight
