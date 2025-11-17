30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

by

Few things get us more into the holiday mood than freshening up our homes with seasonal and themed decor.

And with Easter Sunday just around the corner, we still have time to lighten up our homes to welcome this beautiful spring celebration.

From bunny-themed table decor to Easter baskets filled with delicious treats, from handmade bouquets made from bloom branches to spring-inspired table serving, there are just countless ideas for you to try out. Below we wrapped up some of the most creative and simple Easter decorations that prove you don’t need much to welcome spring!

#1

I made a bunny, fern, and moss spring wreath for Easter.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: EclecticEthic

#2

Made of real pressed flowers and dried plants: floral hen! Happy easter everyone!

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: Grombinna

#3

Easter felt eggs.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: FeltHerbs

#4

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: starrgarita

#5

A weird Easter/spring wreath I made.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: theemmyk

#6

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: Katyperry_17

#7

My mom’s Easter decorations this year.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: Glasenator

#8

Our spring tree had such night lighting the other day. We change this tree for different occasions! Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, etc. The spring tree seems to be the household favorite though.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: Desuisart

#9

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: artificial_hannah

#10

An Easter wreath I made.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: BombelBeez

#11

Easter Island Head egg cups, made from clay.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: AndyTwoPack

#12

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: masterskaya_bojakorovka

#13

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: Littlepetalco1

#14

Easter wreath made by blind mother.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: nvrsleepagin

#15

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: anniblomqvis

#16

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: plumandcrumble

#17

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: dining_delight

#18

Grandmom put out this “bunny” as an Easter decoration.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: KeepJoePantsOn

#19

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: annililled

#20

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: the_cyclists_abode

#21

Easter wreath made from plastic eggs and a wire frame. Cost maybe $5 in total.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: SheriffKallie

#22

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: chataispolka

#23

I made Easter felt egg ornaments.

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: FeltHerbs

#24

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: athomewiththewilliams

#25

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: rockymtngardens

#26

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: afoodnut

#27

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: churchviewvintage

#28

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: popparkcity

#29

We do a piñata for the kids at the extended family Easter. I modified a store-bought Minion piñata into a 4’ Peep!

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: beattiebeats

#30

30 Times People Came Up With The Most Creative Easter Decoration Ideas

Image source: dining_delight

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Combine Photography, Embroidery, Acrylics And Writing To Create Unique And Inspirational Art
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Handwriting (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Mobile Game?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
54 Rare Historic Photos That You Probably Haven’t Seen Before
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Incorporated Cartoon Characters Into Famous Movie And TV Scenes ( 29 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Terrifying See-Through Sleeping Capsules Hang 400 Feet Above Peru’s Sacred Valley
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.