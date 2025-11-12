Woman Finds Childhood Friend On Streets Addicted To Drugs, Transforms Him So Much We Can’t Believe It’s Same Man

Kenyans have been moved by the story of Patrick Hinga, a man who was utterly lost, homeless, and a drug addict. That was his life until a chance meeting with a former classmate, Wanja Mwaura, kicked off a major transformation and turned his life around.
Patrick had endured major problems with addiction for years, beginning with an expulsion from school for smoking cigarettes and marijuana. This began a downward spiral, with his mother at her wit’s end trying to help him, eventually taking him to a mental institution in an attempt to curb his habit. He became well known at the hospital, running away and being re-admitted several times. “He complained a lot and said all they did was give him medication and treat him like a mental patient. He didn’t have any mental health issues, and that is why he kept running away,” Patrick’s mother, Nancy, told SDE. “But when he was out of the hospital, he would walk around the neighborhood completely naked, or he would rummage through garbage like a homeless person.”
While at the mental hospital, Patrick’s drug habit took a turn for the worse as he discovered a drug called Attain. “It isn’t supposed to be used daily, but because it got him high, he got addicted,” Nancy said. “It was only Sh2 (a few cents) per tablet. He even stole prescription papers and got them from chemists.”
With Patrick showing no signs of recovery, he finally ran away once and for all and began to roam the streets of Nairobi, disheveled and out of control, getting drugs wherever he could. His mother still tried to help him at this point of the lowest rock bottom by bringing him food. “We were always a spectacle; people would call each other to come and stare, laugh, and point at us as we ate. I was known as Mama wa wazimu” (the madman’s mother).
Then one day on the streets, in the little corner he had claimed for himself, Patrick met his old schoolmate Wanja. She began talking to Patrick, who expressed his desire to get off the streets and start a new life. Wanja promptly checked him into a drug rehabilitation center and found support and donations for Patrick’s treatment through social media. She was also able to give Patrick something to focus on after his recovery, helping him start his own business a shop called ‘Hinga’s Store.’
Patrick’s transformation, after detoxing from drugs at the rehab center and cleaning himself up, is incredible. He is grateful for the second chance at life that Wanja has helped him find. “I feel like I am a new man,” he told Daily Nation. “I pray daily, asking God to deliver me so that I am not pulled back to that life of drugs.”
Kenyans have been moved by the story. The country faces a growing drug problem, particularly in the slums of Nairobi
But Patrick’s story proves that with a little help from good people, it’s never too late to turn your life around
