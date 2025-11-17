Hey Pandas, What Would Your Last Words Be? (Closed)

Many people had good last words.
Take care of our kits…
Take me to Mooncradle. I want to be buried under the Celestial Willow.
Or that one guy that got called who had no dialouge!
*silence*
#1
“Don’t worry, it’s safe. I do it all the time.”
#2
“Well…at least you don’t know about the-“
#3
Ow f**k.
#4
I guess I’m following the great Warrior-Cook now. Solen and Luana will be stopping by, June 12 each year.”
OR
“I left…a million dollars… at this adress… s-s—-ssev…”
#5
“i hope im in a better place”
#6
Oh, and I have a million dollars for you stashed- *dies broke as hell
#7
hmm, if i was in a situation where i knew i would die soon, i would write everyone i know a letter (serious-ish one, with some lighthearted elements to retain my personality, ig). i would ask a trusted person to send them out for me after i die. i would change all of my social media bios too.
as for my last words, well i’d probably do something, like a joke or something to lighten up the mood.
something like idk… “well that was one helluva ride. it was fun while it lasted dudes. see yall’s on the other side. :P”
#8
Don’t forget to fix my balls!
#9
Probably a massive understatement (depends on wether you want to die or not – but assuming you don’t). Something like ‘this sucks.’ Or ‘I’m fine’
#10
Frik you grim reaper darn wraith always unaliving me over and over
#11
Finally! Took frickin long enough!
#12
I’m not sure, so I’ll respond with a comedic answer. “Well s**t that didn’t work.”
