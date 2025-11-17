Hey Pandas, What Would Your Last Words Be? (Closed)

by

Many people had good last words.

Take care of our kits…

Take me to Mooncradle. I want to be buried under the Celestial Willow.

Or that one guy that got called who had no dialouge!

*silence*

#1

“Don’t worry, it’s safe. I do it all the time.”

#2

“Well…at least you don’t know about the-“

#3

Ow f**k.

#4

I guess I’m following the great Warrior-Cook now. Solen and Luana will be stopping by, June 12 each year.”
OR
“I left…a million dollars… at this adress… s-s—-ssev…”

#5

“i hope im in a better place”

#6

Oh, and I have a million dollars for you stashed- *dies broke as hell

#7

hmm, if i was in a situation where i knew i would die soon, i would write everyone i know a letter (serious-ish one, with some lighthearted elements to retain my personality, ig). i would ask a trusted person to send them out for me after i die. i would change all of my social media bios too.

as for my last words, well i’d probably do something, like a joke or something to lighten up the mood.

something like idk… “well that was one helluva ride. it was fun while it lasted dudes. see yall’s on the other side. :P”

#8

Don’t forget to fix my balls!

#9

Probably a massive understatement (depends on wether you want to die or not – but assuming you don’t). Something like ‘this sucks.’ Or ‘I’m fine’

#10

Frik you grim reaper darn wraith always unaliving me over and over

#11

Finally! Took frickin long enough!

#12

I’m not sure, so I’ll respond with a comedic answer. “Well s**t that didn’t work.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Ingenious Ways Parents Tricked Their Kids Into Eating Healthy Foods
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
It Doesn’t Seem Right to Film Late Night Shows Without an Audience
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2020
Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton Season 4.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Preview
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2025
6 Flawed Sitcom Characters Who Won Us Over Anyway
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
30 Before & After Pics Of Terrible Tattoos Getting Fixed, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Internet Applauds This Woman For How She Dealt With Gold-Digging Friend
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.