Hey Pandas, What Has Been Your Worst Autocorrect Situation? (Closed)

by

Share the hi larry stories. I meant hilarious. Damn, it auto-correct!

#1

One time, an autocorrection happened. Changed date to hate. “You wanna hate me?”

#2

Well…. it autocorrected hitchhiker to bitch hiker… so……

#3

It kept correcting the curse words like I’m not old enough to use them. All of these were private conversations, so I don’t get why the auto-correct infantilizes my language.

#4

i once texted my friend, “i made baby yoda out of kiddie legs. wanna see?”

i meant LEGOS.

#5

I was gonna text my class group chat and say “hey noobs” but autocorrect had to say “hey b00bs”

#6

Once I was talking with my friend over text and autocorrect was being annoying but I understood what she meant. Then she goes “I hate audio correct” and never said anything after

#7

It changed Math to Meth.

In a conversation with my mom.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
