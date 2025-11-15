Hey Pandas, What Has Been Your Worst Autocorrect Situation? (Closed)

Share the hi larry stories. I meant hilarious. Damn, it auto-correct!
#1
One time, an autocorrection happened. Changed date to hate. “You wanna hate me?”
#2
Well…. it autocorrected hitchhiker to bitch hiker… so……
#3
It kept correcting the curse words like I’m not old enough to use them. All of these were private conversations, so I don’t get why the auto-correct infantilizes my language.
#4
i once texted my friend, “i made baby yoda out of kiddie legs. wanna see?”
i meant LEGOS.
#5
I was gonna text my class group chat and say “hey noobs” but autocorrect had to say “hey b00bs”
#6
Once I was talking with my friend over text and autocorrect was being annoying but I understood what she meant. Then she goes “I hate audio correct” and never said anything after
#7
It changed Math to Meth.
In a conversation with my mom.
