I Start With A Rusty Old Saw And Make Sawfish Art

I’ve been a metal artist for a few years now, and one of my favorite things to make is my series of “SawFish”. Each one is unique and has its own personality. The common element to all is an old rusty saw with a school fish, which the SawFish is gobbling up.
I love looking for old scrap metal that I can use in my art, and many random pieces of ‘junk’ end up in my SawFish work. Each one might take 2 or 3 days to complete, and I also make the glass eyes, which are added at the end of the build.
There is always a challenge to take things that people have no use for, then turn it into fun and interesting artwork.
More info: cindychinn.com
#1 My Latest Sawfish – “Geary” Crank The Fin And The Gears Turn. Put A Tea Light In His Light Holder When He’s Ready To Feed
#2 Another Recent Sawfish Using A Wide Range Of Scrap Metal And Saw Blades
#3 This Was My First Sawfish, The “Lamplighter”
#4 This Sawfish Traveled With Me To Doha, Qatar For A Metal Art Show!
#5 This One Has The Look Of A Spawning Sockeye Salmon, But He’s Really In A Class Of His Own
#6 This Big-Bellied Guy Is Ready For Lunch! I Thought The Caliper Made A Perfect Mouth!
#7 This Sawfish Also Has Moving Parts And I Love The Eye On This One!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us