Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

by

Richard Branson just caught one of his Virgin Australia employees sleeping during work. “I popped into the office and the airport to say hello and check in to see what the team are up to,” Branson wrote on his company’s blog. “This guy wasn’t up to much at all – I caught him sleeping on the job!”

“Wow, did he get a shock when I woke him up. He must have thought he was dreaming because he went straight back to sleep,” he added. Luckily for the employee, Branson wasn’t angry with him at all. “To be fair, he was on standby, getting some much needed rest,” Branson wrote.

I thought we should get to the bottom of the situation. Let’s do some photoshop magic to reveal what actually happened here.

#1 He’s Behind Me, Isn’t He?

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#2 Proud Dad

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#3 Just A Normal Day At Work…

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#4 Sleeping Beauty

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#5 Richard Clearly Had His Fun With The Poor Guy

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#6 Wait, Mr. President…

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#7 Does This Smell Like Chloroform To You?

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#8 Teleport

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#9 No Bonus For You

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#10 Snow White Situation

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#11 Plot Twist

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#12 The Sleep Was Strong With This One, So Was My Lightsabre

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#13 You’re Fired, Virgin.

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#14 Sorry, But I Couldn’t Resist…

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#15 Branson Does This Whenever Someone Falls Asleep

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#16 You Are Fired!!

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

Image source: Donald%20Trumps%20image%20from%20wrif.com

#17 Wait… What?

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#18 Joker

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#19 Why You…?

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#20 The Awkward Moonment

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#21 Sleeping Mode

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#22 Dracula!

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

#23 Never Mind The Bollocks

Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Maps Reveal The Tastiest Dishes Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Black Ink Crew: Chicago
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2017
HBO Takes Winning Bid For J.J. Abrams New Sci-Fi Series “Demimonde”
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2018
My 13 Wholesome Comics About Cats And Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
26 Of The World’s Biggest ‘Mess Around And Find Out’ Cases Shared By People Online
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Should Straight Actors Play Gay Roles?
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.