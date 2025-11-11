Richard Branson Catches His Employee Sleeping At Work

Richard Branson just caught one of his Virgin Australia employees sleeping during work. “I popped into the office and the airport to say hello and check in to see what the team are up to,” Branson wrote on his company’s blog. “This guy wasn’t up to much at all – I caught him sleeping on the job!”
“Wow, did he get a shock when I woke him up. He must have thought he was dreaming because he went straight back to sleep,” he added. Luckily for the employee, Branson wasn’t angry with him at all. “To be fair, he was on standby, getting some much needed rest,” Branson wrote.
I thought we should get to the bottom of the situation. Let’s do some photoshop magic to reveal what actually happened here.
#1 He’s Behind Me, Isn’t He?
#2 Proud Dad
#3 Just A Normal Day At Work…
#4 Sleeping Beauty
#5 Richard Clearly Had His Fun With The Poor Guy
#6 Wait, Mr. President…
#7 Does This Smell Like Chloroform To You?
#8 Teleport
#9 No Bonus For You
#10 Snow White Situation
#11 Plot Twist
#12 The Sleep Was Strong With This One, So Was My Lightsabre
#13 You’re Fired, Virgin.
#14 Sorry, But I Couldn’t Resist…
#15 Branson Does This Whenever Someone Falls Asleep
#16 You Are Fired!!
Image source: Donald%20Trumps%20image%20from%20wrif.com
#17 Wait… What?
#18 Joker
#19 Why You…?
#20 The Awkward Moonment
#21 Sleeping Mode
#22 Dracula!
#23 Never Mind The Bollocks
Follow Us