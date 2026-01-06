50 Hilarious And Unhinged Ways Lithuanians Decorated Their Sad Apartment Buildings For Christmas

When it comes to Christmas decor in Lithuania, the magic doesn’t stop at the front door of an apartment. Often, it spills into the hallways, where it immediately becomes everybody’s business. A team sport of “Deck The Halls,” if you will, in which neighbors contribute whatever they have on hand.
Sometimes it works beautifully. Other times, not so much. But the charm lies in the chaotic coziness. There’s an entire corner of the internet showcasing the good, the bad and the downright scary times people have decorated their apartment building stairwells or halls in Lithuania. Laiptinių puošimo grupė on Facebook has thousands of members and a wall of fascinating pictures.
From a lone piece of greenery clinging to an electricity box like its life depends on it, to a tinsel-outfitted cactus plant masquerading as a Christmas tree, people have been sharing the weird and wonderful ways dark hallways have been transformed over the holiday season. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best – and worst – to remind you that creativity can thrive anywhere, even on peeling paint, under flickering lights or amongst mismatched tiles. Don’t forget to let us know your favorites by upvoting them.
#1
Image source: Eg Lė
Unlike in America, where many HOAs might determine where and how you can decorate outdoor or communal areas, it seems in Lithuania anything goes. A quick Google search reveals that Lithuanians love decorating during the holiday season.
The capital Vilnius has become famous for its award-winning Christmas trees. Every year, the giant tree boasts original themes, unique decorations and adds a touch of magic to the European city.
#2
Image source: Andrius Simonaitis
#3
Image source: Patrycija Mackevičiūtė
The Vilnius Christmas tree stands tall in the Cathedral Square, and has become one of the main symbols of the ‘Christmas Capital.’
In 2025, the 20-meter high tree was decorated with 25,000 warm white LED lights and 400 ornaments. Visitors could view it from special 3-meter-high viewing platform.
“The entire structure for the Vilnius Christmas tree covers 205 square meters,” reported Drift Travel last year. “It includes a platform, reminiscent of stepping onto a red carpet, allowing visitors to walk along it and take photographs. This platform stands 3 meters high and extends 17 meters in width.”
#4
Image source: facebook.com
#5
Image source: Martynas Raudonius
#6
It’s like a fairy tale for the kids, (since there are a lot of little ones in the family). I want to bring joy not only to my family but also to my friends and neighbors. If some find it scary, too much, then know that you lack love for others, not just for yourself, but for me, there’s too much of it.
Image source: Justina Vilte-Kamile
In 2024, Vilnius turned the entire tree into a toy, and ensured that everyone could enjoy it. There was a specially adapted platform that ensured those with mobility impairments were able to view the enchanting creation up close.
The city also went big on sustainability. More than 80% of the materials used were recycled or designed for reuse, reveals the city’s official tourism body Go Vilnius. “Inside a giant, bubble-shaped ornament stood a 15-meter live spruce, dazzling visitors with golden decorations and sparkling LED lights,” adds the site.
#7
True slavic minimalism.
Image source: Skaistė Poškutė
#8
Image source: Ema Šedytė
#9
Why bother with those traditional Christmas trees.
Image source: Aiva Krupelytė
10 years earlier, in 2015, Vilnius unveiled its first Christmas tree that visitors could step inside to enjoy Lithuanian fairy tales.
“The Christmas tree invited people to remember this magical season during their childhood and imagine a cosy fairy tale house. Snow-covered roofs, cosy lights illuminating windows and even a balcony reflected the main theme – the world is one home,” explains the tourism body.
The tree earned Vilnius a spot on the Guardian and The Huffington Post’s lists of most beautiful Christmas trees in the world.
#10
Image source: facebook.com
#11
Image source: Janina Rekašienė
#12
Image source: Edgaras Ku
Even during Covid lockdown in 2020, the tree did not disappoint. It was designed to capture social distancing, while still managing to bring people together for the Christmas season.
As LRT reports, “the Christmas tree took on futuristic shapes, resembling a deconstructed cone. A more traditional spruce was hidden inside. This was the year of the pandemic, so most people watched the lighting ceremony on TV.”
#13
Image source: Ema Šedytė
#14
Image source: Tadas Blinda
#15
Image source: Andrey Andrey
For those who don’t know, Lithuania is in North-Eastern Europe and is the largest of three Baltic states. It marks the compass point where Northern, Eastern, and Western Europe converge. It’s also where you’ll find Bored Panda’s headquarters!
The enchanting Christmas tree isn’t the only reason to travel there. According to adventures.com, one of the drawcards is its affordability. Others are the delicious food, the beautiful greenery, the mineral spas, the unique traditions and of course, the architecture.
#16
Image source: Sandra Kasperūnaitė
#17
Image source: Kornelijus Gustas
#18
Image source: Marius Preišegalavičius
“Vilnius is an extraordinary city, with a variety of architectural styles and places to visit. Its gothic and baroque architecture makes it one of the most picturesque cities in Europe,” notes the travel site, adding that Vilnius’ vibrant nightlife is a must-see.
“You’ll come across lively pubs and bars, hidden terraces and romantic restaurants. Tumbledown buildings hide designer boutiques and high-end handicraft shops,” explains the site.
But we’ll fully understand if you want to book a ticket to Lithuania, and visit Vilnius, purely to bask in the Christmas magic and feast your eyes on the enchanting tree…
#19
Image source: Lukas Lukas
#20
Image source: facebook.com
#21
Image source: Marija Laba
#22
Image source: Neringa Bratkauskiene
#23
More on the modest side.
Image source: facebok.com
#24
Image source: Kornelijus Gustas
#25
Image source: Rima Čeilytkienė
#26
Image source: facebook.com
#27
Image source: facebook.com
#28
When my neighbor asked for help, I also pitched in to make this beauty come to life.
Image source: Sarunas Navickas
#29
Image source: facebook.com
#30
Image source: Pasha Pashumitsu
#31
Image source: Tomas Meskauskas
#32
Image source: Deimantė Kasiulevičiūtė
#33
Image source: Andrius Mažukna
#34
Image source: Arvy Taraila
#35
Image source: Ieva N Cat
#36
Image source: Donata Arlauskaitė
#37
Image source: Liucija Neliucija
#38
Image source: Kornelijus Gustas
#39
Image source: Elzė Grigalevičiūtė
#40
Image source: Arvydas Jankus
#41
Image source: Domas Linkevicius
#42
Image source: Romas Trubčenko
#43
Image source: facebook.com
#44
Image source: Paulius Develis
#45
Image source: Lukas Markosian
#46
Image source: Mantas Smaidrys
#47
Image source: Sandra Amankà
#48
Image source: Karolina Kovalevskaja
#49
Image source: Marius Mikoliūnas
#50
Image source: Tadas Blinda
