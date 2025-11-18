World’s “Most Monstrous Bodybuilder” Who Ate Seven Meals A Day Passes Away At 36

Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk, a Belarusian man known as the world’s “most monstrous bodybuilder,” has died at the age of 36.
Yefimchyk suffered a heart attack at his home and fell into a coma on September 6.
His death was confirmed on Wednesday (September 11) by the Instagram account @whoisthebestbb.
Yefimchyk’s wife, Anna, reportedly tried to reanimate him by performing chest compressions as she waited for the ambulance.
“I prayed all this time, hoping that Illia would recover,” Anna told Belarusian media.
“I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died.
“I thank everyone for their condolences. It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support.”
Yefimchyk, dubbed “The Mutant” by the bodybuilding world, did not compete professionally but shared his workouts with his 300,000 social media followers.
He joined his local gym as a young man after being inspired by the physiques of Hollywood action stars.
“As a child, I wanted to be like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in Rambo. And when people passed me, they saw a monster,” he had told Men’s Health.
“I wanted to be as strong as my Hollywood idols. In my small town, a gym opened, and I joined.
“When I started training, there was no Internet or social media. I was guided only by my knowledge in magazines and the help of the gym owner.”
At school, he reportedly had a weaker physique and could not do a single push-up.
“My transformation is a result of years of hard training and discipline, paired with an understanding of exercise physiology and nutrition.”
The athlete stood 6 feet tall (1.85 m) and weighed 340 lb (154 kg).
He ate seven meals a day, consuming over 16,000 calories daily, including 2.5 kg of steak
To maintain his physique, Yefimchyk ate seven meals a day, consuming a staggering 16,000 calories. These included 108 pieces of sushi and 2.5 kg of steak.
For breakfast, he consumed 300 g of rolled oats and finished his day with 14 oatmeal pancakes topped with maple syrup.
Yefimchyk claimed he could perform a 600-pound (270 kg) bench press, a 700-pound (315 kg) deadlift, and 700-pound squats.
He lived in Belarus, followed by the Czech Republic, the United States, and Dubai.
His death follows that of British bodybuilder Neil Currey, who passed away at 34 in September 2023. Currey’s parents attributed the tragedy to his prolonged steroid use, which had negatively impacted his mental health, the BBC reported.
Last August, Brazilian competitor Antonio Souza died of a cardiac arrest at 26 after he finished in the top 3 at the Navega Open in Santa Catarina.
Souza’s wife, Silva, explained that he had taken diuretics before the competition. These drugs, which help the body eliminate extra fluid and water, may have contributed to his dehydration.
“This is an addictive and, at the same time, competitive sport. Antonio was very focused on this sport,” Silvia said.
