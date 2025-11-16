Someone Asks “What’s The Biggest Waste Of Money?” And 30 People Don’t Hold Back

Money comes and goes, and when you consider the fact that more than half, or 58%, of all Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck, saving becomes as important as ever. This usually starts with cutting down on unnecessary spending.
To find out what people can do without, Redditor u/gejiw94601 made a post on r/AskReddit earlier this month, asking everyone, “What’s the biggest waste of money?” Since then, it has received over 2.6k comments, prompting a discussion on our budgeting, spending habits, and everything inbetween. Here are some of the most popular answers to their question.
#1
Weddings.
Crazy expensive day. Guaranteed at least one relative will kick up a stink. Massive pressure to be The Happiest Day of Your Life. Everything doubles in cost if you say its for a wedding (dress, suit, cake, venue)
Just do the quick registry office paperwork, have a surpise party and run away for a long honeymoon with the money you saved.
Image source: PinchAssault52, Photos by Lanty
#2
Buying ridiculously expensive clothes to flex.
Image source: PinkLemon4, Valentin Angel Fernandez
#3
Those that are donated to house of worships, for pastors to buy private jets & catholic priest to play dress up
Image source: hhempstead, Clay Banks
#4
NFT artwork.
Image source: mila_OF, KAL VISUALS
#5
War…what is it good for…….?
Image source: Bladerunner2028, Pixabay
#6
Cigarettes. $13+ for a pack of cancer
Image source: Myzx, Mikael Seegen
#7
Giving your money to the Catholic Church. You’ve got to be f*****g kidding me.
Image source: Differentdog, Channel 82
#8
Donating to rich twitch streamers. I’ll probably never understand why people do it.
Image source: dring157, Fausto Sandoval
#9
Gambling for sure
Image source: snazyfragz, Kaysha
#10
Donating to politicians.
Image source: __Arty__, Andrea Piacquadio
#11
Buying pro-grade stuff you don’t need is wasted money. My dad once told me to not spend excessive money on tools at first. Buy them for dirt cheap, learn which tools you really need, and when they break, replace them with quality ones.
Image source: HarlequinSyndrom, cottonbro studio
#12
Coronations and monarchies in general.
Image source: Fife_Flyer, wikimedia.commons
#13
Diamond rings.
Image source: stoned2life, Sabrianna
#14
Twitter verification.
Image source: Ev_anaga, Brett Jordan
#15
Cryptocurrency.
Image source: ImAnAgentOfChaos1322, Behnam Norouzi
#16
Celebrity meet and greets.
I have a friend who is not very well off financially, and is complaining about money to me once a week. Yet she always seems to have money to pay for a celebrity meet and greet at least twice a year. Some of them are only a couple hundred dollars, but some can get really expensive, really fast. For what? A picture next to a famous person? They neither know you, nor do they care about you.
Image source: PuddlesRex, Thirdman
#17
Astrology.
Image source: Tink2013
#18
Overdraft fees. Like, the bank should know better than anybody that I have no money. So what are you trying to take?
Image source: Dominion_23
#19
Third-party delivery i.e. DoorDash/Uber Eats/GrubHub
The fees + tips are exorbantly high, and a normally affordable fast food meal becomes the price of a sit-down restaurant meal or more.
This is from first hand experience lol
Image source: aylubb, cottonbro studio
#20
Playing the lottery.
Image source: Jon__Snuh, Waldemar
#21
Starbucks – bahhhh
Image source: katy_sable
#22
Unnecessary plastic surgery
Image source: No-Independence-6842, cottonbro studio
#23
Gold Food, or more accurately food that are covered in something called gold leaf. In my eyes, food are worth buying if they provide a great amount of nutrition for considerably good prices. After all, you probably avoid paying 50 million dollars just to buy a few molecules that are useless to your health and needs
And then there’s gold leaf food, sure the food looks fancy but at the cost of ludicrous amount of money! And with the gold having no usable nutrients at all, it just not worth it to buy such expensive food for relatively small amount of nutrients
For instance, Industry Kitchen(hopefully that’s the name of the place) at NYC serves a pizza with a gold leaf covering for a whopping price of $2000. While at my home country which is Indonesia, Domino’s serves an American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza(idk that’s a thing) which is the most expensive pizza I could find on the website costs around $7 which is just baffling to me
Image source: ScopeRicrit, Dani Rendina
#24
iPhones.
Image source: UnitedSteakOfAmerica
#25
Cod points or any other online game currency bs. Yeah its cool at first but meh after you realize you spent $20 for basically nothing.
Image source: ididtrybutijustcant, Axville
#26
Bottled water.
Image source: Mhyra91, Francesco Paggiaro
#27
Pod style coffee makers
Image source: LOUDCO-HD
#28
Fireworks, i love them, but it’s like 50$ per second for the good ones.
Image source: endisnigh-ish, Zuza Gałczyńska
#29
Any dating apps subscription – like find out who liked you now for only a billion dollars!
Image source: tonyhawk101, Tim Mossholder
#30
Tipping.
Image source: Mediocre-Material102
