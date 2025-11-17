“Rewired”: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

by

Two years after I was diagnosed with severe postpartum depression, I felt utterly deprived of Nature.

I found it difficult to connect with it – as if someone or something had unplugged me from my own roots. I was left almost untouchable, unreachable, and my heart was in grief after the loss of my former relationship with the natural world.

I began to seek relief in people and the urban environment, plunging myself into the realm of the rushed streets, coffee shops, and never-ending amounts of work. When I would leave the city, I would no longer feel joy in the quietness of the countryside, the mountains, or the sea. What would excite me before was now tasteless. I missed my connection with the sun, the earth, and the wind. I missed the way they would engage me with a part of myself I thought I had lost forever.

And then I decided to leave.

More info: feliciasimionphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#2

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#3

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#4

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#5

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#6

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#7

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#8

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#9

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#10

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#11

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#12

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#13

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#14

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

#15

&#8220;Rewired&#8221;: I Traveled To Iceland To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature (15 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“What Were The Parents Thinking”: People Share 40 Of The Dumbest Names They’ve Encountered
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Couple Horrified As Infertile Stepmom Keeps Treating Their Baby As Her Own, Refuses To Meet Anymore
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
45 Icks From Guys That Were So Bad, There Was No Recovery From Them
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Can Dogs Eat Cantaloupe? Nutritional Insights and Warnings
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
The Very First Animal Friends For My Son
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Vladimir Putin Car Decal with Forearm Zip tied to Windshield Wiper Blade
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.