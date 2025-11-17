Hey Pandas, How Did You Come Out As Asexual? (Closed)

by

I think I’m asexual. How do I come out? My family is homophobic, but I’m unsure where they stand regarding asexuality.

#1

Isn’t asexual okay for homophobes?I mean you are not “choosing” to “sin” with the wrong sex right?

Or am I just thinking logically with regards to an illogical group?

#2

i just said, Hey mom. you don’t need to worry about me getting knocked up (I’m afab, she knew I am trans) I’m asexual

#3

OP. How do you get homophobic from asexual? They are completely unrelated. Lol

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
