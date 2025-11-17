Hey Pandas, How Did You Come Out As Asexual? (Closed)

I think I’m asexual. How do I come out? My family is homophobic, but I’m unsure where they stand regarding asexuality.
#1
Isn’t asexual okay for homophobes?I mean you are not “choosing” to “sin” with the wrong sex right?
Or am I just thinking logically with regards to an illogical group?
#2
i just said, Hey mom. you don’t need to worry about me getting knocked up (I’m afab, she knew I am trans) I’m asexual
#3
OP. How do you get homophobic from asexual? They are completely unrelated. Lol
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us