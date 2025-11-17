We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

by

As the world revels in Barbie’s magic with the release of the latest Barbie movie, Ben Garelick embraces the trend with an AI-generated Barbiecore Wedding Photo Album. Since the movie’s release, searches for “Barbie Wedding” have increased a staggering 400%! In light of this new data, the company hopes to inspire future brides and grooms and garner the attention of wedding enthusiasts worldwide.

The digital album features categories like Wedding Dresses, where a long flowing pink dress worn by a plus-size model and a hot pink dress caught the attention. Bridesmaids’ Dresses displayed a blend of Western and Eastern cultures with high neck long sleeve pink dresses and baby pink sarees.

More info: bengarelick.com

#1

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#2

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#3

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#4

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#5

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#6

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#7

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#8

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#9

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#10

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#11

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#12

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

#13

We Asked AI To Create A Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Photo Album

