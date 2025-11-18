“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Working in the food service industry isn’t all fun and games. It’s grueling, repetitive work that isn’t always rewarded as generously as it should be. And very often, as a server or chef, you’ll also end up emotionally exhausted after dealing with people and stressful situations all day long. Some customers are great, sure. But there will always be at least a handful of less empathetic ones who will make you question your choice of career.

To show you some of the challenges these hard-working employees face, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of their top posts and vents about what they constantly deal with. Scroll down to take a look. If you’ve ever worked at a restaurant, you might find these takes incredibly relatable!

Bored Panda reached out to Jaime-Alexis Fowler, the founder and executive director of the non-profit organization ‘Empower Work,’ for some advice on handling negative emotions and stress in customer-facing roles. Read on to see what she told us.

#1 The Most Hateful Meal

Image source: FrinkyNicks, razzo11

#2 Who The Chef Really Is

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: mftwiits

#3 The Uselessness Of Signs

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: TheAngryBartender

#4 The True Stupidity Of Earth

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: Ashley_Dill

#5 Got Your Back

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: erinsewelll, simonefiasco

#6 Oops

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: sugarpockets

#7 As A Person Who Worked In Retail, All I Can Say Is Very Accurate

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: NotEthanSmith_

#8 Every Time, All While Saying “Sorry, Sorry, Sorry”

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: MuireannO_C

#9 An Inspiration To Us All

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: JakeWoody

#10 And Salt

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: mariana057

#11 She Knows What’s What

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: AOC

#12 The Honest Truth

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: MayorFunkytown

#13 Can’t Get Any More Accurate Than That

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: life_iscraZZy

#14 It Makes You More Patient With Stupid People And Also Makes You Way Less Irritable When Places Are Running Behind/Messing Things Up

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: kirstynhippe

#15 There’s Multitasking And Then There’s Multitasking

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: corollablunt

#16 At Least He Took It Well

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: __BigO__

#17 If You Have Ever Picked Up One Of These With Your Bare Hands, You Don’t Need To Worry About What’s In The Vaccine

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: desertcart.co.zw, PickleBrine89

#18 They Are So Bad At Reading The Room

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: theereal_one, 6foot6yata

#19 Been There

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: phileagle_

#20 Silly. You’re Supposed To Balance It On Your Head

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: CharlotteCrook2

#21 I Showed This To The 56-Year-Old Who Sitting Next To Me And His Response Was “I Don’t Understand What That Means”

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: REALBURTIIS

#22 Truer Words Were Never Spoken

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: phileagle_

#23 Nothing Like When The Doors Are Already Locked And They Start Aggressively Tugging On The Doors From The Outside Though

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: katiekml

#24 Mine Was Mr. Pickles Because I Asked For Extra Pickles On My Sub

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#25 “I’m Scheduled Until 8, So I’ll Probably Be Off Around 10”

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: Callie_Kirkwood

#26 Newbies vs. Old Vets

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: cowboydeanwinchester

#27 I Mean He Ain’t Wrong

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: cleaverandblade

#28 As A Server, I Promise You We Noticed Everyone That Makes Our Restaurant Their First Date Spot

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: PhilosophyTube

#29 The Reasonable Requests

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: lucia_attanasio

#30 The List Of Allergies A Table Handed Us On NYE (The Set Menu Was Surf & Turf)

Public service announcement: “If you have life-threatening dietary restrictions please check the menu beforehand and contact the restaurant to ensure accommodations can be made. Thank you”.

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: yaremaa_

#31 Using Your Coworkers As Free Therapists

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: kylieamurphy

#32 Foodservice In A Nutshell

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: CameronGhering

#33 The Highest Quality Speakers

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: thaeox

#34 It Really Is

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: JustSarahJay

#35 Changing One Of Those Bad Boys In A Lunch Rush Is An Extreme Sport

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: beatsbyleet

#36 Bit Harsh

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: _Pray_For_Mojo_

#37 The Least Welcome Version Of Small Talk

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: taylor_mccowenx

#38 The Generational Difference

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: aaAyeyaaa

#39 Facts

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: kaitlynirene__

#40 Not To Mention We Had A Solid 50 Other People Ordering Food

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: MeghanPectol

#41 That’s Today’s Society For You

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: growupdan

#42 The Staff Have Got Enough To Do And We Clear Our Own Mess

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: MGallIBF

#43 Hahahah, Why Do I Relate To This Back On My Old Sales Days

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: nickhansonMN

#44 Better Not To Know What Is Happening Behind The Scenes

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: callmeAl_

#45 Accurate

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: emmajaynefrost1

#46 Simple Timetable

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: its_planty

#47 The Intense Heat

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: harriet_wrightx

#48 Opening The Box Was The Hardest Thing For Me

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: omarichozen

#49 I Always Say Sorry I Left My 3rd Arm At Home Today

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: _raqueeelllll

#50 I Work In An Upscale Seafood Restaurant And Get Order Like This All Day

We only had 58 covers today and I’ve already seen 3 different tickets like this. Almost every station contains fish. I don’t understand the logic of choosing to go to a seafood restaurant with a severe allergy like this.

“The True Stupidity Of Earth”: 50 Spot-On Posts That Perfectly Illustrate Work In A Restaurant

Image source: PBR4Lunch

#51 Same Like I Wouldnt Even Think Abour Food Nor Eating And It Was So Easy

