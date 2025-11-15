Adoption Post Honestly Lists Everything That’s Wrong With This Demonic Chihuahua And It Goes Viral

Honesty is the best policy—even when it comes to animal adoption ads! A dog named Prancer is enjoying mega internet fame after the woman fostering him published an honest Facebook post about the Chihuahua. Instead of highlighting just his positive traits to get him adopted quicker, Tyfanee Fortuna was blunt about what a truly life-hating creature Prancer is.
And the internet loved it! The post was refreshing, witty, and quickly went viral on social media. The Chihuahua, who has been described as demonic, a gremlin, and a traumatized Victorian child, is currently being temporarily looked after by Tyfanee for the Second Chance Pet Adoption League in New Jersey. You know, until he finds a loving forever home he can hate with his entire tiny being.
Stephanie Pearl, the President of the Second Chance Pet Adoption League, told Bored Panda that there have been “hundreds of emails and offers to adopt” Prancer. However, so far, not many people have followed through with sending back their applications. That’s great news for any of you Readers who have half a mind to adopt Prancer! Read on for the rest of our interview with Stephanie.
Meet Prancer. He’s a Chihuahua who’s looking for a forever home, but the problem is, he hates nearly everything and everyone
Tyfanee, who is temporarily fostering Prancer, shared what he’s like in a brutally honest and incredibly witty post
Stephanie revealed to Bored Panda that they’ve had applications from all over the US and, indeed, the entire world. However, the organization plans to keep him local to New Jersey. “It’s important that his adopter meet and bond with him, possibly several times, and that we can be accessible for follow-up support as he settles in if needed. We have had lots of people who sound like wonderful homes for a dog but have other pets, men, kids, or not the right environment in the house for him and we are looking for the right permanent fit and an experienced dog person that understands how to work with him,” the President of the Second Chance Pet Adoption League told Bored Panda.
According to her, the organization has “many” pets that have a hard time finding a forever home. “We are a small rescue but our focus is on helping local small dogs most in need—those that don’t do well in shelters or need a bit of extra time, training, and rehab and sometimes medical care to help to prepare them for adoption,” the head of the organization said.
Creativity always helps when helping an animal find a new family
“Sometimes, you have to get creative to get them noticed, and his foster mom did an amazing job with that hilarious well-written post!” she praised Tyfanee. “Besides, the ones with ‘delightfully quirky’ personalities like Prancer our other specialty is seniors, hospice, and medical special needs. We like a challenge and knowing we can help and understand those that others can’t.”
Currently, the Second Chance Pet Adoption League has around 20 dogs in all kinds of foster homes. The non-profit organization has been running ever since 1983. “Our founder, Diane Becker, ran the rescue until she passed away in 2009 and started it to help reduce local shelters’ euthanasia and help dogs who had no other options. We adopt out about 200 dogs per year, most of them small and would be considered ‘less adoptable’ due to age, medical, and/or behavior. We are committed to making sure our dogs find the best possible matches so that they and their adopters can enjoy happy lives together,” Stephanie shared.
The volunteers are hoping Prancer’s story will get more dogs adopted
Stephanie told Bored Panda that everyone at the Second Chance Pet Adoption League is “thrilled” that Prancer’s story has gone global and they all hope that it inspires many other dogs to be adopted. “Chihuahuas are the second most euthanized breed of dogs across the country in shelters (after Pit Bulls, another horribly abused and misunderstood breed),” Stephanie shared the harrowing reality. “Their tiny size and Hollywood has made them popular and people get them to dress up and carry around like a stuffed animal, often not understanding they have special training and emotional needs and then discard them when they develop ‘issues’ like Prancer.”
According to Stephanie, Chihuahuas aren’t for everyone. “But those who love them and know the right way to work with them can attest that they are hilarious loving companions with the right people. If you are adopting a dog, research first and make sure you are committed to them for life! Every breed has different needs, and every individual dog of that breed has their own unique personality, and while they are in rescue we live with them and get to know their individual likes and dislikes and see the good and bad in them so we can know how best to make them happy and what type of permanent home they will thrive in.”
Having a sense of humor is vital in the rescue world
As for the witty and quirky Facebook posts, Stephanie was up-front that having a sense of humor is an absolute must in the animal rescue world. It helps prevent burning out. “It’s been so much fun to see how many people got the ‘joke’ and have relayed stories of their own similar Chihuahuas and connected with this little guy, seeing their dogs (and sometimes themselves!) in his description. One person’s ‘trash’ is another’s treasure, and a ‘problem’ dog like Prancer may have been a terror and inconvenience in the wrong home but instead, he’s bringing joy to millions and hopefully the right person very soon!”
Prancer looks very handsome, however, behind those cute eyes lies a vast hatred for men, children, and other animals
The Second Chance Pet Adoption League is an all-volunteer foster-based organization that’s located in Morriss Plains, New Jersey. If you’re a fan of what they do, you can support them however you’re able to: they’re always in need of adopters, foster homes, and various donations, from funds and food to toys and bedding.
50 percent hate and 50 tremble? That’s Prancer all right (and a 100 percent reason to remember the name)—a walking, barking internet stereotype of what Chihuahuas are like that turned out to be true.
Prancer was apparently never socialized by his previous owner, which actually makes sense as to why he hates the world so much. He appears to only tolerate women, but absolutely loathes men and other animals. However, Prancer appears to tolerate Tyfanee’s many other pets that she keeps at home. He also has never met a kid, so he really isn’t a family-friendly pet.
Apparently, Prancer is very loyal, however, he’s also a huge coward. So if you get into trouble, you can’t rely on him for protection, either.
The two-year-old dog enjoys car rides, is housebroken, and has to be put away like a vacuum if you plan to have company over. He’s still looking for a person or a family to take him in that doesn’t include men, children, or other pets. Sounds like a difficult companion to have in your life, but a companion nonetheless.
The internet was loving the honest adoption ad
What are your thoughts about Prancer, the demonic Chihuahua, dear Pandas? Is he someone that you’d like to adopt? Did you enjoy the refreshingly honest post that Tyfanee wrote up on Facebook? Where do you think Prancer’s hate for humanity comes from? Drop us a comment with your thoughts below.
