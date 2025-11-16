38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

by

I am writing books on how to get the most out of your time at college to be a profile for a specific job. It’s a serious topic, but I am implementing some jokes and interesting references. However, I did also have a piece of paper with ideas that did not go into the book. Instead of letting them go to waste, I made rough sketches of them and had someone with more drawing skills than me create them for me.

This was a creative break from writing, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Hope you enjoy it too.

More info: studiebooster.dk

#1 Future Success And Current Binging Habits

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#2 Never Underestimate The Power Of Free Food

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#3 The Good Blend-In Seats Are For Those Who Show Up Early

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#4 Expected Readers Of Your Master Thesis

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#5 Why Lectures Feel Long

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#6 Students Who Say They Are Poor

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#7 Study Planning – Expectations vs. Reality

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#8 Most Stressful Moments In College

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#9 The Path From College To A Dream Job

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#10 How Dream Job Are Defined

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#11 Evaluation Of Your College After First Semester

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#12 Food In The Canteen

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#13 Days Your Professor Cancels Class

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#14 The Reason Why Students Leave Class Between Sessions

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#15 What People Are Thinking When You Talk To Them About Your Master Thesis

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#16 Biggest Fear After College

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#17 How Much Money You Spend And Spent On Christmas As A College Student

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#18 How You Really Find The Answer To Something From Class You Didn’t Get

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#19 How To Find Find The Answer For Your Question During A Lecture

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#20 When Are You Most Likely To Visit Your Parents As A College Student

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#21 How To Imress Your Teacher Today, Compared To A Pre-Social Media Age

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#22 The Reason Why You Didn’t Do Your Home Work

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#23 How You See Your Job Opportunities As As Student

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#24 How Well You Prepared For An Exam

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#25 What You See In Your Resume, And What An Employer Sees

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#26 Lunch Plans And Lunch Reality

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#27 Think Differently. Buy The Same Laptop As Everyone Else

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#28 Study Music

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#29 The Different Views Of Value From Non-Relevant Student Jobs

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#30 The Most Likely Question Are Ask During A Written Exam

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#31 Students Engagement To Ask Questions As They Get Older

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#32 How Alcohol Helps You Clasify How Well You Are Doing In College

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#33 What Laptops Are Used For During Lectures

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#34 TV-Shows That Inspired Career Choices

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#35 Where You Sit At An Exam

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#36 Definition Of A Bad Day During College

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#37 How Much Alcohol You Drink After An Exam – Mourn vs. Celebrate

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

#38 The Real Reason You Use 3D Pie Charts

38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
303 Ancient Geoglyphs Shrouded In Mystery Are Discovered, Thanks To Historians Teaming Up With AI
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
These 40 Men Got Non Surgical Hair Makeovers, And The Results Are Shockingly Natural Looking
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2025
The Cult Of Pizza: My Drawing Series Of Pizza Delivery Drivers Who Battle Supernatural Creatures (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Older Couple Attempts To Go Down the Up Escalator, But Why?
3 min read
May, 2, 2017
Mark Zuckerberg Perfectly Replies To A User’s Comment Saying That Women Should Date A Nerd
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
241 Times People Had Genius Ideas That Are So Crazy They Might Actually Work
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.