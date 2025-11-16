38 Relatable Facts From College I Presented In Comic Style

I am writing books on how to get the most out of your time at college to be a profile for a specific job. It’s a serious topic, but I am implementing some jokes and interesting references. However, I did also have a piece of paper with ideas that did not go into the book. Instead of letting them go to waste, I made rough sketches of them and had someone with more drawing skills than me create them for me.
This was a creative break from writing, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Hope you enjoy it too.
More info: studiebooster.dk
#1 Future Success And Current Binging Habits
#2 Never Underestimate The Power Of Free Food
#3 The Good Blend-In Seats Are For Those Who Show Up Early
#4 Expected Readers Of Your Master Thesis
#5 Why Lectures Feel Long
#6 Students Who Say They Are Poor
#7 Study Planning – Expectations vs. Reality
#8 Most Stressful Moments In College
#9 The Path From College To A Dream Job
#10 How Dream Job Are Defined
#11 Evaluation Of Your College After First Semester
#12 Food In The Canteen
#13 Days Your Professor Cancels Class
#14 The Reason Why Students Leave Class Between Sessions
#15 What People Are Thinking When You Talk To Them About Your Master Thesis
#16 Biggest Fear After College
#17 How Much Money You Spend And Spent On Christmas As A College Student
#18 How You Really Find The Answer To Something From Class You Didn’t Get
#19 How To Find Find The Answer For Your Question During A Lecture
#20 When Are You Most Likely To Visit Your Parents As A College Student
#21 How To Imress Your Teacher Today, Compared To A Pre-Social Media Age
#22 The Reason Why You Didn’t Do Your Home Work
#23 How You See Your Job Opportunities As As Student
#24 How Well You Prepared For An Exam
#25 What You See In Your Resume, And What An Employer Sees
#26 Lunch Plans And Lunch Reality
#27 Think Differently. Buy The Same Laptop As Everyone Else
#28 Study Music
#29 The Different Views Of Value From Non-Relevant Student Jobs
#30 The Most Likely Question Are Ask During A Written Exam
#31 Students Engagement To Ask Questions As They Get Older
#32 How Alcohol Helps You Clasify How Well You Are Doing In College
#33 What Laptops Are Used For During Lectures
#34 TV-Shows That Inspired Career Choices
#35 Where You Sit At An Exam
#36 Definition Of A Bad Day During College
#37 How Much Alcohol You Drink After An Exam – Mourn vs. Celebrate
#38 The Real Reason You Use 3D Pie Charts
