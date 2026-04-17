Best Grace Van Patten Movies and TV Shows, Ranked

Having made her acting debut in 2006, Grace Van Patten has quietly built an impressive career. Her trajectory shows steady, intentional growth. While her early roles emphasized natural charm and relatability, later performances have explored darker psychological territories. Her success thus far suggests she chooses projects that stretch her abilities.
Grace Van Patten also demonstrates a strong instinct for collaboration. Several of her best performances have come in projects known for director-driven storytelling. Her career reflects a range rather than typecasting. Over the years, Van Patten has moved easily between indie films, prestige television, and psychologically complex dramas. In appreciation of her talent and immense contribution to cinema, here’s a ranking of Grace Van Patten’s top seven roles in film and television.
7. Mayday (2021)
IMDb: 4.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 54%
In this genre-blending fantasy drama, Mayday, Grace Van Patten shows her willingness to take risks. She plays Ana, a young woman transported into a surreal warlike world populated only by women. The film leans heavily on atmosphere and symbolism, which demands expressive physical acting. Van Patten rises to that challenge with a performance driven as much by movement and expression as by dialogue.
She carries much of the film’s emotional weight, guiding viewers through its dreamlike logic. Her portrayal captures fear, curiosity, and determination without overexplaining the character’s inner life. The performance ambiguity strengthens the film’s tone and keeps audiences engaged. It proves she can lead unconventional projects, not just grounded dramas. The film also starred Mia Goth, Soko, and Juliette Lewis.
6. The Violent Heart (2020)
IMDb: 6.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 53%
In this brooding romantic drama, The Violent Heart, Grace Van Patten plays Cassie. Her character is a young woman drawn into a complicated relationship with a man haunted by his past. The story follows Daniel (Jovan Adepo) as he struggles with trauma linked to his sister’s murder. Van Patten brings warmth and sincerity to Cassie, grounding her presence amid the film’s tension. Her performance helps balance the narrative, offering moments of tenderness that contrast with the story’s darker themes. Van Patten shares strong chemistry with Adepo, and their scenes together feel natural and believable rather than staged. The film also stars Mary J. Blige and Lukas Haas.
5. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (2025)
IMDb: 6.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 70%
The true-crime biographical miniseries The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox dramatizes the infamous case involving Amanda Knox, whose legal battle captured worldwide attention for years. The series follows the investigation, trial, and media storm that surrounded the case, presenting multiple perspectives on the events and the people involved. Released on Hulu in 2025, it blends courtroom drama with psychological storytelling to reconstruct one of the most debated criminal cases of the 21st century.
Grace Van Patten delivers a carefully measured performance that captures the uncertainty and pressure a young woman faces under global scrutiny. It was her first, and so far, only role in which she portrays a real-life figure. Van Patten avoids sensationalism and instead focuses on small behavioral details that make the portrayal believable and grounded. Among her recent projects, this miniseries stands out as one of her most challenging roles, reinforcing her reputation for choosing demanding material that tests her range.
4. Good Posture (2019)
IMDb: 5.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
In this offbeat indie comedy-drama, Grace Van Patten plays Lillian, a directionless young woman sent to live with a celebrated author after her father moves to Paris. The film, directed by Dolly Wells, unfolds as a character study about drifting through your twenties while trying to figure out who you are. Van Patten gives Lillian a mix of aimlessness and curiosity that keeps the character engaging even when she makes questionable choices. Her timing with dry humor lands naturally, which helps the film maintain a light tone despite its introspective premise.
As Lillian settles into her temporary home, her interactions with the author (Emily Mortimer) and the people around her slowly reveal her insecurities and aspirations. Van Patten handles these shifts with control, letting small gestures and reactions communicate what the script leaves unsaid. She makes Lillian feel believable rather than exaggerated, which suits the film’s grounded style. Among her film roles, this performance stands out for showing how effectively she can carry a story built almost entirely around one character’s personal growth.
3. Tramps (2016)
IMDb: 6.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
This indie romantic crime comedy, Tramps, gave Grace Van Patten one of her earliest leading roles. She plays Ellie, a street-smart young woman pulled into a botched suitcase exchange with a well-meaning but inexperienced partner (Callum Turner). The film relies heavily on chemistry between its leads, and she provides half of that spark. Her performance feels spontaneous, witty, and emotionally open.
What makes her work here memorable is her sense of rhythm. She delivers dialogue with the cadence of real conversation rather than scripted lines. In all honesty , it is its naturalism that keeps the story charming even when the plot veers into caper territory. For most audiences, Tramps was where they first discovered Van Patten, and it remains one of her most accessible performances.
2. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
This Noah Baumbach comedy-drama marked a turning point in Grace Van Patten’s career. She plays Eliza Meyerowitz, a college student and filmmaker whose artistic confidence contrasts sharply with her family’s anxieties. Her character is Adam Sandler’s character’s daughter. The role requires both comedic timing and emotional intelligence, and she delivers both with ease.
Eliza could have been overshadowed by the film’s veteran cast. Instead, Van Patten creates a character who feels modern, self-possessed, and believable. She makes Eliza’s provocative art projects seem less like shock value and more like genuine self-expression. That balance helped critics notice her as a rising talent worth watching.
1. Tell Me Lies
The Hulu drama Tell Me Lies sits at the top because it showcases Grace Van Patten’s strongest sustained performance. Van Patten plays Lucy Albright, a college student drawn into a toxic, obsessive relationship. She portrays Lucy’s emotional unraveling with precision, showing subtle shifts in confidence, insecurity, and denial. Few young actors can hold a series together through interior acting alone, yet she manages that challenge effortlessly. Grace Van Patten co-stars alongside her now-boyfriend Jackson White.
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