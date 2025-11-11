Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad

by

Anybody who’s been following the news will no doubt be aware that today is the day that the UK votes on whether to leave or remain in the European Union. And if you have been following it, you’ll no doubt be aware of what a boring and propaganda-fueled debate it is. Misinformation abounds, and nobody can agree on anything except that the apocalypse is coming one way or another. But one man has decided to take a stand against all of this nonsense. His name is Laurence Taylor and he’s become something of an overnight hero after taking out a full page advert in the Metro Newspaper.

“I’m fed up with the rubbish being talked about immigration,” read the advert. “Vote Remain Or Leave, up to you, but do it based on facts not fear.” Above the text is a pie-chart illustrating the reality about immigration – one of the debate’s most contentious topics. And with this simple gesture, Mr. Taylor just won the vote of millions. (h/t: Mashable)

Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad
Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad
Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad

Image credits: Phillip Rowntree

Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad
Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad
Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad

Image credits: Jamie Osman

Here’s the full design of the ad

Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad
Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad
Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, Stuns Fans With Dramatically Fuller Lips In New Transformation
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
‘Wuthering Heights’ Casting Director Responds to Backlash Against Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi
3 min read
May, 4, 2025
Olympic Ski Jumper Explains What It’s Like To Jump Off A Mountain at Massive Speeds
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2018
The Power Of Simple Lines: Intricate Drawings By Self-taught Lithuanian Artist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
King Shark: The Groot of the DCEU and Suicide Squad’s Breakout Star
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.