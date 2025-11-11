Man Fed Up With Immigration Debate Buys His Own Newspaper Ad

Anybody who’s been following the news will no doubt be aware that today is the day that the UK votes on whether to leave or remain in the European Union. And if you have been following it, you’ll no doubt be aware of what a boring and propaganda-fueled debate it is. Misinformation abounds, and nobody can agree on anything except that the apocalypse is coming one way or another. But one man has decided to take a stand against all of this nonsense. His name is Laurence Taylor and he’s become something of an overnight hero after taking out a full page advert in the Metro Newspaper.
“I’m fed up with the rubbish being talked about immigration,” read the advert. “Vote Remain Or Leave, up to you, but do it based on facts not fear.” Above the text is a pie-chart illustrating the reality about immigration – one of the debate’s most contentious topics. And with this simple gesture, Mr. Taylor just won the vote of millions. (h/t: Mashable)
Here’s the full design of the ad
