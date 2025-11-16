31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Happy Halloween, dear Pandas! Hope your Monday is made better by tricks, treats, and silly costumes! To be honest, it’s my favorite holiday; it’s cheap, it’s aesthetically pleasing, and you can gather up a group of friends to watch all the films you’ve been too scared to explore on your own!
It’s time to take the skeletons out of the closet and let them have a little bit of fun! Quite literally… One family decided to decorate their front lawn with skeletons a few years back, but it grew into something the neighborhood looks forward to every year—a wonderful skeleton display!
Oscar Carrero, a neighbor who unofficially became their official photographer, has very kindly answered Bored Panda’s questions about the home and shared all his wonderful pictures, bringing each and every one of us closer to the skeletons.
Let’s look at all of the different setups the family worked hard on every single day throughout October; how many ways can you pose a skeleton, am I right? Don’t forget to vote on your favorites so we can crown the best of 2022! Welcome one and all to the Skeleton House of San Antonio!
“Planning session underway. Operation Crazy Bones is a go,” the family wrote in an Instagram post.
#1 Day 3: Game Of Twister
#2 Day 1: Back From Vacation
#3 Day 12: Bone-Tastic BBQ!
#4 Day 19: The Wizard Of Oz
#5 Day 11: Breakdancing Time!
#6 Day 13: The Body Shop Repair (Literally)
#7 Day 5: Camping Skeletons
#8 Day 18: Vet And Groomers
#9 Day 27: Skeleton House Orchestra With Composer Maestro Bone-Zini
#10 Day 25: Skeletons Are On Strike
#11 Day 6: Golfing Gone Wrong
#12 Day 15: Day At The Pool
#13 Day 2: Hocus Pocus 2
#14 Day 22: Royal Joust
#15 Day 21: National Lampoon’s Vacation
#16 Day 8: It’s The Great Pumpkin (Skeleton), Charlie Brown
#17 Day 10: Wwe Royal Rumble
#18 Day 24: Viking Invasion!
#19 Day 20: Happy Birthday!
#20 Day 31: Trick Or Treat!
#21 Day 17: Invisible Jet Landing On Runway
#22 Day 9: Angry Birds Skeletons
#23 Day 28: Braving The Weather
#24 Day 14: Spooky Rodeo
#25 Day 29: Skellington High School Homecoming
#26 Day 16: Game Day Eagles vs. Cowboys
#27 Day 4: Dogsled, Mush!
#28 Day 26: Enjoying The Day Off
#29 Day 30: Cycling Dos And Don’ts
#30 Day 23: Skeleton Esports Championship
#31 Day 7: Soccer Match
