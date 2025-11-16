31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Happy Halloween, dear Pandas! Hope your Monday is made better by tricks, treats, and silly costumes! To be honest, it’s my favorite holiday; it’s cheap, it’s aesthetically pleasing, and you can gather up a group of friends to watch all the films you’ve been too scared to explore on your own!  

It’s time to take the skeletons out of the closet and let them have a little bit of fun! Quite literally… One family decided to decorate their front lawn with skeletons a few years back, but it grew into something the neighborhood looks forward to every year—a wonderful skeleton display! 

Oscar Carrero, a neighbor who unofficially became their official photographer, has very kindly answered Bored Panda’s questions about the home and shared all his wonderful pictures, bringing each and every one of us closer to the skeletons. 

Let’s look at all of the different setups the family worked hard on every single day throughout October; how many ways can you pose a skeleton, am I right? Don’t forget to vote on your favorites so we can crown the best of 2022! Welcome one and all to the Skeleton House of San Antonio! 

“Planning session underway. Operation Crazy Bones is a go,” the family wrote in an Instagram post.

#1 Day 3: Game Of Twister

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#2 Day 1: Back From Vacation

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#3 Day 12: Bone-Tastic BBQ!

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#4 Day 19: The Wizard Of Oz

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#5 Day 11: Breakdancing Time!

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#6 Day 13: The Body Shop Repair (Literally)

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#7 Day 5: Camping Skeletons

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#8 Day 18: Vet And Groomers

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#9 Day 27: Skeleton House Orchestra With Composer Maestro Bone-Zini

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#10 Day 25: Skeletons Are On Strike

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#11 Day 6: Golfing Gone Wrong

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#12 Day 15: Day At The Pool

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#13 Day 2: Hocus Pocus 2

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#14 Day 22: Royal Joust

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#15 Day 21: National Lampoon’s Vacation

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#16 Day 8: It’s The Great Pumpkin (Skeleton), Charlie Brown

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#17 Day 10: Wwe Royal Rumble

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#18 Day 24: Viking Invasion!

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#19 Day 20: Happy Birthday!

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#20 Day 31: Trick Or Treat!

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#21 Day 17: Invisible Jet Landing On Runway

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#22 Day 9: Angry Birds Skeletons

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#23 Day 28: Braving The Weather

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#24 Day 14: Spooky Rodeo

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#25 Day 29: Skellington High School Homecoming

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#26 Day 16: Game Day Eagles vs. Cowboys

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#27 Day 4: Dogsled, Mush!

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#28 Day 26: Enjoying The Day Off

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#29 Day 30: Cycling Dos And Don’ts

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#30 Day 23: Skeleton Esports Championship

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

#31 Day 7: Soccer Match

31 Funny Skeleton Scenes Created By This Family From Texas In The Lead Up To Halloween

Image source: Oscar Carrero

