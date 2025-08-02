Schools From Hell: 79 Annoying Things School Students Are Still Dealing With In The Big 25

Some people peak in high school. Others remember it as the worst experience of their lives. Depends who you ask, but for most students, their sentiments about high school are quite negative. According to a national 2020 Yale study, 75% of high school students said so, often associating their high school experience with tiredness, boredom, and stress.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found the most infuriating experiences from schools that people have shared over the years. We’ve got all levels: elementary, middle, high school, and even college and university – unhinged things, it seems, don’t choose their victims by their age.

#1 I Let My Son’s Teacher Borrow The Penguin Sculpture I Made And She Left It In A Windowsill For 6 Months

I spent several hours moulding and painting this penguin. It was lightweight, rubbery and pretty indestructible, so when my son asked to bring it to school for show and tell I figured the worst that could happen would be it getting detached from the base, so l obliged. His teacher liked it so much she asked to “borrow” it to use as a decoration in her classroom. She told my son she’d give it back at the end of the year. This is what he brought home. Apparently, her chosen place to display it was in an east-facing window.
I worked so hard on this thing and was so freaking proud of it. How it looks now is exactly how I feel: deflated.

Image source: DIY_Cosmetics

#2 Perfectly Good Books Thrown In Trash

When perfectly good books are thrown away in the trash instead of donated to the underprivileged kids at the school they belonged to. California is a Joke. The principal at this school approved this and instead of letting the kids have these she decided to throw them away. At least donate them. This made me sick to my stomach. Also just happens to be book fair week…

Image source: Huckleberry47

#3 My College Labs Have Been Canceled Until Further Notice. And I Was Not Included On The Mass Text. No Wonder There’s No One Here

Image source: firemaster

#4 Our School Library Keeps Getting These Kids Books With Crappy AI Art As Donations

Image source: JubblyLovelies

#5 Found This Growing In My University Shared Bathroom

Image source: xXDANK-MEME-LORDXx

#6 My Sister Is A Teacher And She Wasn’t Happy With The Picture The School Chose For Her

Image source: sKullsHavezzz

#7 At My School Cafeteria, I Just Want To Have Lemon Water… If Only They Cut The Lemons

Image source: Hot_Lobster222

#8 The State Of My Classmate’s School Owned/Assigned iPad

They’re probably going to be shocked when they have to pay for the damage, too.

Image source: Bulky-Fox7257

#9 Can’t Use Bathroom Without Chromebook. I’m In High School

Image source: NinjEverett6

#10 “Virtual Reality Enables Students To Go On A Field Trip Without Leaving Their School”

Image source: Manowaffle

#11 My Lil Sister’s School Assignment. Written And Handed Out By The Teacher, And Sis Has To Find The Answers

She can’t even figure out what half of these questions even mean.

Image source: Lenore8264

#12 I Have Been A Music Teacher For The Past 5 Years, Received This Email Today From Principal Saying I Am No Longer The Music Teacher

She comes to my room after I had a 30 minute meltdown telling me it was an April fools prank…

Image source: werd112233

#13 I Got An Email Saying I Was Accepted Into My Dream School, Turns Out It Was A Mistake

Image source: Individual_Pickle_26

#14 Accidentally Locked Myself In A Room With No Doorknob In School

Image source: SzpakLabz

#15 Someone Decided To Remove The Tips From All Of The Pool Cues In My College’s Lounge

The lack of respect some people have for the school-provided equipment is so infuriating. Every once in a while, something different is destroyed in one way or another. Detipped cues, ping pong paddles smashed to pieces, sticks snapped in two… There’s a new foosball table and I’m genuinely surprised it hasn’t been beaten to bits yet.

Image source: JTD845

#16 My School Used AI In The Yearbook

It’s just infuriating because I know, and they know, how many talented artists we have in school. They have included art from students in previous Yearbooks, and they have included some in this one too! And yes, these are only a couple (maybe three, I’m unsure of one of those images, hence why I didn’t post it here) of AI images from like, 15 in total, but diluting them with AI later in the book just feels insulting.

Image source: DaLuckyKitten

#17 A Delicious School Lunch

I went for second rounds at the school buffet and this is what they gave me.

Image source: burningthewater

#18 The Bathroom Stalls At My College

Image source: DownDeep99

#19 School Does Some Renovations. New Outside Area Has The Tables In A Lower Section Surrounded By A Step Up Of Pavement. Guess What Happened When It Rained

Image source: MidnaMagic

#20 The Bring Your Own Potato Bar Hosted By My School For Teacher Appreciation. At Least They’re Providing Plates

Image source: mackthesquirel

#21 German School In A Nutshell

This is the only big toilet at school. Got another one but with just 2 toilets and you have to walk across the school to use it. German school in a nutshell.

Image source: Imalwayshungry420

#22 Sticker My Son Got In School. I Have So Many Questions

Image source: Keh1519

#23 Location Of A Bench At My School

Image source: Eyal-M

#24 The Size Of The Mirror In My Driving School

Image source: matko_m

#25 Rotten Kids Trashed The Bathroom

I work in a museum and a guest notified me that a school group did this to the boys bathroom TWICE today. How rude. I felt bad for the day porter who had to clean this is he’s so sweet.

Image source: icecreamandscream

#26 This Floor Alignment

This is The floor at my school. The only place where the alignment is off, further in the corridor the alignment is perfect.

Image source: FavoriteRaven

#27 No Shoes For A High School Graduation?

That sums it up. Dude showed up sans shoes and left after his kid got his diploma sans shoes. He didn’t have any with him. Weird.

Image source: vedderamy1230

#28 Bathrooms Are Always Closed At My School Because Half Of The Students Are Dumbasses

Image source: SkillImmediate6393

#29 Bathroom Passes In USA School. I Mean, I Get It. Kids Take Advantage… But Seriously?

Image source: reddit.com

#30 This Elementary School Class Award My Friend’s Poor Kiddo Got. Super Sweet

Image source: sparklyspores

#31 This AI Sign Taped To The Door In Our Art School

And it’s not even good AI, and this is an art school where the vibes are pretty anti-AI imagery. They teach graphic design here, they could have a student make one!

Image source: str_productions

#32 Spelling At School. “Show It To Say It” Communication Tool At An Elementary School

Image source: UnPrecidential

#33 School Food Managed To Bend The Fork. Swedish School Food Is Free, But It Isn’t Good

Image source: ThePuzzlebit

#34 My View Of My Son During His Last Middle School Band Concert Of The Year

Image source: featherwolf

#35 This Is The Most Crazy Thing I Have Ever Seen

No wonder everyone is getting sick. Even me, who never gets sick.

Image source: AlexTheAlex69420

#36 I Hate My School

Image source: ExcellentSoil6970

#37 This “Women In Mechanical Engineering” Showcase At My University

Image source: CSThr0waway123

#38 This Map In My School’s Elementary Library

Because all of Eastern Asia and the Pacific Islands are apparently under China’s control.

Image source: joecosmos

#39 My School Renovated The Hallway To Our Classrooms

I teach at an arts-based high school & the powers that be decided to renovate the hallway/rotunda space outside our classrooms- which is great cause it was a little grungy & dated. This is one of the corners leading from the hallway to the bathrooms. I … I have feelings about their choices.

Image source: Mathinista314

#40 I’m So Annoyed With School. Someone Did This To My Locker After Losing A Game

Image source: BigFatRussainBear

#41 Quality Exit Sign For The Cam Lab In My Schools Machine Shop

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Health Teachers Banned Word List

Image source: AvidMistborn

#43 I’m Just A Student, Why Me? (Stolen Escooter In Broad Daylight In A University)

Image source: Emotional_Farm8126

#44 The Amount Of AI Art That Was Used In My Schools $100 Yearbook This Year

This was after students had offered to draw the photos instead. Apparently, the yearbook director was insistent on using them.

Image source: contraception-shrimp

#45 When You Get One Formula Wrong In Our Weekly Tests At My School They Make You Write It Out 150 Times. I Have 4 More Of These To Do

Image source: h4y14y6

#46 My School Doesn’t Have Water In The Vending Machines And All The Water Fountains Are Closed

Image source: mdskullslayer

#47 My Little Brother’s Middle School Schedule. He’s Having Such A Hard Time Remembering When Periods Start And End. Why Are The Times This Specific?

Image source: mad_cherry

#48 This Vending Machine At My High School

Image source: grayflicks_dew

#49 My School “Renowned” For Its Art Program Just Posted An AI Photo On Insta Instead Of Having Someone Design One

Image source: trevehr12

#50 In Case Of Fire Remember Your High School Locker Combo

Image source: deangiberson

#51 Loose Outlet Cover At School

Image source: liamOSM

#52 A Power Outlet At My School. At Shoulder Height, Perfect For Gouging

Image source: Dogiedog64

#53 Sucks To Be 15-17 I Guess

Image source: LopsidedCauliflower8

#54 My College Made Me Pay 96 Dollars For This “Lab Kit”. There’s Nothing In Here Worth More Than 5 Bucks, And The Whole Thing Probably Costs Less Than 20 Bucks. They Also Included A Pen

Image source: llamakking

#55 My Kindergartener’s School Supply List

Image source: Danasai

#56 This Is The Inside Of My Child’s Homework Folder… Provided By The School. At What Point Has Consumerism Gone Too Far?

Yes I know the school likely needs to raise money and this accomplishes that and helps the students, and so on. But come on… Inside a homework folder?

Image source: xtinaxtina18

#57 School Fundraising Chocolate… Wth Happened To The Size Of Them!?!?

Image source: mrthree1zero

#58 My Kids School Charged Us $30 A Person For A Texas Roadhouse Dinner

So every year, the Idea schools have a ceremony dedicated to athletes and their achievements. Last year they charged $20 a person for a Texas RoadHouse Dinner. We had steak and tea with sides. Not bad. This year they told us $30 a plate. Not a word was spoken until everybody was in line and we found out it was strictly chicken. Burnt, and dry chicken.

Image source: Born-Agency-3922

#59 These “Desks” At My University. Can’t Even Sit And Use The Desk Properly

Image source: Majestic_Ticket3594

#60 My College Had It’s Annual Sports Meet Organized And Not A Single Students From 4000+ Turned Up Excluding Volunteers And Participants

Image source: gadgetboy001

#61 This Letter I Got From My Son’s School Today About His Earrings. He’s About To Be 11 In 5th Grade. Girls Are Permitted To Wear Them Though??

Image source: kells_17

#62 My So’s Teaching Material For Black History Month

Image source: Januszek_Zajaczek

#63 Task Manager Is Disabled On School Computers

If anything stops working then I’m doomed…

Image source: EpicNerd99

#64 $5.68 For Barely Any Noodles And Missing Seasoning Packets

bought this overpriced ramen from the school store right before they closed since i’m working late tonight and left my dinner at home. thank the gods i have half a fist full of plain ramen with no oil or seasonings to satiate me.

Image source: Hour_Amount1881

#65 This Is Our Schools Fire Exit

Image source: Ill_Calendar3116

#66 There’s Maggots Falling From The Ceiling At School

Image source: BlooBatoonsD

#67 Won A Gift Card At School, It’s Expired

Image source: dead-boy1617

#68 The Wall Clock In My Old Elementary School’s Gym

Image source: phatryuc

#69 So Called Asian Cuisine At School Cafeteria

Image source: PlusRutabaga1033

#70 Can You Spot The Mistake?

This is on the wall in the lobby of my kid’s school.

Image source: UpOrDownItsUpToYou

#71 The Amount Of Leg Room On School Bus Seats

Image source: Isedknow

#72 My School Admin Blocked My Extensions

I updated my computer and it disconnected from the Internet. I didn’t have the password so I went to the tech guy. He took 30 minutes to do whatever he did and now my extensions are blocked.

I understand if the cause viruses but I didn’t have a problem with it. The only reason I took it to the tech guy was because I didn’t have the wifi password.

WHY???

Image source: AriZonaCeilingStuff

#73 These Desks In My College

Image source: clashvalley

#74 Emergency Eye Wash Station I Saw In A School

Image source: perkinjon

#75 My University’s WiFi Has Been This Fast For The Past Week

Image source: FlyGuys098

#76 School Pizza Had Bones In It. I Paid 2.75 For This????? I’m Not Gonna Make It Past 30

Image source: albe1979

#77 Misplaced Wall Tile In My School Bathroom

Image source: bar_soap_hater

#78 Stairs Are Like This Scattered Around My School

Image source: third-best-friend

#79 They Said Our Lockers Were Very Clean

Image source: Any-Produce-5527

