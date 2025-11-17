40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Most of us agree that health is our most cherished treasure. Medicine has come a long way in the 21st century alone. We have advanced machines that doctors use for surgery, successful organ transplants, better cancer treatments, and improved plastic surgeries. Some medical procedures are so astounding that we call them “medical wonders.”

The subreddit r/medizzy has 363k members who share incredible medical cases that might surprise even experts. From rare conditions that make you wonder what’s possible to surgeries that show how amazing modern medicine is, this is a place to learn about the human body and the challenges doctors face. Take a journey through these enlightening, inspiring, and at times astonishing posts from the group. It’s all about medicine here!

#1 James Harrison The “Man With The Golden Arm”

Image source: GiorgioMD

#2 Beautiful Double Cleft And Palate Reconstruction

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Futdoctori

#3 Incredible Well Performed Face Transplant

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: HealerMD

#4 This Is How Great Surgery Has Evolved! Here You Can See The Result Of An Underbite Surgery And Jaw Positioning Correction

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: HealerMD

#5 A Gynaecologist Captured A Human Egg Emerging From An Ovary While Performing A Hysterectomy

The image of rarely seen phenomenon of a human egg emerging from the ovary was captured by gynaecologist Jacques Donnez…

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: GiorgioMD

#6 Before And After Surgery For Craniofacial Duplication

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#7 Pediatric Heart Transplant Procedure!

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Surgeox

#8 Testing Davinci Surgical Robot On Operation Game

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#9 Incredible Photograph Of The Heart Strings Inside The Heart

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#10 Normal Hand / Hand After Firework Explosion

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Dressa1996

#11 Lightning Strike Injury With Visible Lichtenberg Figures!

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: GiorgioMD

#12 The Difference After Jaw Surgery And Rhinoplasty Made On This Woman

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Surgeox

#13 This Is What Constipation After 19 Days Looks Like

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ViolentHamster8II

#14 Man With 3-Inch Nail In Skull Goes To Hospital After Two Days… But Can’t Remember How It Got There!

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#15 This Is How Purified DNA Strands Look In A Test Tube!

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Surgeox

#16 Amazing View Of The Vascularization Of The Heart

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#17 Differences In Muscle Mass

This study looked at how exercise can preserve muscle mass. Here they compare a 74-year old sedentary man and a 70-year old triathlete, and the difference in fat and muscle tissue is extreme

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: GiorgioMD

#18 It Is Fortunately Not A Craniofacial Trauma, It’s A Photo Distorsion Caused By A Patient Moving In The Middle Of A CT Scan Due To A Panic Attack As A Result Of Having Claustrophobia

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#19 3 Parasitical Twins In The Skull Of A 2 Month Old

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: JudgmentPuzzleheaded

#20 The Pediatric Iron Lung, 1940s

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Emergentelman

#21 Men Arrived To ICU By His Own, In Taxi

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Cueter

#22 Completely White Gums! A 48-Year-Old Woman Went To The Hospital Complaining Of Fatigue And Painful, Swollen Gums That Were All White

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Surgeox

#23 Parasites In A Boy Who Ate Raw Pork Meat For 10 Years

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Vaerstingen

#24 My Husband Suffers Frequent Kidney Stones. He Just Passed This Nightmarish Thing

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: MangoyWoman

#25 The Stone Man Disease: Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Futdoctori

#26 The Base Of The Brain Is A Masterpiece On Its Own!

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: GiorgioMD

#27 Triphalangeal Thumb (TPT) Is A Congenitalmalformation Where The Thumb Has Three Phalanges Instead Of Two

The extra phalangeal bone can vary in size from that of a small pebble to a size comparable to the phalanges in non-thumb digits.

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: TertianWeser70

#28 X-Ray Of A Patient Who Had A Long History Of Chewing And Gnawing Their Fingers To The Bone

This resulted in severe bacterial infections which had to be treated with multiple amputations amputations

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: HealerMD

#29 Head Of A Needle Under A Microscope

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Surgeox

#30 Extensive Head Swelling Due To An Allergic Reaction To Hair Dye!

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#31 Bungee Cord To The Eye Caused Man’s Iris To Collapse Into Multiple Deformed Pupils

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: mriTecha

#32 Heart Transplant! Bad Heart Going Out And A New Heart Going In!

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: HealerMD

#33 When A Nurse Lets You And Your Partner Know That The Patient You Transported A Month Ago Did Not Just Have A Small Cut On His Back

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: StoriesByAesop

#34 Raynaud’s Phenomenon. It Is A Medical Condition In Which Spasm Of Arteries Cause Episodes Of Reduced Blood Flow

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: GiorgioMD

#35 This Young Patient Developed Endocarditis, Inflammation Of The Heart Valve(S) Caused By An Infection

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Emergentelman

#36 Archeological Remains Of Patients Of Brain Surgery Performed By Ancient Doctors Of The Inca Empire In The 15th Century

The incan people practiced brain surgery, in which a piece was chipped out of the skull, part of the brain removed, and the hole covered by metal beaten flat

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ERmagick

#37 Neobladder Stone

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Surgeox

#38 Normal Knee vs. Osteoarthritis

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Emergentelman

#39 Got In A Wreck And Messed My Eye Up And Had To Do Some Sort Of Procedure And I Looked Pretty Cool

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Josh-trihard7

#40 Extreme Case Of Eruptive Xanthoma

40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Cueter

#41 Doctors In Japan Bow In Thanks To An Eight-Year-Old Girl – Who Died From A Head Injury – Whose Organs Saved Four Other Lives

#42 Man Shares Picture Before And After A Liver Transplant

