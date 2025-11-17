40 Bizarre And Inspiring Medical Cases That People Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)

Most of us agree that health is our most cherished treasure. Medicine has come a long way in the 21st century alone. We have advanced machines that doctors use for surgery, successful organ transplants, better cancer treatments, and improved plastic surgeries. Some medical procedures are so astounding that we call them “medical wonders.”
The subreddit r/medizzy has 363k members who share incredible medical cases that might surprise even experts. From rare conditions that make you wonder what’s possible to surgeries that show how amazing modern medicine is, this is a place to learn about the human body and the challenges doctors face. Take a journey through these enlightening, inspiring, and at times astonishing posts from the group. It’s all about medicine here!
#1 James Harrison The “Man With The Golden Arm”
#2 Beautiful Double Cleft And Palate Reconstruction
#3 Incredible Well Performed Face Transplant
#4 This Is How Great Surgery Has Evolved! Here You Can See The Result Of An Underbite Surgery And Jaw Positioning Correction
#5 A Gynaecologist Captured A Human Egg Emerging From An Ovary While Performing A Hysterectomy
The image of rarely seen phenomenon of a human egg emerging from the ovary was captured by gynaecologist Jacques Donnez…
#6 Before And After Surgery For Craniofacial Duplication
#7 Pediatric Heart Transplant Procedure!
#8 Testing Davinci Surgical Robot On Operation Game
#9 Incredible Photograph Of The Heart Strings Inside The Heart
#10 Normal Hand / Hand After Firework Explosion
#11 Lightning Strike Injury With Visible Lichtenberg Figures!
#12 The Difference After Jaw Surgery And Rhinoplasty Made On This Woman
#13 This Is What Constipation After 19 Days Looks Like
#14 Man With 3-Inch Nail In Skull Goes To Hospital After Two Days… But Can’t Remember How It Got There!
#15 This Is How Purified DNA Strands Look In A Test Tube!
#16 Amazing View Of The Vascularization Of The Heart
#17 Differences In Muscle Mass
This study looked at how exercise can preserve muscle mass. Here they compare a 74-year old sedentary man and a 70-year old triathlete, and the difference in fat and muscle tissue is extreme
#18 It Is Fortunately Not A Craniofacial Trauma, It’s A Photo Distorsion Caused By A Patient Moving In The Middle Of A CT Scan Due To A Panic Attack As A Result Of Having Claustrophobia
#19 3 Parasitical Twins In The Skull Of A 2 Month Old
#20 The Pediatric Iron Lung, 1940s
#21 Men Arrived To ICU By His Own, In Taxi
#22 Completely White Gums! A 48-Year-Old Woman Went To The Hospital Complaining Of Fatigue And Painful, Swollen Gums That Were All White
#23 Parasites In A Boy Who Ate Raw Pork Meat For 10 Years
#24 My Husband Suffers Frequent Kidney Stones. He Just Passed This Nightmarish Thing
#25 The Stone Man Disease: Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva
#26 The Base Of The Brain Is A Masterpiece On Its Own!
#27 Triphalangeal Thumb (TPT) Is A Congenitalmalformation Where The Thumb Has Three Phalanges Instead Of Two
The extra phalangeal bone can vary in size from that of a small pebble to a size comparable to the phalanges in non-thumb digits.
#28 X-Ray Of A Patient Who Had A Long History Of Chewing And Gnawing Their Fingers To The Bone
This resulted in severe bacterial infections which had to be treated with multiple amputations amputations
#29 Head Of A Needle Under A Microscope
#30 Extensive Head Swelling Due To An Allergic Reaction To Hair Dye!
#31 Bungee Cord To The Eye Caused Man’s Iris To Collapse Into Multiple Deformed Pupils
#32 Heart Transplant! Bad Heart Going Out And A New Heart Going In!
#33 When A Nurse Lets You And Your Partner Know That The Patient You Transported A Month Ago Did Not Just Have A Small Cut On His Back
#34 Raynaud’s Phenomenon. It Is A Medical Condition In Which Spasm Of Arteries Cause Episodes Of Reduced Blood Flow
#35 This Young Patient Developed Endocarditis, Inflammation Of The Heart Valve(S) Caused By An Infection
#36 Archeological Remains Of Patients Of Brain Surgery Performed By Ancient Doctors Of The Inca Empire In The 15th Century
The incan people practiced brain surgery, in which a piece was chipped out of the skull, part of the brain removed, and the hole covered by metal beaten flat
#37 Neobladder Stone
#38 Normal Knee vs. Osteoarthritis
#39 Got In A Wreck And Messed My Eye Up And Had To Do Some Sort Of Procedure And I Looked Pretty Cool
#40 Extreme Case Of Eruptive Xanthoma
#41 Doctors In Japan Bow In Thanks To An Eight-Year-Old Girl – Who Died From A Head Injury – Whose Organs Saved Four Other Lives
#42 Man Shares Picture Before And After A Liver Transplant
