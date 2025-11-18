30 Employees Share The Absurd Things They Were Banned From Doing That Made Their Blood Boil

Even with labor laws, unfair practices still happen in the workplace. Recent research reveals that 80% of employees feel unjustly treated by their employers. This list will show some of that through images from the Antiwork subreddit

These photos expose the improper behavior of some companies, particularly their ridiculous bans on employees. Some rules prohibit drinking water, calling off from work, and even sitting down. 

Unfortunately, this is the reality that some people must go through daily to make ends meet.

#1 I Wasn’t Allowed To Use A Notebook At My Cashier Job

So I started writing my book about bullying on printed out receipts. This year, after transposing hundreds of receipts, I finally published my novel

Image source: ArbyLG

#2 Amazon Is Inhumane

Image source: FunTooter

#3 “You Are Not Allowed To Sit, This Is Not A Office Job.” The Last Order Was 90 Minutes Ago

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Is This Even Right?

Image source: tolegr

#5 Workplace Won’t Allow Use Of Mobility Device, What’s The Legality On This? (Rhode Island)

Image source: avidreider

#6 This Store That Doesn’t Allow Workers To Sit During Their Shift

Image source: m_zayd

#7 This Workplace That Doesn’t Allow Crying On The Job

Image source: ultraramz355

#8 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak

Image source: nikanj0

#9 I’m So Done With This Petty, Asinine Bulls*it 🙄

Image source: doughnutsprinks_

#10 Recently Posted At Work

Image source: Appropriate-Train-57

#11 Local Pizza Hut Not Allowing Employee Meals Due To Staff Occasionally Not Charging Customers 25¢ For Extra Ranch

Image source: QUEEFMEISTER123

#12 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?

Image source: reddit.com

#13 How My Workplace (Fast-Food) Feels About It’s Employees Staying Hydrated

Image source: Canadian-Jaeger

#14 My BF’s Snapchat Memory From 2017 – Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store

Image source: reddit.com

#15 My Work Doesn’t Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet

Image source: heichousbleach

#16 What Are They Going To Do If I Don’t Follow Policy? Fire Me?

Image source: Gritty20202

#17 My Job Has Been Lying About The Break Rules For The Year And A Half I’ve Been Here

This sign heavily implies you need to work a 6 hour shift to get a 15 minute break. I’m assuming with the defense my manager gave that she did not know someone wrote in the 3rd line.
But basically every now and then we will be scheduled to work 5 and a half hours instead of the usual 6 hour shift. This entire time I was never allowed to take the break. But apparently it has been the rule that you only need a 4 hour shift to get that break.
I feel so angry at this and really want to quit. There’s a bunch of other small things like this that piss me off and I have been looking for another job for months without success.

Image source: Luc-

#18 Is This Even Legal? Stopped At A Restaurant For Lunch And Saw This Sign In The Employee Area

Image source: Cheek_Sorry

#19 Employees Need A Doctor’s Note To Eat At Work

Image source: MiladyWillDo

#20 I Work At A Dispensary Where We Are Not Allowed To Have Food/Drinks On The Floor. Thirsty? Wait Until Break. Which We Only Get Three Of In A Twelve Hour Shift

Image source: reddit.com

#21 So This Is The Sign Posted On The Bathroom Door At Work Today

Image source: Sir_Garbus

#22 No Water For Children. I Quit Today

Image source: frodothebaker

#23 Hung Up Next To Pto Calendar At New Job

Image source: ughbutwhyy

#24 Company Response To Union Fighting For Our Wages

Image source: Hurplepippo

#25 People Have Been Clocking In 10 Minutes Early For 20+ Years. Now We’re Not Allowed To Do That And If We Do, Our Pto Will Be Used. Everyone Is Now Going To Clock In At 7:04 Every Single Day. I Can’t Wait Till They Notices They’re Actually Getting Less Time From Employees By Implementing This

Image source: godtier300sosa

#26 Top Rule Was Added Because A New Member Of Staff Who Couldn’t Afford To Buy Food Took Home A Portion Of The Food That Was Going To Be Thrown Out Anyways

Image source: l4rte

#27 My Stores’ Language Policy Of A “Diverse Work Environment”

Image source: Zac-Man518

#28 Because Sitting Is Such A Bad Thing When The Job Is Perfectly Capable Of Being Done While Sitting Down

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Got This Gem

Image source: gizmodo-0304

#30 Supermarket Chain In The UK Not Allowing Employees To Have Water Next To Them In A Heatwave

Image source: imisspopsmoke

