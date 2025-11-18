30 Employees Share The Absurd Things They Were Banned From Doing That Made Their Blood Boil

Even with labor laws, unfair practices still happen in the workplace. Recent research reveals that 80% of employees feel unjustly treated by their employers. This list will show some of that through images from the Antiwork subreddit.
These photos expose the improper behavior of some companies, particularly their ridiculous bans on employees. Some rules prohibit drinking water, calling off from work, and even sitting down.
Unfortunately, this is the reality that some people must go through daily to make ends meet.
#1 I Wasn’t Allowed To Use A Notebook At My Cashier Job
So I started writing my book about bullying on printed out receipts. This year, after transposing hundreds of receipts, I finally published my novel
#2 Amazon Is Inhumane
#3 “You Are Not Allowed To Sit, This Is Not A Office Job.” The Last Order Was 90 Minutes Ago
#4 Is This Even Right?
#5 Workplace Won’t Allow Use Of Mobility Device, What’s The Legality On This? (Rhode Island)
#6 This Store That Doesn’t Allow Workers To Sit During Their Shift
#7 This Workplace That Doesn’t Allow Crying On The Job
#8 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak
#9 I’m So Done With This Petty, Asinine Bulls*it 🙄
#10 Recently Posted At Work
#11 Local Pizza Hut Not Allowing Employee Meals Due To Staff Occasionally Not Charging Customers 25¢ For Extra Ranch
#12 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?
#13 How My Workplace (Fast-Food) Feels About It’s Employees Staying Hydrated
#14 My BF’s Snapchat Memory From 2017 – Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store
#15 My Work Doesn’t Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet
#16 What Are They Going To Do If I Don’t Follow Policy? Fire Me?
#17 My Job Has Been Lying About The Break Rules For The Year And A Half I’ve Been Here
This sign heavily implies you need to work a 6 hour shift to get a 15 minute break. I’m assuming with the defense my manager gave that she did not know someone wrote in the 3rd line.
But basically every now and then we will be scheduled to work 5 and a half hours instead of the usual 6 hour shift. This entire time I was never allowed to take the break. But apparently it has been the rule that you only need a 4 hour shift to get that break.
I feel so angry at this and really want to quit. There’s a bunch of other small things like this that piss me off and I have been looking for another job for months without success.
#18 Is This Even Legal? Stopped At A Restaurant For Lunch And Saw This Sign In The Employee Area
#19 Employees Need A Doctor’s Note To Eat At Work
#20 I Work At A Dispensary Where We Are Not Allowed To Have Food/Drinks On The Floor. Thirsty? Wait Until Break. Which We Only Get Three Of In A Twelve Hour Shift
#21 So This Is The Sign Posted On The Bathroom Door At Work Today
#22 No Water For Children. I Quit Today
#23 Hung Up Next To Pto Calendar At New Job
#24 Company Response To Union Fighting For Our Wages
#25 People Have Been Clocking In 10 Minutes Early For 20+ Years. Now We’re Not Allowed To Do That And If We Do, Our Pto Will Be Used. Everyone Is Now Going To Clock In At 7:04 Every Single Day. I Can’t Wait Till They Notices They’re Actually Getting Less Time From Employees By Implementing This
#26 Top Rule Was Added Because A New Member Of Staff Who Couldn’t Afford To Buy Food Took Home A Portion Of The Food That Was Going To Be Thrown Out Anyways
#27 My Stores’ Language Policy Of A “Diverse Work Environment”
#28 Because Sitting Is Such A Bad Thing When The Job Is Perfectly Capable Of Being Done While Sitting Down
#29 Got This Gem
#30 Supermarket Chain In The UK Not Allowing Employees To Have Water Next To Them In A Heatwave
