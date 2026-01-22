Major Twist In Beckham Family Feud As Brooklyn Revealed To Have Prenup That “Handcuffs” Him To Peltz Family

The Beckham family fallout took yet another unexpected turn this week after new details surfaced surrounding Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz’ prenuptial agreement.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement tying him financially to Nicola’s billionaire family.

This revelation came following Brooklyn’s explosive six-page statement accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of control and emotional harm.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he wrote on January 19.

Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

Image credits: ElviraLuUnLivre

The sources cited by the outlet revealed that Brooklyn signed a rigid prenup ahead of his 2022 wedding that bars him from accessing any of the Peltz family fortune if the marriage ends.

The agreement reportedly restricts him to half of whatever he and Nicola build together as a brand.

An insider close to David and Victoria Beckham claimed the document has heightened their fears.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

“If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracized and without much cash to show for it.”

“It’s as if he’s being held captive,” the source alleged, adding that his future now rests “completely in the hands of the Peltzes.”

The claims struck a nerve among netizens, as several commenters echoed the sentiment bluntly, adding that Brooklyn looked “completely under her [Nicola’s] thumb.”

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Another wrote, “Lol, good. He doesn’t deserve anything anyway. He devoted himself to worship her and that’s all she needed. A loyal devotee. She is now a god.”

However, not everyone agreed. Others argued that prenuptial agreements are standard among ultra-wealthy families.

“A prenup is fair on both,” one comment read. Another added, “They both come from money. Ordinary people survive on what he earns in a day—he’ll be fine.”

How much is Beckhams’ fortune compared to the Peltz’ family’s billions?

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Image credits: PumpkinGator

Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, is worth an estimated $1.6 billion, per Vogue, amassed through decades of high-profile investments and hedge fund ventures.

Surprisingly, his Palm Beach estate alone is valued at over $70 million.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

By contrast, David and Victoria Beckham hold a combined net worth estimated at around $673 million, per The Sunday Times. The figure includes David’s football career, endorsements, Inter Miami CF ownership, as well as Victoria’s fashion and beauty businesses.

Brooklyn himself is said to be worth roughly $10 million, while Nicola’s acting career places her closer to $50 million.

The internet sleuths called Brooklyn and Nicola’s feud with Beckham family as “new version of Meghan and Harry”

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Image credits: zadiaz

Image credits: HayesNicol86090

As soon as the new update on the Beckham family feud went viral, many netizens drew comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“This pair is exactly the same as Meghan and Harry. Controlling wife, isolated son, family cut off,” one commenter claimed.

Others leaned into the narrative of a “power play,” suggesting Brooklyn’s estrangement mirrors Harry’s exit from the Royal family.

Beyond online scrutiny, Brooklyn Beckham has repeatedly shown his devotion to Nicola Peltz

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Image credits: kongeligeoern

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Brooklyn Beckham has continued to showcase his devotion to Nicola.

The aspiring chef has multiple tattoos dedicated to her, including her eyes inked on the back of his neck, his wedding vows on his arm, and the letter “N” on his ring finger.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Image credits: preachpablo

Image credits: rowdvitto

In a 2025 Glamour interview, the couple gushed about their life in their $3.8 million Beverly Hills condo, insisting they prefer quiet nights on the couch to red carpets.

“The simple stuff makes us the happiest,” Nicola said, while Brooklyn added they loved evenings with “no cameras.”

As neither party appears willing to reconcile, the widely publicized Beckham family rift continues to intensify.

 “The Beckham brand is working overtime this week,” wrote one netizen

