50 Times People Tried To Recreate Famous Artworks And Nailed It

Ever since last December, people have been entertaining themselves by participating in an open community project called “Take a photo of the Rembrandt type”.

The project’s feed on Vk.com already has more than 300 submissions, featuring people’s best attempts at replicating famous works of Classic Art. The best part is, it’s not just limited to Rembrandt’s art! Some of the entrants manage to reproduce the atmosphere of the masterpieces with meticulous detail, and many use humor as well.

Scroll down the page and take a look at the best attempts of finding or creating a likeness between art and reality!

More info: vk.com

#1

Image source: Lina Groza

#2

Image source: Viktor Brig

#3

Image source: Lina Groza

#4

Image source: Ignat Derbenev

#5

Image source: Viktor Brig

#6

Image source: Vk.com

#7

Image source: Katherine Cusack

#8

Image source: Lina Groza

#9

Image source: Handsome Rhys

#10

Image source: Ulyana Nukolova

#11

Image source: Yulia Lyashenko

#12

Image source: Alexandra Polyanskaya

#13

Image source: Ulyana Nukolova

#14

Image source: Anastasia Scheremeteva

#15

Image source: Ignat Derbenev

#16

Image source: Lina Groza

#17

Image source: Sergey Kuznetsov

#18

Image source: Nelli Yavorskaya

#19

Image source: Vk.com

#20

Image source: Ulyana Nukolova

#21

Image source: Regina Akimkina

#22

Image source: Vk.com

#23

Image source: Elena Gabdlakhatova

#24

Image source: Alexander Andreevich

#25

Image source: Veronika Bragina

#26

Image source: Olga Limanets

#27

Image source: Paulina Andreevna

#28

Image source: Polina Teys

#29

Image source: Anna Artman

#30

Image source:  Biblioteka Dobrolyubova

#31

Image source: Gallateya Brik

#32

Image source: Ekaterina Peruanskaya

#33

Image source: Nastya Nastya

#34

Image source: Maria Druzhinina

#35

Image source: Dima Kudashkin

#36

Image source: Yulia Petrova

#37

Image source: Yellow Submarine

#38

Image source: Yulia Petrova

#39

Image source: Anya Morozova

#40

Image source: Mari Rokudzyo

#41

Image source: Marfa Shvarts

#42

Image source: Maria Sechina

#43

Image source: Ekaterina Gvozdeva

#44

Image source: Nastya Bukhvalova

#45

Image source: Evgenia Devyatova

#46

Image source: Cosmic-Microwave Background

#47

Image source: Tatyana Makotra

#48

Image source: Anastasia Shmelkova

#49

Image source: Valentina Lugovaya

#50

Image source: Bella Vyzhigina

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
