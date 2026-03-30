Only Real Cinema Fanatics Can Score 22/26 On This Emoji Movie Trivia

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Whether you are a true movie buff or just here for the fun, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test! We’ve chosen 26 famous films and turned them into emoji combos. All you get are the emojis, and your job is to decode the clues and type the movie title.

Some are easy, some are tricky, and a few will really make you doubt yourself. Only true movie fans can score a perfect 26/26. Are you up for the challenge? 🤔

Let’s find out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only Real Cinema Fanatics Can Score 22/26 On This Emoji Movie Trivia

Image credits: cottonbro CG studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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