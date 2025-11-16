50 Times People Hit The Jackpot While Thrifting And Had To Brag About It In This Online Group (New Pics)

It’s a brand new year, and one of the promises we made to ourselves would be to reconnect with our hobbies. For some of us, that means setting aside more time for art, writing, and building boats. While for others that means rededicating themselves to the honorable pursuit of awesome thrift store goods.
Hunting for interesting finds in thrift stores, garage sales, and secondhand shops is an adventure in itself. You can never tell what treasures you’ll unearth by accident. And it takes a seasoned veteran to spot truly good deals. The next thing you know, you’re back at home, showing off your goods—from the wonderful to the peculiar—with everyone you can.
One of the places where people show off their awesome secondhand finds is the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, an online community with a whopping 2-million-member count. Scroll down for the best furniture, clothes, jewelry, and other knick-knacks people found, and upvote the pics you enjoyed the most.
Bored Panda reached out to the moderator team running r/ThriftStoreHauls, and Casey, the founder of the subreddit, was happy to answer our questions. We spoke about the community, how thrifting has changed during the pandemic, and why people love thrifting so much.
The founder said that to them and a large majority of the subreddit’s members, thrifting is a treasure hunt. “Sifting through racks upon racks of items. Seeing what could be useful to ourselves, or someone we may know. For some even, like myself, it’s a place I enjoy going just for the number of things to look at and talk about. I love finding stuff I want/need or would be cool to own, but I also just like looking at neat stuff.” However, within the last couple of years, there’s been a shift in how some people, especially new members, view thrifting. Read on to find out about it.
#1 Me: “How Much Are These? There’s No Price.” Lady: “$10 For Both”
#2 The Wedding Dress Of My Dreams (And In My Size) For $40 At Goodwill
#3 Bought At My Local Small Town Thrift Store. I Love Him
#4 When The Checker Asked Me What This Was, I Muttered That It’s For Making Coffee And Ran Away. $1200 La Pavoni Europiccola Espresso Maker For $6.50 At Goodwill. My Coffee Dreams Have Now Been Fulfilled
#5 Fffff-Forty Dollars You Say?!!! Drexler Mcm Walnut Bookcase
#6 For Years I Was Always Tempted By Miniature Chairs At Thrift Shops, And Then One Day I Finally Bought Nine Of Them
#7 It Finally Happened To Me. After Years Of Being Jealous Of People On Here For Finding Them. I’ve Finally Found My White Whale! For Ten Dollars
#8 Internalized Homophobia And Misogyny I Thought I Had Long Ago Dealt With Has Always Kept Me From Exploring This Side Of Myself. Well, On My Last Thrift Run I Said To Hell With That, And When I Tell You I Have Never Felt So Elegant, I Mean That In A Heart Changing Way
#9 My Luck Has Truly Been Bananas. Broyhill Brasilia Set. Couple Bought A House, Previous Owner Left It, It “Wasn’t Their Style”, They Wanted It Out. $100 For The Set
#10 I Found A Suit For My Son At A Yard Sale. $15.00
#11 I Found Hundreds Of Love Letters Between A Sailor And His Wife During 1918 (Ww1). They Start Out As A Secret Couple, Then Marry After A Few Months! He Also Has The Mumps For A Bit
#12 Another Dress I Made From A Vintage Bedsheet I Found At The Bins, Aka Treasure Trove
#13 My Mum Bought A Load Of Yarn From A Thrifters And Made This For Me! It’s So Good!
#14 Cute Baby Side Table For $25!
#15 My Husband And I Turned This Antique Fire Extinguisher He Got For Free From A Co-Worker Into A Side Table Using A Marble Top We Found At A Garage Sale For $1. Really Pleased With How This Turned Out!
#16 Thrifted Nwt Couch From The Local Salvation Army. Couldn’t Believe My Luck!
#17 Just Found This Beautiful Baldwin Organ. Works Perfectly, And Got It For Only 170$. My Biggest Thriftstore Haul Of All Time , I’ve Wanted One Forever!!
#18 $50 For This Old Heavy Dresser And Mirror. I’m In Love
#19 My Thrifting Has Peaked: Kitty Sweater With Hand Painted Fish Buttons!
#20 My Thrift Store Find. Emerald And Diamond 18k Gold Ring. $16
#21 I’ve Been Wanting A Piece Of Stained Glass And Found This
#22 My Smoking Hot Duck I Found Today. I Did Not Even Know It Was An Incense Burner, I Just Loved Him
#23 Visited A Salvation Army For The First Time Yesterday And Picked Up This (Possibly Vintage?) Dress! It Was 25% Off So I Paid Less Than $5!
#24 $15 Dollars At A Thrift Store.. It’s An Original! Holy Cow I Could Look At It Forever
#25 A $40 Thrifted Vintage Lace Wedding Dress. I’m Eloping In July And It Fits Perfectly!
#26 The Most Amazing 2 Piece Vintage Set That I Just Thrifted For $10
#27 I’m So Stoked On This $1.29 Find
#28 Thrifted This Rattan Etagere For $30!! Favorite Find So Far
#29 I Got This From Fb Marketplace , I Think He Likes It
#30 In Love With These These Gold Earrings!!
#31 Found A Van Gogh Classics 4-PC Fine Bone China Mug Set For $7!
#32 In 1978, My Mom Made A Ceramic Tree For My Grandma. When Grma Passed In 2001, My Uncles Gave It Away To Goodwill. In 2002, I Found It (Confirmed Marked On Bottom) At A Local Thrift, For $15
#33 My Thrifted Living Room!
#34 5 Euro Strawberry Halter Dress Thrifted In Paris!
#35 Well I Don’t Know How To Say This But I Bought A Bedroom Set At The Local Gallery And Didn’t Check The Drawers, After Moving It All Up 3 Flights Of Stairs I Found Photo Albums, Notes, Cards, And This Exorcism Kit
#36 This Behemoth 80s Lotus Lamp Was A Literal Haul… Its Huge! Brass, Pink, 80s And Floral Are My Weaknesses
#37 Found At Local Goodwill: An Exact Copy Of The Sweater My Mom Has Owned For At Least A Couple Decades
#38 I Love Lemon Print And Found This Gorgeous Dress At Goodwill For Less Than 5 Bucks
#39 $15 Vintage Dress At An Estate Sale That Fits Like A Glove. I’m Feeling Little Bo Peep Meets Gunne Sax Meets Pride & Prejudice!
#40 One Of My Most Cherished Thrifts To Date
#41 So Happy With This Goodwill Find! Nwt $50
#42 One Of My Very First Quirky Finds In 2022. A Beehive Shelving Unit
#43 A Selection Of My Haul From Today!
#44 Could Not Leave Bernie At The Thrift Store
#45 Almost Died When My Husband Came Home With This Beautiful Piece Last Year From Goodwill!
#46 You Guys. Look What’s Coming Home With Me Today! Nils Jonsson Troeds Lyon Credenza, Made In Sweden, $20. Needs A Lot Of Tlc But This Is My Dream Find!!!
#47 Fully Thrifted Bedroom Dresser Set Up
#48 One Of My Favorite Finds In A While. 1970s Toucan Tea Set
#49 Thrifted These Two Comfy Chairs For My Coffee Shop For $70 Total!!
#50 Catch & Release But Now I Regret It
