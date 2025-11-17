Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize That You’ve Become An Adult Now? (Closed)

Well, I am a grown up now, I think. But, I don’t feel like one though, about to turn 20 and I still get hesitant to do things that an average adult should be doing with no problem.
#1
I’ve been dreading becoming an adult for over 40 years! I’m terrified that it’s gonna happen soon.
My grandad says not to worry too much and he’ll let me know what it’s like once he’s done it. But for now he’s too busy blowing up his inflatable musical instruments so he can make a music video with his friends.*
*100% True, that is what my grandad (who is in his 90’s) is doing this weekend, just because “It’ll be a good craic”.
#2
Adulting:
(n.) Putting back a pack of chiken for 11,58$ because you see one for 11,17$
#3
I’m the same age as you and it’s been hard for me to really except that the world views me as an adult now and I should view myself that way too.
I think there were 3 moments:
1. When I got hungry for corn nuggets and went and bought three servings of them and ate them myself.🤣 And nobody told me not to.
2. When I catch myself making sure my friends and siblings have jackets, shoes and water and have used the bathroom before we go anywhere just like my Mom always does.
3. When people you respect start respecting you as an adult. This was the biggest thing. New people I met heard my age and treated me like a woman, not a little girl. So in return I acted like a woman…and before I knew it, I was an adult.
#4
I’m 14 and definitely not an adult yet, but I think part of it is stepping up to responsibilities and realizing that you aren’t that important in the big picture. I’d say the main reason people consistently think I’m a lot older than i am is because I’m responsible, reasonable, and take myself lightly. Definitely not saying I’m an adult, I can still be super immature and very dumb, but I am perfectly capable of functioning independently, even with others depending on me (I work with kids, technically I’m a volunteer but I’m very good at my job and often I take equal responsibilities with the paid counselor, and i could easily take more if they needed it)
#5
I realized that I’m becoming an adult a year ago, and when I’m an adult I can make my own decisions, so I can do what I want, and what I want more than anything else is to move to England, and to start fresh with a clean slate and a fresh start.
#6
Late for work at a job I hated.
Stuck in traffic, in a barely legal car.
During a heatwave (AC doesn’t work).
Everyone’s road rage-ing out.
Vape’s broken, so I’m without nicotine for 3 hours.
Traffic lights broken, so everyone’s stuck.
Reserve petrol light comes on.
Limp half a mile to the nearest station – got stuck behind tractor.
Used my last tenner on fuel, versus food.
Immediately get shat on by a seagull.
Face shot and everything.
That was when I realised….
“This is your life now.” O_O
