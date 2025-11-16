Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Controversial Social Media Opinions (Closed)

What are you sick of seeing on the socials? What does everyone else seem to get on board with that you just don’t get?
#1
I definitely do not understand the big hype around ‘gender’ reveals. The big party, the balloon arch, cake, OTT reveal, the pink or blue scheme – literally no one cares about the sex of your baby apart from you, your partner and possibly very close family. Otherwise, it seems like an excessive waste money for something, which, let’s face it, is just a big social-media flex so you can take pretty pictures for the ‘gram.
#2
Upvotes and downvotes. It turns social media into this game where you try to gain (or lose, if you’re into that) as many internet points as possible, rather than actually expressing your own opinion. The number of people supporting an opinion is not proof said opinion is correct, but rather said opinion is mainstream.
#3
Hot take, but the whole body positivity being turned into “fat acceptance”. Body positivity is for things you can’t change like scars, birth defects, amputees, etc. It’s like america gave up on the obesity epidemic and was just like let’s just call it this so it seems like it’s a positive thing to do nothing about it.
#4
I hate how misandry is being so normalized in the modern media
#5
#6
Plastering pics of your children everywhere for the whole world to see. It’s like an invitation for the creepers. Just don’t!
#7
The amount of stories about people who feel that they, as “influencers”, have the right to approach businesses/Sole Traders and request/demand/expect free stuff in exchange for exposure and mentions to your 15,000 (possibly purchased) followers.
If you’ve approached a business you’ve found online, heard a buzz about, or is currently trending, chances are they don’t need to give you free stuff for a tag. If businesses genuinely felt you could influence their profits, they’d approach you. That’s why it’s Celebrities in the adverts and not you.
Businesses have started to publicly shame so-called “influencers” though, mostly to their own (usually significantly larger amount of) followers, so it’s not all bad!
#8
Murder is wrong, even when the victim is not born yet. All human males are men, all men are males, all human females are women and all women are females. Affirmative action is discrimination. Only looks matter. Feminists just want even more privileges.
Follow Us