Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Underrated Movie? (Closed)

I’m running out of things to watch, so I wanna know what underrated movie you recommend!
#1
My favourite underrated movie is an anime called Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop. It’s about a girl named Yuki (aka Smile) who is famous on a platform called Curio. She wears a mask all the time because she is self-conscious about her beaver teeth and braces (which i think is really cute 🥰). The second main character is Yui (aka Cherry), a boy who wears headphones everywhere he goes because he isn’t good with talking to others. These teenagers share a special bond between each other and it’s the BEST MOVIE EVERRRR! YAYYYYY! you can watch it on Netflix.
#2
Cars 3.
SUCH A GOOD MOVIE.
#3
Rango & Guardians of Ga’hoole
Both have amazing detailed animation, awesome characters, intriguing storylines, etc.
#4
The way way back
#5
Red Notice, Man from Toronto, The Harry Potter Movies
#6
The Searchers (1956). A lot more going on than just a western. About two years after Brown v Board of Education, John Wayne plays a villain with racial biases, especially towards Native Americans. As the movie progresses, Wayne becomes more accepting and less hateful, while other characters start making harsh racial comments in stark contrast. Very strong content for the 1950’s or any other decade, it was probably even more shocking at the time.
On another level, John Wayne’s character seems to reflect Carl Jung’s “shadow” archetype. His Comanche rival is in some ways a mirror image. Wayne’s character shows up seemingly out of nowhere during a time of danger, like waking the dragon or the mama bear,” and then disappears once he (or our Jungian shadow) is no longer needed. The ending camera shot is considered to be iconic
#7
The Mask, Ace Ventura, Dumb and Dumber, Dumb and Dumber To, Batman Forever, The XMen Trilogy, XMen Days of Future Past, Ghostrider, Ghostrider Spirit of Vengeance, Spawn, All the DCAU movies, Ant Man and the Wasp, Antman Quantamania, Thor love and thunder, Beavis and Butthead do America. Underrated Shows: MODOK, Hit Monkey, Beavis and Butthead
