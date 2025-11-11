World’s Most Impressive Selfie Taken On The 98-foot (38-metre) Tall Christ The Redeemer Statue In Rio

by

British travel company boss Lee Thompson has made a name for himself in the online fight to take the most awesome selfie by taking one from the top of the iconic Cristo Redentor (Christ The Redeemer) statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As a tourism company boss, he was able to secure special permission form the Brazilian tourism board to climb the monument through the access steps on the inside and take a look from atop the head of the statue, which is where he snapped his gut-wrenching selfies. This iconic Brazilian statue frequently needs repairs due to frequent lightning strikes and rain/wind erosion, and the steep and dangerous steps inside let workers access the top. (via)

